(CNN)   Step aside, Xennials -- the newest micro-generation has a name: Zillennials. So, they eat avocado toast while dancing in TikTok videos?   (cnn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw this Facebook post from a local cafe and breakfast place. The Gen Z-speak has started.

"Giving" and "slaying"? Not to mention the emoticons.

/ yes I guess I'm old

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I just saw this Facebook post from a local cafe and breakfast place. The Gen Z-speak has started.

"Giving" and "slaying"? Not to mention the emoticons.

/ yes I guess I'm old

[Fark user image 850x204]


I don't know anything about bagel gender or how it can "slay", but this sounds like the wettest sandwich I've ever heard of. Runny egg, cream cheese, tomato AND onion jam? Do they serve it with a straw?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to find out what new and amazing things will be invented by Zillennials.  Staying up late!  Taking the bus!  Listening to popular music!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've gone with the "You're Probably farked but Thoughts and Prayers" Generation, but that doesn't really roll off the tongue.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I would've gone with the "You're Probably farked but Thoughts and Prayers" Generation, but that doesn't really roll off the tongue.


Well, Z is the last letter of the alphabet.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To all the generations after me before the newest youngest I say this is your time to shine. You now have the chance to start talking to them like, "Back in my day..." or "When I was your age.." and so on down the line.

Congratulations! You are well on your way to being called the new boomers even though you aren't, you'll still get it in spite of working your backside off all those years and not making anywhere near what an actual boomer did in their lifetime.

Consider it your gift to you cause that's kind of how it worked. I didn't make any of those kids. Directly anyway.

- A GenX'r

PS. Wait till they start calling you "OLD". Oh boy! Was it a trip for me back when I was 24.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I just saw this Facebook post from a local cafe and breakfast place. The Gen Z-speak has started.

"Giving" and "slaying"? Not to mention the emoticons.

/ yes I guess I'm old

[Fark user image 850x204]


My kids tell me that if you use that language, you are, in fact, a boomer.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zillennials were born roughly between 1992 and 2002, but there isn't one consistent cut off point that experts agree on, Carr said.

There are "experts" on this sort of thing? What are the qualifications, smugness and punchability?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was like, 'that's me.'

She is so cheugy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Zillennials were born roughly between 1992 and 2002, but there isn't one consistent cut off point that experts agree on, Carr said.

There are "experts" on this sort of thing? What are the qualifications, smugness and punchability?


Yes.  There are now generational consultants that businesses can hire to teach them how to manage Gen Z because they are so much more unique than previous young people.  They invented new things like ennui and disillusionment.  This is has never happened before!  You have to pay me to fix it for you!
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KLIM that JICK you bunch of phong loving dweefs!
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a member of Gen X, I should point out how ridiculous all this generation naming nonsense is, but...


...whatever.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All these generations. Gen X, Gen Z, ect. But what Gen was Forrest Gump?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I can't wait to find out what new and amazing things will be invented by Zillennials.  Staying up late!  Taking the bus!  Listening to popular music!


I think they have to ruin it first then invent it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

morg: Rapmaster2000: I can't wait to find out what new and amazing things will be invented by Zillennials.  Staying up late!  Taking the bus!  Listening to popular music!

I think they have to ruin it first then invent it.


Things RUINED by Boomers.

1.  Big band music.
2.  Crank start engines
3.  The DuMont TV network
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to be antiwar until the zoomers crawled out of their single moms. Now I see why the rulers go to war.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I can't wait to find out what new and amazing things will be invented by Zillennials.  Staying up late!  Taking the bus!  Listening to popular music!


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Japanese Cat Satchel
Youtube t8WWaojh_HM
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: Rapmaster2000: I can't wait to find out what new and amazing things will be invented by Zillennials.  Staying up late!  Taking the bus!  Listening to popular music!

[media4.giphy.com image 480x272] [View Full Size image _x_]


Boomers invented OK.  Then they ruined it!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 403x431]


F.F.F. - New Funk Generation (Clip officiel)
Youtube 1BJkhXAfKz8
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I just saw this Facebook post from a local cafe and breakfast place. The Gen Z-speak has started.

"Giving" and "slaying"? Not to mention the emoticons.

/ yes I guess I'm old

[Fark user image image 850x204]


What the actual Fark did I just read?

idontwanttoliveonthisplanetanymore.jpg
 
Eravior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who the hell are the lazy morons naming these generations?
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
tuxq:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are Zillenials real? Let's test it with science and technology by asking a computer! ChatGPT, what is a Zillenial?

The term "Zillennial" is a neologism that has emerged in recent years to describe a micro-generation of individuals who were born on the cusp between Generation X and the millennial generation.
More specifically, Zillennials are typically defined as individuals born between the mid-1990s and the early 2000s, roughly between 1995 and 2000. This places them on the borderline between two generations, with some characteristics of both.
Zillennials have been described as having a unique perspective, as they have experienced both analog and digital worlds during their formative years. They grew up with technology but can still remember a time before smartphones and social media dominated daily life. They may also have a more cynical outlook on the world, reflecting the Gen X tendency to question authority and institutions, combined with the optimism and idealism of the millennial generation.
It is worth noting that the term "Zillennial" is not widely recognized or accepted as an official generational label, and there is ongoing debate about the boundaries and characteristics of this micro-generation.

I see! And Craiyon, can you show me what a Zillenial looks like?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy f*cking SH*T. They must all be destroyed!!!
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All I know is that I'm out of touch and I don't understand the younger crowd, so I should vote for Republicans who promise to protect me from the younger generations in exchange for me not looking too closely at why my wages haven't kept up with productivity.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: bostonguy: I just saw this Facebook post from a local cafe and breakfast place. The Gen Z-speak has started.

"Giving" and "slaying"? Not to mention the emoticons.

/ yes I guess I'm old

[Fark user image 850x204]

I don't know anything about bagel gender or how it can "slay", but this sounds like the wettest sandwich I've ever heard of. Runny egg, cream cheese, tomato AND onion jam? Do they serve it with a straw?


Call it a WAB.

Or maybe they use yesterday's stale bagels and all the moisture is absorbed before it gets all over your shirt.

But yeah I'm a little weirded out that they gendered the bagel sandwich. I figure that wouldn't fly anymore, especially not with the target audience they're trying to pander to.
 
