(NPR)   America's first true social network involved rotary telephones, sharp-tongued operators, and landlines   (npr.org)
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complete with the moderators of the day
phone company sketch - we dont care - Tomlin
Youtube CHgUN_95UAw
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Those old click & bang relays...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My mom's first phone at their farmhouse was a party line.  They shared the same connection with like 10 other houses.  There was an old woman who would always listen in to their calls.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 453x352]


Combined with the phrase "Finger me, there is a party this weekend...."
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Party lines out in the boondocks were a good way to connect with neighbors.  "Will you get off the line, I need to call the pharmacist!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB, Army Signal Corps, ex-32 Delta here (1987-1990)...learned telephony back in 1987. It's nice to see a story about this. Later went on to work for the DoD with Arpanet, then moved over to AOL, MCI, Verizon...

It's been a good career.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Combined with the phrase "Finger me, there is a party this weekend...."


A/S/L
 
Merltech
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My mom's first phone at their farmhouse was a party line.  They shared the same connection with like 10 other houses.  There was an old woman who would always listen in to their calls.
[Fark user image 450x532]


My dad did a prank on the party line. Basically it went like this. His friend called and did the "there is a hang up at the laundry mat"

Also read that as landmines, not landlines.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We grew up with a party line. Short rings, we picked up the phone. Long rings, that was the neighbor's phone call. Could reach anyone in town by dialing just 5 digits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pay phones still exist. I think this is from Penn Station, NYC.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1004 Hz at -10 Db
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Had a party line until I was 4. That's a true social network.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As a teen in the early 80's, mom put a phone in my bedroom so I wouldn't tie up the house line.

First thing I did was join a party line. Lasted a few days. I couldn't keep up with all those different conversations going on at once.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: [Fark user image 850x910]


Great example of rural America at that time.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some of us are still working at it..
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Mr. Watson - Come here - I want to tell you about your horse buggy's extended warranty"
- Alexander Graham Bell
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: 1004 Hz at -10 Db


Fark user imageView Full Size


And if you didn't know a local number for the test tone, there were the other four sounds that could be produced with DTMF, although it wasn't until today that I knew you could also use them to the test tone: https://blog.historyofphonephreaking.org/2014/12/the-silver-box-and-the-5-acd-hack.html
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: And if you didn't know a local number for the test tone, there were the other four sounds that could be produced with DTMF, although it wasn't until today that I knew you could also use them to the test tone: https://blog.historyofphonephreaking.org/2014/12/the-silver-box-and-the-5-acd-hack.html


...and this...

The ring tone when picking up a line?  440Hz, which is also concert pitch for "A" so that guitarists could tune their guitars if they needed to tune up without a tuner handy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ComaToast: "Mr. Watson - Come here - I want to tell you about your horse buggy's extended warranty"
- Alexander Graham Bell


Heee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Worked for AOL back in the day as "LEC Coordinator" It was my job to come up with 4000 brand new AOL modem numbers a month, across the country working with all the baby-bells and one off telco's. 1/2 of them didn't even know what ISDN was back then, I had to tell them how to configure their switches in the central office.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My mom's first phone at their farmhouse was a party line.  They shared the same connection with like 10 other houses.  There was an old woman who would always listen in to their calls.
[Fark user image image 450x532]


Are we talking old prude?  Because if so, that's an easy fix, just start each call with 30 seconds of phone sex.

Of course it'll make some calls a little awkward.

"Hello, we're calling to let Mrs. Grandma2000 know she has a package down at the post office."
Oh yeeesss, tell me more about your package.
"... Come again?"
Only because you asked...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The heavy breathers were the equivalent of the dudes to send unsolicited dick pics in DMs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: And if you didn't know a local number for the test tone


Cool article. I worked in a fixed station tech control facility and we had tone generators at our disposal. We would just patch in with the 310 patch cord, tell the distant end to either wait for the test tone or have them send a loopback so I could read the tone coming back.

ex- QC controller...
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

