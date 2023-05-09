 Skip to content
Area man amps up his hedge-trimming game
11
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is that his mom or his sister?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
hydro line

You need a plumber.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The following was witnessed by my brother:  Guy across the street tries to mow his overgrown lawn with an electric mower.  He gets about 10 feet and the breaker trips.  He goes inside, resets the breaker, comes out and mows another ten feet when the breaker trips.  He goes inside again and is not seen for about 40 minutes.  He comes out, restarts the mower, gets about 10 feet and the transformer on the utility pole explodes, killing power to the entire block.

The electric company sends four bucket-trucks, which take the rest of the afternoon to restore power.

So he'd apparently completely bypassed his breaker-panel to get power to his lawnmower.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's always best to be safe and keep your trimmers on a long, insulated handle

Neondistraction
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

He had an electric lawn mower that ran off a power cord instead of a battery?  I didn't know those existed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hydro line?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rest in power.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Two and a Half Men - Herb the gardener
Youtube Qvj4SS_MwMk

/we demand A SHRUBBERY
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lots of them - once you get used to dealing with a cord it's not that annoying really, and you don't have to fark about with charging or battery changes
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One nice thing about my house is the power line got buried long ago. I might need to call dig test if I need to dig more than a sprinkler head, but I'd need to do that for various reasons. I know roughly where the power, fiber, gas and sewer lines are, but I'm not planting a shrub without a check. All my neighbors still have power lines crossing over their backyards at long angles, in the way of things line play sets or kite flying.
 
