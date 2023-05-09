 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au) Whatever you do Br'er Fox, don't throw me in the blackberry bush
    Royal Hobart Hospital, Tasmania  
posted to Main » on 10 May 2023 at 1:05 AM



BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a gamble when you amble into the brambles.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A neighbor across the street had blackberry brambles. It was a fun thing for a few years. Then they spread underground, beneath the wide street, and started showing up in other peoples yards. We had a coordinated response to eliminate the spreading menace.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone under 50 gets this
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: I don't think anyone under 50 gets this


Lucky for Subby, it's Fark.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: I don't think anyone under 50 gets this


I still hate touchscreens and wish we all still had the keyboard option.
 
Vern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: I don't think anyone under 50 gets this


I'm under 40 and I get this. I watched Song of the South, and Brer Rabbit and the Tar Baby are still clear as day. Brer Rabbit was an asshole.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: A neighbor across the street had blackberry brambles. It was a fun thing for a few years. Then they spread underground, beneath the wide street, and started showing up in other peoples yards. We had a coordinated response to eliminate the spreading menace.


You should cultivate some kudzu in your front yard, for aesthetics. It looks really cool when it's growing up your house's walls /s
 
