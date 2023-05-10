 Skip to content
(MPR News)   Minnesota town celebrates Sinkhole de Mayo   (mprnews.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Karst, Geology, Sinkhole, Minnesota, History, Limestone, United States, deep sinkhole  
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've made a pit stop at the brewery in Fountain on my way to better beer in Decorah. That's all the time I need there.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would pay a good cenote to engage in some sinkhole tourism
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We have a small county park called cliff cave park that is just littered with sinkholes, at least 30 or so I can see from the hiking trail. Of course the entire area is surrounded by subdivisions and other development because what's the worst that could happen?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ides of march seen unaffected...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah, the land of 10,000 lakes. Wait, 10,001... 10,002...
 
aremmes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I would pay a good cenote to engage in some sinkhole tourism


That pun is the pits.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...could mean more visitors..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I've made a pit stop at the brewery in Fountain on my way to better beer in Decorah. That's all the time I need there.


Fun fact, that brewery is named after the sink hole geology - Karst.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Deep in the Stinkhole" is a (slightly misspelled) slogan that could attract a few visitors.

/worked for subby's mom, anyway
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I've made a pit stop at the brewery in Fountain on my way to better beer in Decorah. That's all the time I need there.


Have you been to Convergence CiderWorks?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "...could mean more visitors..."

[Fark user image image 636x506]

[i.pinimg.com image 268x163]


They've marketed themselves as the Sinkhole Capital for as long as I can remember, and the only reason anyone is ever there is because they're going between Rochester and Decorah on 52. That's it.
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looking at the headline I was sure that it was about a sinkhole in the parking lot of the Clinic in Rochester.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "...could mean more visitors..."

[Fark user image image 636x506]

[i.pinimg.com image 268x163]


Rochester is home to Mayo Clinic. Hundreds of thousands visit there each year for various medical reasons. For being out in the middle of an otherwise empty prairie, there is a surprising number of people wandering, checking out anything there is to see.

/my wife was there for a procedure last summer, so me and my daughter tagged along. I wouldn't say central Minnesota has a booming tourist trade, but there are a few things to do. Could have been worse.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fountain! Come see our pockmarks!
 
