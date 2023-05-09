 Skip to content
(Politico)   Dancin' in the daaaa-aark, until the tractor nearby went up with a spark   (politico.com) divider line
    Lawn mower, Tractor, Mower, John Deere  
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was in Forney for business, and I thought I'd visit the Buccee's down where 80 met I20 and come back on I20. Big mistake, MFN and there's a stoppage. Eventually they open a lane and everyone gets to pass by the scene of mower meets semi accident, it had to get on the highway to get around a deep culvert. I continue on, and there were various mowers left abandoned like a specialized rapture. I presume they were all part of the same crew or family as the person in the accident.

/they were making something at Buccee's that smelled of an incontinent diabetic
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nothing runs like a Deere!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The report concluded that both companies as well as Power Place, the middleman the state purchased the tractors from, "failed to provide warnings about the fire hazard."

The company originally called themselves Explosive Power Place, but they thought that was too apropos.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice tractors you got here. It's be a shame if something happened to them.
 
