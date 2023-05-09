 Skip to content
(MSN)   News: Russia's 2023 Victory Day Parade reduced to one tank. FARK: From the 1940s; no word on which part of Ukraine the tank's crew is from
    More: Amusing, Russia, BBC, Tank, Germany, The New York Times, Invasion, World War II, Moscow Kremlin  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We are celebrate winning, comrade!"
"But is only one tank, Viktor."
"Yes, but we still have tank!  That is victory!  Now pass wodka."
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A tank that was manufactured in Vietnam.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man, those Ukrainian farmers are getting bold as f*ck to steal tanks from Moscow even.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tanks for the memories.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: "We are celebrate winning, comrade!"
"But is only one tank, Viktor."
"Yes, but we still have tank!  That is victory!  Now pass wodka wodak."


FTFY
 
Tentacle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who did they get to walk in the parade though?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tentacle: Who did they get to walk in the parade though?


nypost.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Which part of Ukraine is the crew in? Well, there's some over there, and then back over there...ohhh over there is a big ol' piece.
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should have used a bunch of these or some other form of Potemkin, maybe weld parts onto tractors and use them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I actually take back what I posted in the daily war thread.

Are we 100% certain that one tank isn't a Lada covered in paper mâché?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groppet: They should have used a bunch of these or some other form of Potemkin, maybe weld parts onto tractors and use them.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


At this point Russians fear tractors and want nothing to do with them after what they experienced in Ukraine
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think that is a pretty good indicator on just how far behind the T-14 program is. You would think they would have rolled out one of those as the show pony.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somewhere there is a museum with an 'Exhibit out on loan' sign, and a museum director hoping their tank doesn't get shipped to Ukraine
 
dsmith42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kind of surprised they didn't even use the Armatas. God knows those pieces of shiat are never going to see combat.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1 tank is a "parade"?

Sounds more like a 1:45 AM munchies run to Dick's Drive-In.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.