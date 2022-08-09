 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 441 of WW3: Chasiv Yar, a French videojournalist of Bosnian extraction was killed yesterday, 6 Km from Bakhmut, by a ruscist rocket attack. Remember Him. This is your Wednesday Ukraine invasion discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
    Russia, France, Arman Soldin, Bosnia and Herzegovina  
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They truly are the Skin of Evil!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. It's the midweek. Vova's parade isn't wowing them in Walxan-Ġala, and told at least 6 whoppers during his speech and Wagner as it flees (probably) Bakhmut is being named a terrorist organization (definitely) by Britain. Here's your humpday overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, May 10
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size


French Journalist Killed by Russian Rockets Near Bakhmut
The Bosnian-born video coordinator was respected for his reporting, but also his empathy with people and animals impacted by war, like the distressed hedgehog 'Lucky' that he rescued last week.

Britain to Formally Designate Wagner a Terrorist Organisation - Report
The news comes as the French parliament adopted a resolution Tuesday calling on the EU to formally label the Russian mercenary force a 'terrorist group'.

It Feels that Putin's Victory Parade Actually Foreshadowed Defeat
Putin's May 9 "Victory Parade" speech was as pathetic as it gets, marking the anniversary of the Allies' victory over Nazi Germany with yet more celebration of dictatorship and external aggression.

Commemorating Europe Day
This week, on May 9, millions of Europeans commemorated Europe Day, which celebrates the 1950 signing of the "Schuman Declaration" that led to the eventual establishment of the EU.

EXPLAINED: Britain Sounds Note of Caution on Ukraine's Counteroffensive
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is engaging in some expectation management, warning the long-awaited and much-hyped counteroffensive may not be 'decisive.'

Wagner Chief's Latest Rant Attacks Unnamed 'Grandpa'
In his latest video, Wagner's chief is uncomplimentary about a nameless 'grandpa', but the context and his words make his identity obvious to everyone.

US Announces $1.2bn in New Military Aid for Ukraine
The package also includes ammunition for counter-drone systems meant to counter the threat of Iranian-made uncrewed aircraft that Russia has used for strikes in Ukraine.

Crimea's Future - Exclusive Interview with Deputy Foreign Minister Dzhaparova
The Ukrainian official and Crimean Tatar activist is confident that the Crimean Peninsula will be liberated and says Crimeans and Ukrainians will establish iats status after expelling Russia.

Report Suggests Ukraine Could Soon Receive Storm Shadow Missiles - Here's What You Need to Know
Reports suggest the UK could be about to provide the first long-range strike capability that Kyiv needs - the Storm Shadow cruise missile.

Zelensky Slams 'Unacceptable' EU Curbs on Ukraine Grain
Also on Tuesday, EU lawmakers voted to speed up consideration of a law to boost ammunition production in Europe to the tune of 500 million euros ($550 million), due to efforts to supply Ukraine.

Trump or DeSantis: A Disaster for Ukraine Either Way
It's still very early in the election campaign, but the Republicans' two favorites at this point do not bode well for Ukraine's fight against Russia, as their track record shows.

Russia's War is Awakening Ukraine's Historical Trauma
As the bombing started, I scrambled to phone my loved ones, I had an overwhelming need to hear their voices, to know they were safe. I could hear them trembling with fear, as they huddled in basements

Activists Block Russian Ambassador at Soviet Memorial in Warsaw
Viktoria Pogrebniak, from pro-Ukrainian organisation Euromaidan, said the aim of the protest action was "to show the consequences of Russian war against Ukraine".

5 Craziest Things Putin Said at His Red Square Victory Day Parade
Russia's president has delivered his annual speech at the Victory Day Parade. This time it was all about Russophobia, "aggressive nationalism," and traditional values.

Nataliya Bugayova: Reframing the US policy debate on a 'long war' in Ukraine

UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Victory Day parade shows its materiel, communications issues.
The May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square highlighted the equipment and strategic communications challenges the Russian military has faced during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

2 killed, 5 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past day.
Russian forces struck 126 Ukrainian settlements using various types of weapons and hitting 153 infrastructure facilities, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on May 10.

ISW: Russia's latest mass strikes likely attempt to portray it deters Ukraine counteroffensive.
However, the strikes are "likely not significantly constraining Ukrainian actions" as Russian troops appear to be more concentrated on maintaining a regular series of missile attacks than their actual effectiveness, the Institute for the Study of War said on May 9.

Ukraine destroys 3 Iranian-made drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Ukraine's Eastern Air Command shot down three Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Serhii Lysak, oblast governor, wrote on Telegram early on May 10.

Russia begins moving civilians from Zaporizhzhia Oblast under pretext of evacuation.
Russia has begun new waves of relocating Ukrainian civilians from Russian-occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the pretext of evacuations. Some civilians are taken further into Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine, while others have been taken to Russia.

Russia continues to demolish homes destroyed by its months-long siege of Mariupol.
Over the course of Russia's siege of Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol, over 2,000 residential buildings were heavily damaged, with around half of them now completely destroyed, the exiled Mariupol City Council said on Telegram on

Politico: US will not follow UK in sending Ukraine long-range missiles.
The Biden administration has no intention of following Britain's lead in sending Ukraine long-range missiles, Politico reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

US says Russia blocking ships from loading grain in Ukraine's ports.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said on Twitter on May 9 that Russia was "again blocking ships from loading grain in Ukraine's ports to feed people who need it around the world."

US continues to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany.
The United States continues training "a couple thousand" of Ukrainian soldiers at the training ground in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said during a press briefing on May 9.

Russian brigade flees Bakhmut.
Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade confirmed on May 9 that the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces has fled Bakhmut. The news, prior to the confirmation, was originally announced by Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

And that's your lot. As of yesterday I think Tracianne is doing better, FJ's foot is still hopefully on the mend, and still nothing new from BC. Hug your loved ones folks, the war is still continuing, but I'm starting to get some hope.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

turboke: They truly are the Skin of Evil!


And congratulations to turboke the first of what I know will be many Tasha Yar jokes...
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Доброго ранку!  Good Morning!  May all you farkers have healthy and productive days.  Here's today's update from The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmxn4kGLgKc.  I think all of us who watched it, would've enjoyed the Ruzzian parade more if drones showed up but, it was entertaining, to me, mostly, for what it was not.  Turns out today is another day of Watermelon Wednesday already:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 29 through May 5 (Days 430 to 436) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From Putin's GPW Victory Day speech:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://nitter.nl/EUvsDisinfo/status/1655873739651776512
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: Доброго ранку!  Good Morning!  May all you farkers have healthy and productive days.  Here's today's update from The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmxn4kGLgKc.  I think all of us who watched it, would've enjoyed the Ruzzian parade more if drones showed up but, it was entertaining, to me, mostly, for what it was not.  Turns out today is another day of Watermelon Wednesday already:

[Fark user image image 850x1062]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x600]


Hello number three!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

valenumr: tembaarmswide: Доброго ранку!  Good Morning!  May all you farkers have healthy and productive days.  Here's today's update from The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmxn4kGLgKc.  I think all of us who watched it, would've enjoyed the Ruzzian parade more if drones showed up but, it was entertaining, to me, mostly, for what it was not.  Turns out today is another day of Watermelon Wednesday already:

[Fark user image image 850x1062]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x600]

Hello number three!


Snoopy should be by some time to call her out for being skinny.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Surprise Ukrainian Counterattack near Bakhmut | Ruzzians Run Away
Youtube uBWGSIQd-Co

Yesterdays Denys
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bosnian extraction?

Is that like vanilla extract?
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
09 May: 3 km Deep in 1 Day. RUSSIAN FLANK IS COLLAPSING | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube NdnQRCiPtVM

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Flab [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: Доброго ранку!  Good Morning!  May all you farkers have healthy and productive days.  Here's today's update from The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmxn4kGLgKc.  I think all of us who watched it, would've enjoyed the Ruzzian parade more if drones showed up but, it was entertaining, to me, mostly, for what it was not.  Turns out today is another day of Watermelon Wednesday already:

[Fark user image image 850x1062]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x600]


I hope #3 is wearing SPF1000.  The Sun does not do good things to people with her complexion.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
Rain Fall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From the victory day parade.
https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1656009079830061075
 
zimbomba63
zimbomba63  

'' 53 minutes ago

[Fark user image image 850x1062]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x600]

I hope #3 is wearing SPF1000.  The Sun does not do good things to people with her complexion.


I'm willing to get on top of her and protect her from the Sun with my body. That's right, I'm a hero!
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukrainian forces eliminate two enemy companies and liberate part of Bakhmut

The 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Forces defeated Russia's 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, taking many invaders captive and liberating part of Bakhmut, Azov Regiment commander Andriy Biletsky said in a video report on Telegram on May 9.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Bosnian extraction?

Is that like vanilla extract?


Yes.

You mix a Bosnian with bottom shelf vodka and let him sit in a cool dark closet.  Shake occasionally, and after a few weeks you have more Bosnian extract than you know what to do with.
 
funzyr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fark Russia. The end
 
Flab [TotalFark]
'' 48 minutes ago  

A long time ago, I too would have gladly volunteered to gently apply said SPF1000 sunscreen on her delicate body, but now, it would just look creepy.

I want to wish you good luck.  We're all counting on you.

[Fark user image image 850x1062]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x600]

I hope #3 is wearing SPF1000.  The Sun does not do good things to people with her complexion.

I'm willing to get on top of her and protect her from the Sun with my body. That's right, I'm a hero!


A long time ago, I too would have gladly volunteered to gently apply said SPF1000 sunscreen on her delicate body, but now, it would just look creepy.

I want to wish you good luck.  We're all counting on you.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No ATACMS to Ukraine following U.K. move

The Biden administration has no plans to follow Britain's lead in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine - with some officials saying the U.S. is now off the hook thanks to the U.K.'s planned delivery.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not a 'big battle for Middle-earth': Zelenskyy's aide on looming Ukrainian counteroffensive

"When we talk about a counteroffensive, that it will cause a collapse for Russia or, conversely, there will be no gains for Ukraine, it looks like we are in a Hollywood movie, where a big battle for Middle-earth begins and one battle for Gondor will decide everything. Things do not happen like that," a Russia Today report quoted Podoliak as saying.
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]
Youtube eqm7vH8heE0
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
'' 40 minutes ago  

Flab: zimbomba63: Flab: tembaarmswide: Доброго ранку!  Good Morning!  May all you farkers have healthy and productive days.  Here's today's update from The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmxn4kGLgKc.  I think all of us who watched it, would've enjoyed the Ruzzian parade more if drones showed up but, it was entertaining, to me, mostly, for what it was not.  Turns out today is another day of Watermelon Wednesday already:

[Fark user image image 850x1062]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x600]

I hope #3 is wearing SPF1000.  The Sun does not do good things to people with her complexion.

I'm willing to get on top of her and protect her from the Sun with my body. That's right, I'm a hero!

A long time ago, I too would have gladly volunteered to gently apply said SPF1000 sunscreen on her delicate body, but now, it would just look creepy.

I want to wish you good luck.  We're all counting on you.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TWX
'' 37 minutes ago  

Flab: tembaarmswide: Доброго ранку!  Good Morning!  May all you farkers have healthy and productive days.  Here's today's update from The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmxn4kGLgKc.  I think all of us who watched it, would've enjoyed the Ruzzian parade more if drones showed up but, it was entertaining, to me, mostly, for what it was not.  Turns out today is another day of Watermelon Wednesday already:

[Fark user image image 850x1062]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x600]

I hope #3 is wearing SPF1000.  The Sun does not do good things to people with her complexion.


I'm sure we'll hear from plenty of volunteers to help apply it.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eurovision 2023: Meet the volunteers from Ukraine

More than 500 volunteers will welcome guests and scan tickets at the Eurovision song contest in Liverpool this week. Many are from Ukraine and here they explain why they're excited about the event and want to help out in the city hosting it on their home country's behalf.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
'' 35 minutes ago  

RobSeace: No ATACMS to Ukraine following U.K. move

The Biden administration has no plans to follow Britain's lead in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine - with some officials saying the U.S. is now off the hook thanks to the U.K.'s planned delivery.


someone had to do it.  I'm pretty sure Moscow wouldn't survive Russia retaliating against London.  Is this gonna be one of those "we sell X number of things to UK" and "UK ships X-1 number of same things to Ukraine"?  because i'm okay with that.
 
neofonz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The French journalist's name is Arman Soldin.

Chasiv Yar is the name of a town near Bahkmut.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Exclusive: Japan is in talks to open a NATO office as Ukraine war makes world less stable, foreign minister says
 
TWX
'' 29 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: RobSeace: No ATACMS to Ukraine following U.K. move

The Biden administration has no plans to follow Britain's lead in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine - with some officials saying the U.S. is now off the hook thanks to the U.K.'s planned delivery.

someone had to do it.  I'm pretty sure Moscow wouldn't survive Russia retaliating against London.  Is this gonna be one of those "we sell X number of things to UK" and "UK ships X-1 number of same things to Ukraine"?  because i'm okay with that.


Yeah, while I wouldn't mind the US doing more, seeing other similarly aligned nations stepping up and contributing is welcome.

My hope is that there have been secret trainings of Ukrainian pilots and maintenance crews on American aircraft, and that 'suddenly F-16s' happens, but I'm not holding my breath.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
'' 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x318]


This image is gonna need an update.  As shown in yesterday's "Victory Parade", Ruzzia doesn't have that many tanks left to crush, it seems.
 
zimbomba63
'' 26 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Exclusive: Japan is in talks to open a NATO office as Ukraine war makes world less stable, foreign minister says


That's the Pootin we know and love, bringing the people of the World together. What a guy!!
 
TWX
'' 25 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Exclusive: Japan is in talks to open a NATO office as Ukraine war makes world less stable, foreign minister says


I thought geographically that Japan and Australia were excluded.

They plus the US and many other East Asian and South Asian nations should Create Pacific Oceania Taiwan Asia Treaty Organization.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Innovative Submarine Drone Is Ukraine's New Weapon Against Russian Navy

Ukraine is becoming known for using unconventional naval vessels against the Russian Navy. It's 'maritime drones', which are robot boats loaded with explosives, have helped shape the war in the Black Sea. Now a new maritime drone has been revealed, one which operates like a small submarine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* In the ongoing efforts to contain the maddened, shrieking Goddess of the Games, who recently destroyed several army battalions during the May Day parade in Red Square, a military cordon has been set up around the ruined remains of the Moscow Olympic Village. All attempts at driving the supernatural being away from the heart of Moscow have met with failure, and a special delegation of occultists and scholars from all over Russia are assembling in the hopes of finding some way to banish the hideous specter from this plane of existence. "All we know is that this being possesses powers beyond our comprehension, due to her absorbing the spiritual residue of the extradimensional lobster entity previously known as Ska'Naag, known as 'It which devours by claw.' Well, that and a 55-gallon drum of human growth hormone. And a giant gas line explosion," said the St. Petersburg Eldritch University spokesperson, as sirens shrieked in the background and distant explosions could be heard. "As we speak, the most brilliant minds in mad science are combing through the Lobsternomicon in the hopes of finding some spell which can save our city." At press time President Vladimir Putin, who had been at the center of the destruction, remained unaccounted for.

* In traffic news, all major roads near Red Square remain slow due to the ongoing kaiju situation. If you're heading out to work this morning, consider using alternate routes, or maybe just stay home and drink heavily instead. Leninsky Avenue is bumper-to-bumper after a previous incident involving the Nuclear Goat, and it's a standstill out on the Boulevard Ring due to a large crowd of chanting Lobster Cultists who are being herded by police. Remember, take your time on the roads, and if you see anything unusual don't hesitate to scream impotently before you're reduced to ashes.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the lovable rogue Jon managed to infiltrate the Afghanistan Taliban in order to hijack a drug submarine filled with heroin has been heralded as a homage to classic submarine movies. "The scene in which Jon jams a fist-sized lump of black tar heroin into his rectum calls back to classics such as Run Silent, Run Deep and the inevitable conclusion in which his submarine crashes into a reef as he and his pets cannibalize each other in an orgy of drug-fueled violence will remind all watchers of the tragic final act of Das Boot," said noted film critic Igor Igorensky. "I fully expect that all eyes will be on this episode at the next Academy Awards ceremony." Requests for comments from the producers of the program have at this time only resulted in incoherent shrieks of rage.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great news of a counter attack in Bakmut

Enemy pushed back around 3 KM and many dead, and wagner got their teeth kicked in.
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 8 minutes ago  

TWX: RobSeace: Exclusive: Japan is in talks to open a NATO office as Ukraine war makes world less stable, foreign minister says

I thought geographically that Japan and Australia were excluded.

They plus the US and many other East Asian and South Asian nations should Create Pacific Oceania Taiwan Asia Treaty Organization.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
