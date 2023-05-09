 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   In this corner, weighing in at approximately 15,000 pounds, a backhoe. And in this corner, weighing in at around 210-220 tons, a freight train. There's the horn. Oh. And the backhoe is not having a good day   (wjactv.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I stopped playing Rock, Backhoe, Train.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor Pete strikes again!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hoe got nailed pretty good. Always happens when you run a train on that hoe.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that was definitely a TKO for the train.  Nice job!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do trains stop? They had right of way, do they need to stop and block traffic to fill out the basic paperwork?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Why do trains stop? They had right of way, do they need to stop and block traffic to fill out the basic paperwork?


After that kind of collision, I would assume that at least walking the length checking everything is still good to go would be important.

Just hitting the brakes hard has a chance of farking up a misloaded train.
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Why do trains stop? They had right of way, do they need to stop and block traffic to fill out the basic paperwork?


The locomotive won't have come out completely unscathed, even if it's just some scratched paint. They'll need to stop and make sure nothing important broke on the train, like a brake line. Plus, yeah, I expect there's paperwork for legal and liability purposes. In some cases the cops might even need to pull data from the train, like camera footage if so equipped.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
To be fair, a backhoe is perfectly capable of taking on a train.
It's just a matter of how much time they have beforehand...
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like someone was trying to get isekei'd.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Why do trains stop? They had right of way, do they need to stop and block traffic to fill out the basic paperwork?


Required by law.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair, a backhoe is perfectly capable of taking on a train.
It's just a matter of how much time they have beforehand...


There were a few things I expected to see when I clicked on this thread, but a Batman vs. Superman argument wasn't on the list. That's on me though, this is Fark.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn... that hoe got railed.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You should've seen what happened to the front hoe.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: To be fair, a backhoe is perfectly capable of taking on a train.
It's just a matter of how much time they have beforehand...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A train doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop... ever, until you are dead!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wxboy: That hoe got nailed pretty good. Always happens when you run a train on that hoe.


Done in three.

Someone get the lights, please.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a waste. I could use a backhoe....
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
