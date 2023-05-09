 Skip to content
(KTVH Helena)   Glacier Dumbass League season opener ends in disappointing tie, as it's Tourists 0, Steep Slick-As-Snot Snowfields 0   (ktvh.com) divider line
5
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Park officials say Two Bear Air located Matthew Read...

yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's from Dexter and didn't suffer a gruesome ending? BOOOOOOO
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they charge the dumbass for his rescue.  In the future maybe he will figure out that snow is slippery.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Hope they charge the dumbass for his rescue.  In the future maybe he will figure out that snow is slippery.


That's excusable.  Hiking across teachers treacherous terrain alone is not.  Hiking alone doesn't make you a bad ass, it makes you dumb.
 
ZephyrHawk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Me to Mr. Hawk: Is this your co-worker's relative that you were talking about?

Spoiler alert - It was.
 
