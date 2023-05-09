 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Judge releases cruise ship pedo to TPC which is either a "third party custodian" or the phone company   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My first thought was the golf courses, but then I remembered those don't belong to Trump
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That looks like a lot of crap for a "hidden" setup. Is there really nothing smaller and less detectable? How does he not get caught sooner?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Put him on the island at Sawgrass.
 
HempHead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What country laws are in effect in international waters?  Shouldn't this guy be handed over to Liberian authorities?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
International waters? Time to make him walk the plank.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The phone cops? Hoooo boy.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a drag queen? Hmm.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So comstar is gonna vaporize him?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Almost better off in prison.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
should have gone to international waters, and thrown him overboard and see if he could swim to shore
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HempHead: What country laws are in effect in international waters?  Shouldn't this guy be handed over to Liberian authorities?


https://www.lipcon.com/blog/cruise-ship-law-what-you-need-to-know/
According to official testimony from the FBI, the United States has jurisdiction over investigating a crime at sea if:
- The ship is a U.S.-owned vessel. This is true regardless of the flag, nationality of the victim or the perpetrator. This applies when the ship is still within U.S. maritime jurisdiction, but outside of the jurisdiction of any particular state.
- The crime was committed against or by a U.S. national but took place outside of the jurisdiction of any nation.
- The crime took place in the sea under U.S. jurisdiction (within 12 miles of the coast). This applies regardless of the nationality of the ship, the victim or the perpetrator.
- The individuals involved-either the perpetrator or the victim-are U.S. nationals on a ship that has departed form or will arrive in a U.S. port.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Only female breasts? On a cruise ship, I'd have expected male breasts, too.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: That looks like a lot of crap for a "hidden" setup. Is there really nothing smaller and less detectable? How does he not get caught sooner?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Only female breasts? On a cruise ship, I'd have expected male breasts, too.


In between all these pointless culture wars about trans people and sexy M&Ms, I'm really surprised nobody has made us wear bras and swim tops.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: cyberspacedout: Only female breasts? On a cruise ship, I'd have expected male breasts, too.

In between all these pointless culture wars about trans people and sexy M&Ms, I'm really surprised nobody has made us wear bras and swim tops.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"watching the camera feed on his Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max"

That's an odd fact to include in the article
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read cruise ship pedo as Cruise Ship Pedo and was wondering if I had missed a story about a floating Epstein Island.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's done this before. Check the work place. And all his computers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: That looks like a lot of crap for a "hidden" setup. Is there really nothing smaller and less detectable? How does he not get caught sooner?


Looks like they pulled it out of wherever it was actually hidden, and just showed the camera lying around somewhere and circled the lens for some reason
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He was pretty excited that the ship was running a little behind though...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "watching the camera feed on his Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max"

That's an odd fact to include in the article


I thought the same thing. It's as if the author wanted to recommend a good camera for creepy pedo spying.
 
