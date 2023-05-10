 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   It's hard out here for a gimp   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Community, Village, Yatton, Report, Avon and Somerset Constabulary, Arrest, Police, Jumping  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2023 at 12:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, did the general public know what a gimp is before Pulp Fiction?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He didn't choose the gimp life.  The gimp life chose him.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gimpin' ain't easy
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How does his love compare to that of a square?
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably farted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So am I right in thinkinghis day job is Tory MP
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't have no fun.
 
SiberWolf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know Adobe really wants that revenue stream from people subscribing to Photoshop, but never thought they had enough power to actually have people arrested for using freeware photo editing software...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.