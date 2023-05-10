 Skip to content
(WTKR)   Virginia gun store owner issues reminder to customers on guns and pot ...and why they don't go together   (wtkr.com) divider line
    Interesting, Ammunition, Olfaction, Shooting range, Gun Shop Steve Dowdy, Law, Employment, Code, Education  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He doesn't want his customers taking potshots at other people.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think he's trying to weed out the liberals.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's why I vape pineal gland
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only Becky had been carrying an AR-15 that fateful night. She could have shot the reefer freak who forced her into snorting those marijuanas
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the excuse he'll use to not sell guns to people on the "wrong" end of the Peter Griffin chart.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: This is the excuse he'll use to not sell guns to people on the "wrong" end of the Peter Griffin chart.


Not a problem in this part of the world. I've been in a bunch of gun shops around here (including Bob's) with an even mix of members of that chart all being served.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shagbert: aimtastic: This is the excuse he'll use to not sell guns to people on the "wrong" end of the Peter Griffin chart.

Not a problem in this part of the world. I've been in a bunch of gun shops around here (including Bob's) with an even mix of members of that chart all being served.


We found Steve Dowdy's alt.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like guns are the problem.  Probably should stop making and selling them.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mental health issues still OK?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
- I'd like a gun and like nachos with lots extra cheese.

- Sir, we don't sell nachos.

- Ok. I'll just have cheese burger then. With chili fries.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's easily explained. These people have just been in close proximity to a marijuana-smoker. This is the reason for both the smell and the sudden realization that with pot-smokers on the loose, you need a gun.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes cause smelling like hunter funk is different from weed smell.....
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If only Becky had been carrying an AR-15 that fateful night. She could have shot the reefer freak who forced her into snorting those marijuanas


If she had one then we'd get a different version: My friend Beck once snorted a AK bullet silencer and woke up in an ambulance, riding shotgun for Hemingway during WW1.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shagbert: aimtastic: This is the excuse he'll use to not sell guns to people on the "wrong" end of the Peter Griffin chart.

Not a problem in this part of the world. I've been in a bunch of gun shops around here (including Bob's) with an even mix of members of that chart all being served.


Gun shops, weed dispensaries, liquor stores, strip clubs, brothels and casinos...

The great meeting place where political ideals don't matter.

If only museums and science centers could be added to that list the world would be a better place
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This piece of shiat alcoholic asshole that I have to work in the same building as had a mental breakdown last year and had his handguns taken away so I'm getting a kick...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: The great meeting place where political ideals don't matter.

If only museums and science centers could be added to that list the world would be a better place


No thanks.  I've seen museums without "political ideals", and they're bland and uninformative.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If only Becky had been carrying an AR-15 that fateful night. She could have shot the reefer freak who forced her into snorting those marijuanas


But sadly now she's a juggalette.
 
Thingster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Marijuana entitlement is a real thing, I was in a gun store in December and a guy walked in reeking of pot and he was asked to leave.

"But it's legal"
"We can't serve you if you smell like pot"
"I have my card!"
"It doesn't matter we can't serve you if you're impaired"
"Impaired? It's just pot, I use it every day. I'm fine!"

Then it went into an argument about if he'd be served if he smelled like alcohol (no), you're just against pot (no), yelling racism (he was white, his buddy was black), and then him screaming "it's legal, I have a card!" Over and over and over again.

It doesn't matter if marijuana is legal or not at a state level, it's illegal at a federal level, you can't honestly fill out a 4473, and they can't sell a gun to someone that is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Shagbert: aimtastic: This is the excuse he'll use to not sell guns to people on the "wrong" end of the Peter Griffin chart.

Not a problem in this part of the world. I've been in a bunch of gun shops around here (including Bob's) with an even mix of members of that chart all being served.

Gun shops, weed dispensaries, liquor stores, strip clubs, brothels and casinos...

The great meeting place where political ideals don't matter.

If only museums and science centers could be added to that list the world would be a better place


If only there was a mental hospital where we could confine people who can't distinguish between murder tools and harmless, victimless personal habits, the world would be a better place.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'It's definitely a crime:' Norfolk gun shop owner says many people reeking of marijuana are trying to buy guns.

Yeah, I guess. As long as we're going to treat gun violence as some sort of inevitable nuisance, does it really matter if the buyer is drunk, stoned or stupid?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thingster: Marijuana entitlement is a real thing, I was in a gun store in December and a guy walked in reeking of pot and he was asked to leave.

"But it's legal"
"We can't serve you if you smell like pot"
"I have my card!"
"It doesn't matter we can't serve you if you're impaired"
"Impaired? It's just pot, I use it every day. I'm fine!"

Then it went into an argument about if he'd be served if he smelled like alcohol (no), you're just against pot (no), yelling racism (he was white, his buddy was black), and then him screaming "it's legal, I have a card!" Over and over and over again.

It doesn't matter if marijuana is legal or not at a state level, it's illegal at a federal level, you can't honestly fill out a 4473, and they can't sell a gun to someone that is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.


I don't know if anybody's told you this but you can smell like something and not be under the influence of it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Thingster: Marijuana entitlement is a real thing, I was in a gun store in December and a guy walked in reeking of pot and he was asked to leave.

"But it's legal"
"We can't serve you if you smell like pot"
"I have my card!"
"It doesn't matter we can't serve you if you're impaired"
"Impaired? It's just pot, I use it every day. I'm fine!"

Then it went into an argument about if he'd be served if he smelled like alcohol (no), you're just against pot (no), yelling racism (he was white, his buddy was black), and then him screaming "it's legal, I have a card!" Over and over and over again.

It doesn't matter if marijuana is legal or not at a state level, it's illegal at a federal level, you can't honestly fill out a 4473, and they can't sell a gun to someone that is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

I don't know if anybody's told you this but you can smell like something and not be under the influence of it.


Shop owner has to make a judgement call and it's best to err on the side of caution.  That's pretty much the point of the article.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stink bugs need guns too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NutWrench: 'It's definitely a crime:' Norfolk gun shop owner says many people reeking of marijuana are trying to buy guns.

Yeah, I guess. As long as we're going to treat gun violence as some sort of inevitable nuisance, does it really matter if the buyer is drunk, stoned or stupid?


I'll say this - if I were a gun dealer, I would not sell to anyone who was visibly, detectably high on anything.
The fact that you are in that state in a public place indicates lack of responsibility, without regard to the agent in question. OTOH, I wouldn't be a gun dealer, so...............
I am a chronic cannabis user, and I neither reek of it or display appearance or behavior that  indicates my state. No one who meets or deals with me on a daily basis has any idea that I use, and people who make a public display of it are usually irresponsible or immature in other ways not directly related to their use of substances.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were looking for a cool bong, big deal...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Thingster: Marijuana entitlement is a real thing, I was in a gun store in December and a guy walked in reeking of pot and he was asked to leave.

"But it's legal"
"We can't serve you if you smell like pot"
"I have my card!"
"It doesn't matter we can't serve you if you're impaired"
"Impaired? It's just pot, I use it every day. I'm fine!"

Then it went into an argument about if he'd be served if he smelled like alcohol (no), you're just against pot (no), yelling racism (he was white, his buddy was black), and then him screaming "it's legal, I have a card!" Over and over and over again.

It doesn't matter if marijuana is legal or not at a state level, it's illegal at a federal level, you can't honestly fill out a 4473, and they can't sell a gun to someone that is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

I don't know if anybody's told you this but you can smell like something and not be under the influence of it.


For purposes of legal compliance with licensing requirements, it sure is.

You run a business, one of the requirements is you can't sell to people that are impaired and a single infraction will cause you to lose your business license (and hence the business and your livelihood).

Some guy walks in smelling like a brewery, he says he hasn't had anything to drink that day.

Do you serve him, or ask him to come back tomorrow?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I sometimes shoot with some of my wife's cousins. Once they break out the beer, I'm done. They're good guys, and safe, but using alcohol while playing with deadly objects is not on my list of acceptable things.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"States rights!"

"Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level."

Pick one.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But if you reek of alcohol and cigarettes they'll include extra ammunition with your purchase?
 
thecrust
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Have you ever tried to buy a gun......ON WEED?"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
lesson to learn - stick to edibles when gun shopping
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "States rights!"

"Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level."

Pick one.


No.
In no state, however legal cannabis is, will it ever be legal to drive or buy firearms when high.
Federal/state not an issue.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: lesson to learn - stick to edibles when gun shopping


And just generally consume with caution and moderation, like a sensible person would anything that gets them high.
 
