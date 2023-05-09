 Skip to content
Protip for cremating a loved one: When buying a used urn at a thrift shop, always check to make sure it's empty
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was their most modestly price receptacle.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're bereaving, just make sure you're not a sap.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OldRod: A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.


I'm actually shocked. And I'm a lawyer and I understand ridiculous forms.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigMax: OldRod: A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.

I'm actually shocked. And I'm a lawyer and I understand ridiculous forms.


What's sad is you know someone SOMEWHERE at least asked if it could and didn't like the answer.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigMax: OldRod: A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.

I'm actually shocked. And I'm a lawyer and I understand ridiculous forms.


I'm kind of interested to know the story that led to that law...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why subby?  The instructions clearly say "Ashes to ashes"!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Used Urn" is bad enough...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Why subby?  The instructions clearly say "Ashes to ashes"!


One flash of light, but no smoking pistol.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another Pro-Tip for cremating a loved one:  Make sure they're dead first.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is there a Ralph's near here?

media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigMax: It was their most modestly price receptacle.


Wasn't there a Ralph's around there?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Is there a Ralph's near here?

[media2.fdncms.com image 850x471]


It's been hard finding a good shop can in the past 25 years.
 
sleze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just give the leftover ashes to Keith Richards, he'll sniff them for free.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OldRod: A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.


When my brother died it took two signatures to have him cremated. I guess just one person deciding to do this has led to issues in the past
 
majestic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Is there a Ralph's near here?

[media2.fdncms.com image 850x471]


Dammit!
 
scalpod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about a protip for thrift shop employees - when accepting donated urns make sure they're empty first. Yeesh.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Protip: when donating a used urn to a thrift shop, always check to make sure it's empty.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Summoner101: Why subby?  The instructions clearly say "Ashes to ashes"!

One flash of light, but no smoking pistol.


My mother said
For cremation
Just go ahead get 
The cheapest urn
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Protip: when donating a used urn to a thrift shop, always check to make sure it's empty.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.


Our roofer had us sign a thing in his contract that stated if we "started a physical altercation with any of the crew, the job will be terminated at that point." I said, "So you had something happen that made you have to put that in?" And he just shrugged and said "Some people are just asses."

Also: don't ever start a fight with a construction worker. Not smart.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mother of god, ALL Farkers are starting to sound like one person!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: BigMax: OldRod: A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.

I'm actually shocked. And I'm a lawyer and I understand ridiculous forms.

I'm kind of interested to know the story that led to that law...


It might be local, I don't recall that with either of my parents.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldRod: BigMax: OldRod: A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.

I'm actually shocked. And I'm a lawyer and I understand ridiculous forms.

I'm kind of interested to know the story that led to that law...


Phoenix v. Burns and Ash - 1827
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Combustion: OldRod: A sad commentary on our society... last fall when my father passed away and we wanted to have him cremated, we had to sign a form acknowledging, in writing, that we were aware cremations could not be reversed.

Our roofer had us sign a thing in his contract that stated if we "started a physical altercation with any of the crew, the job will be terminated at that point." I said, "So you had something happen that made you have to put that in?" And he just shrugged and said "Some people are just asses."

Also: don't ever start a fight with a construction worker. Not smart.


"Started a fight with a construction worker."
"Yeah what happened?"
"Well admittedly I was a bit hammered..."
 
