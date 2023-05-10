 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   Judge dumps landfill's plan to secretly bulldoze and expand into neighboring forest because they tried to keep it a secret   (wfmz.com) divider line
2
    More: Spiffy, Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, National Heritage Area, Law, Notice, Lehigh River, Void (law), landfill's property, Gary Asteak  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2023 at 3:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love it when sneaky bastards get caught.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not like they were trying to keep it a secret, but obfuscating the real project with something that looked legit - until people looked at the details.

Besides, how can one keep a bunch of bulldozers a 'secret'?  They're awfully noisy...
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.