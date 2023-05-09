 Skip to content
Caption this 1950's fad
19
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Original:
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"It's just a good time to stuff all these men into one box! We should record it on film!"
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Manhattan real estate.  Still affordable as ever!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The new Republican voting booth requires that 8 election overseers be in the booth with the voter.
 
Octafrye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Stan has entered the chat"
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Man, this is bullshiat. I can't wait for cell phones!"
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Aw jeez! Who ate garlic last night?"
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Sorry, Wrong number."
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is how "don't say gay" got it's start
 
austerity101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"You construct intricate rituals which allow you to touch the skin of other men."

(c/o Barbara Kruger)
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who farted?
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The origin of the phrase "butt dialling".
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the only way to make sure nothing gay can happen in the rain!
 
LF1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These clean cut young men, who were inspired by the television program "Doctor Who", are surprised that unlike their British counterparts American phone booths are NOT bigger on the inside.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Clark Kent: "Goddammit!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Ow, you are on my finger, you little jerk!"
 
Milk D
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"250 pounds of gay in a 50 pound Phonebooth"
 
