(Notre Dame)   Companies hide important information in unrelated press release, according to....unrelated press release. Waitaminit   (news.nd.edu) divider line
14
•       •       •

MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Are you saying American finance is all one big lie? Really?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So company releases 8-K filings telling what's really going on. When it's bad news company releases press release to cover up the 8-K filing hoping investors are dumb enough to look at the press release and not the 8-K. Investors then fall for this and there's a news article about a study that exposes this.

While it's wrong for the company to do this I think. I also believe that the investors are dumb if all they go by is the press releases which don't have legal weight behind them like the 8-K filings. I think those investors who did that got what they deserved for not paying attention properly to some extent. Doesn't excuse the company for the shady practice but the investors aren't exactly the sharpest letter opener in the drawer either.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are you saying American finance is all one big lie? Really?


Nope, not that at all.

While complying with required filings, companies will soften the blow of bad news with a fluff piece.

It's like when a kid tells his parents he got his girlfriend pregnant....then says just kidding, I'm only failing math.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fool and their money parts way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sasquach: NewportBarGuy: Are you saying American finance is all one big lie? Really?

Nope, not that at all.

While complying with required filings, companies will soften the blow of bad news with a fluff piece.

It's like when a kid tells his parents he got his girlfriend pregnant....then says just kidding, I'm only failing math.


I got my girlfriend pregnant in high school and failed history class the same week. I told my parents I accidentally ran over grandma with dad's car. Just kidding!
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You base your financial decisions on spiffy hyped-up press releases instead of mandated reports subject to oversight, you deserve what you get.

(Problem is, too many idiots do that and they start bringing everyone down with 'em.  Tragedy of the commons.)
 
IDisposable
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In other breaking news, water is wet.
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aerojockey: You base your financial decisions on spiffy hyped-up press releases instead of mandated reports subject to oversight, you deserve what you get.

(Problem is, too many idiots do that and they start bringing everyone down with 'em.  Tragedy of the commons.)


See: cryptocurrencies
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See: "basis points."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Investors should not assume press releases cover all events happening at a company at a given time."

If an investor falls for the "jangle keys or give a lollipop to you while the doctor sneakily gives you a shot" trick, maybe investment isn't for you...?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's also why companies spam their employees' email 24/7 with inane announcements about how "we're excited to announce:" the acquisition of every little mom and pop shop sitting on a patent they want, development of some inconsequential intellectual property, the weekly shuffle and side-motion of various managers between redundant departments, the formation of some new taskforce to study the efficacy of something noone cares about, etc..., but then slips in "by the way, we're terminating the employee pension program" at 4:59 Friday of a 3-day weekend.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many retail investors actually read the 8K's?
 
