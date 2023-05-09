 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "The four deputies involved in the shooting had been 'cleared of any wrongdoing' after an investigation"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
657 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2023 at 7:05 PM (38 minutes ago)



21 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somehow I think the jury in the inevitable lawsuit will not be so blind. I can tell from the pixels.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Somehow I think the jury in the inevitable lawsuit will not be so blind. I can tell from the pixels.


cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You might think that cities would WANT overreactive police off of their force simply because of the liability....

/ You MIGHT think that...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You might think that cities would WANT overreactive police off of their force simply because of the liability....

/ You MIGHT think that...


Fortunately for the police, they're rarely the ones held liable either criminally or civilly.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Police responded in accordance with their training..."

They are not psych counselors. Might need to use one for themselves, though.  This is what "defund the police" really means: send out a mental health expert, not an execution squad.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WTF were they thinking with the women standing there?  That looks like a clip from Reno 911 or something.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm curious to hear more about the shotgun that makes its first appearance in paragraph 14.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

... as usual.
 
benelane
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't it nice to be surprised by the news now and again? Color me unsurprised by this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

little big man: WTF were they thinking with the women standing there?  That looks like a clip from Reno 911 or something.


At the end of the day, they are just trying to get home to their families. Sometimes other people gotta not get home to their families, so that cops can.
If they take out a few bystanders, well that's the fault of the person who forced them to shoot.
So if anything, the lady should be suing her son, because his being in proximity to a gun is why the cops had to shoot him. And ultimately it's the guy's fault with not complying with their orders. When they say "show me your hands", they mean *now*, not .35 seconds from now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
the mother and son are suing York County and the department for unspecified damages.

Allow me to specify.
Their nuts, in Lucite.
Their trigger fingers on a necklace.
And felony assault convictions, prison, and "cop" tattooed on their foreheads while in prison.

And all the money for the entire police budget for the next 20 years
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
(watching the video a 3rd time)
So... his cousin called for the cops to do a welfare check?

It is sad when someone close to you desires to harm themselves.
I'm unsure what to do if someone close to me needs that much help.
I don't have the answers.

With that said...

I have a few notes...
1. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
2. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
3. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
4. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
5. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MythDragon: little big man: WTF were they thinking with the women standing there?  That looks like a clip from Reno 911 or something.

At the end of the day, they are just trying to get home to their families. Sometimes other people gotta not get home to their families, so that cops can.
If they take out a few bystanders, well that's the fault of the person who forced them to shoot.
So if anything, the lady should be suing her son, because his being in proximity to a gun is why the cops had to shoot him. And ultimately it's the guy's fault with not complying with their orders. When they say "show me your hands", they mean *now*, not .35 seconds from now.


well, and they should be suing the gun manufacturers because clearly the gun made the kid do it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You don't even need to try "SWATting" someone to kill them by cop. Simply call for a wellfare check.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: iheartscotch: You might think that cities would WANT overreactive police off of their force simply because of the liability....

/ You MIGHT think that...

Fortunately for the police, they're rarely the ones held liable either criminally or civilly.


The police... yes. The cities themselves do not have the same level of protection from lawsuits.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Summoner101: iheartscotch: You might think that cities would WANT overreactive police off of their force simply because of the liability....

/ You MIGHT think that...

Fortunately for the police, they're rarely the ones held liable either criminally or civilly.

The police... yes. The cities themselves do not have the same level of protection from lawsuits.


But in the end it boils down to tax payer's money so nobody cares.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, minding your own business and acting unsuspiciously is pretty suspicious.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the meantime, a call was placed by either a friend or a family member to the sheriff's department requesting a "wellness check" on Mullinax, the complaint states.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's your mistake.

You call the police and now you've got two problems.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Mr. Mullinax chose to put these men in danger by pulling a shotgun," Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in the statement. "These deputies responded appropriately to the threat as they were trained to do. Had Mr. Mullinax made different choices that day, deputies would not have been required to use force."

Um, what farking shotgun?  I didn't see any shotgun.  Heck, I couldn't even see the person they were shooting at.
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
kevi­n*tolson[nospam-﹫-backwards]vo­gyt­nuo­ck­roy*com

\ooops
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ganon D. Mire: (watching the video a 3rd time)
So... his cousin called for the cops to do a welfare check?

It is sad when someone close to you desires to harm themselves.
I'm unsure what to do if someone close to me needs that much help.
I don't have the answers.

With that said...

I have a few notes...
1. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
2. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
3. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
4. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.
5. Don't call the cops unless you want someone shot.


Pretty much.

I'm surprised he's alive.

I would like to know more about the shotgun, though. If he reached under the seat...
 
