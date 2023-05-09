 Skip to content
(WRAL)   A century-plant has started to bloom in the WRAL Azalea Gardens. How convenient to the reporter from this article   (wral.com) divider line
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The live camera is thrilling.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That plant is one and a half Seans, and growing.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At first, I thought this was the corpse flower. Then I remembered it's bloom interval isn't that long and it's a tropical plant.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: At first, I thought this was the corpse flower. Then I remembered it's bloom interval isn't that long and it's a tropical plant.


..... that's what she said?
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shelle works out, it seems. Good job!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

khatores: Shelle works out, it seems. Good job!

[Fark user image image 351x545]


Looks more like shoulder length veined flesh colored groves. And my goodness it must suck to live wherever these people live.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: khatores: Shelle works out, it seems. Good job!

[Fark user image image 351x545]

Looks more like shoulder length veined flesh colored groves. And my goodness it must suck to live wherever these people live.


She has some pretty decent biceps. That vascularity also suggests a low body fat percentage...she might be cutting weight. Could be an amateur fitness model but it's hard to see with the dress.

Raleigh is actually a pretty nice place to live. Fairly decent climate, reasonable cost of living and there's a lot of tech companies around.  It's a great place for young people to live, so I hear.

Fark's favorite railroad bridge is in Durham which is very close by.

Speeding truck runs red light and hits the 11foot8+8 bridge
Youtube oVpceWrLtWk
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: The live camera is thrilling.


For a real thrill, switch your recording equipment over to "slo-mo" for playback. I always watch curling tournaments (the on-ice variety with brooms... "hurry-hard" etc.) in "slo-mo" for playback.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hate that the lore surrounding the plant encourages vandalism of its leaves. Seen enough of that with people carving their names in bamboo at various parks.
 
