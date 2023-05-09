 Skip to content
(CNN)   ♪ Every day, it's-a gettin' closer, sitting, trotting, rolling over, Best in Show will surely come my way ♪   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Hound, Toy Group, Kennel club, French Bulldog, Wire Fox Terrier, American Kennel Club, Poodle  
597 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 10 May 2023 at 8:10 AM (1 hour ago)



12 Comments     (+0 »)
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This little guy is how French dudes hunt rabbits? He looks more likely to lick the bunnies and try to make friends with them.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has it been a year already?  Feels like I watched the last one just a couple months ago.  First time I had ever watched the show.

Too bad I missed it.  I was surprised I was so entertained last time I watched.   Another sign I'm getting old, I guess.  I now enjoy watching Antiques Roadshow and Westminster dog show.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weezer - Buddy Holly (Official Music Video)
Youtube kemivUKb4f4
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is such a dog.
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a good looking dog.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This ain't no party, this ain't no disco
This ain't no fooling around
Westminster Kennel Club, I'm PBGV
I am the Best in Show now
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be flying home soon to celebrate his win.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disappointed every time the hairless Mexican Dog of Death doesn't win.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying he's not a very good boy, an excellent boy, even, all I'm saying is the Keeshond was once again robbed.

/might be slightly biased
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess how much I can bench press....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike a livestock show, the winner isn't even good for eating.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall: Buddy Holly
Youtube dffFZom1Mac
/some salty language so headphones where applicable
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

