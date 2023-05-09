 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life, reminding him to breathe   (cbsnews.com) divider line
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He should try iBreathe for that.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
R.E.M - Try not to Breathe
Youtube RokyGRQP0no
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Took a few steps out into the street and the car came around the corner and just hit me," he said.

Look around, choose your own ground.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So he deliberately ran in front of a car that was doing burnouts.  I suspect his family bought him the iWatch because he's in the habit of doing stupid stuff that will get him killed someday.
 
Theeng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think that article needed to suck Apple's dick some more.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Theeng: I think that article needed to suck Apple's dick some more.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Because I couldn't find one that said "That's fellatio"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: So he deliberately ran in front of a car that was doing burnouts


No shiat, same with jaywalkers.

You want to just bolt right out into the street? That's between you and God with what happens.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Theeng: I think that article needed to suck Apple's dick some more.

[Fark user image image 425x425]
/ Because I couldn't find one that said "That's fellatio"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Brodkorb sent an email to Tim Cook explaining what happened, not expecting a response, but someone at Apple who manages Cook's inbox wrote back.
 
