(WKRG Mobile)   Hmm, I need a way to tell people I'm a douche even when I'm not at the lake   (wkrg.com)
38
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Officers said they sent him on his way "with a warning and instructions to get a helmet."

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm genuinely surprised to read that Alabama has a helmet law.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could ride a Harley. That's really all it takes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's already a way to do that, subby.

Hard way:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Easier way:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not being a douche, that's awesome.

I mean:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

You just pop the shell off a jetski & plunk it down on a scooter.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone tell me how you drive a jetski down the highway?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect it was a scooter with a jet ski body attached.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice pic, news crew.

Anyway, the instruments, handlebars, and mirrors look scooter-y.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: There's already a way to do that, subby.

Hard way:
[Fark user image 850x1132]

Easier way:
[Fark user image 850x850]


"speach"?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well subby. some of us use this new thing called GPS that's prone to directing our vehicles into bodies of water.

This guy's one of the smart ones.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: There's already a way to do that, subby.

Hard way:
[Fark user image 850x1132]

Easier way:
[Fark user image 850x850]


Those truck nutz things are stupid, but I want to stick a pair on my buddy's truck to see how long it takes before he notices it.  He's gonna lose his shiat, he hates them so much.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Can someone tell me how you drive a jetski down the highway?


Carefully. Or recklessly. My county just approved ATVs on non-state highways.

I can't reason why or how, but sometime between 2005 and now ATVs cost the same as cars, and they are about the same size. So I guess functionality other than creature comforts... and federal highway and crash standards...why not?

/I don't trust people with actual cars to begin with
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Can someone tell me how you drive a jetski down the highway?


They probably cut a hole (or holes for the wheels in the bottom, and stuck a scooter chassis in it.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: There's already a way to do that, subby.

Hard way:
[Fark user image 850x1132]

Easier way:
[Fark user image 850x850]


Easiest way.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police reform might stand a chance if so many people weren't so quick to call them for any little thing.
What oops to me like a Jetski on MY roads! Call the police!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks, oops.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Begoggle: There's already a way to do that, subby.

Hard way:
[Fark user image 850x1132]

Easier way:
[Fark user image 850x850]

"speach"?


It's not his fault. He quit after third grade. They did not get to those tricky words until the fourth grade.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There would have to be wheels, because don't jetskis work with propellers or something? That won't work so good on a road, to say nothing of ripping the cowling to shreds
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This many comments and no, "that isn't a Jetski?" Jetskis don't have seats, and are a trademark of Kawasaki. That thing was a waverunner or other personal watercraft on a scooter chasis.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Begoggle: There's already a way to do that, subby.

Hard way:
[Fark user image 850x1132]

Easier way:
[Fark user image 850x850]

"speach"?


You don't honestly expect them to be able to spell, do you?  The owner of that truck is clearly not a scholar.

/ nor a gentleman
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do-it-yourself instructions to build a boatercycle.


https://www.jetdrift.com/jet-ski-bike-motorcycle-hybrid/
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Those truck nutz things are stupid, but I want to stick a pair on my buddy's truck to see how long it takes before he notices it.  He's gonna lose his shiat, he hates them so much.


Depends. Most people don't really pay attention to their vehicles so it may go unnoticed for awhile. Then again, truck nutz just sorta hang there and draw attention. CSB incoming:

A co-worker returned from a party once. Someone at the party had put a large, oval bumper sticker dead center on the rear of his crappy, champagne colour Sunfire. The glittery sticker proudly proclaimed:

"I know what boys like!"

I noticed it immediately as I passed his car in the parking lot. He did not. It remained there for a week and he only discovered it when someone ribbed him about it and he realized the ribbing had something to do with his car. He quickly ripped it off but took it all in good fun. A nasty, oval sticker film remained on his bumper for the rest of the car's life.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: SMB2811: Can someone tell me how you drive a jetski down the highway?

Carefully. Or recklessly. My county just approved ATVs on non-state highways.

I can't reason why or how, but sometime between 2005 and now ATVs cost the same as cars, and they are about the same size. So I guess functionality other than creature comforts... and federal highway and crash standards...why not?

/I don't trust people with actual cars to begin with


Just looked at Honda, and the ATVs seem to be priced about like motorcycles.  Way smaller and cheaper than cars.

Are you talking about Side-by-sides?

FSM help us all the day the hood boys of the District and Bmore discover those.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Well subby. some of us use this new thing called GPS that's prone to directing our vehicles into bodies of water.

This guy's one of the smart ones.


cdn1.thecomeback.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*wheeze* do you have anything snorrrkkkk flashier? I want something that says "i own this room. I own you." And it needs to have the best thermal properties. I have demanding requirements.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: AppleOptionEsc: SMB2811: Can someone tell me how you drive a jetski down the highway?

Carefully. Or recklessly. My county just approved ATVs on non-state highways.

I can't reason why or how, but sometime between 2005 and now ATVs cost the same as cars, and they are about the same size. So I guess functionality other than creature comforts... and federal highway and crash standards...why not?

/I don't trust people with actual cars to begin with

Just looked at Honda, and the ATVs seem to be priced about like motorcycles.  Way smaller and cheaper than cars.

Are you talking about Side-by-sides?

FSM help us all the day the hood boys of the District and Bmore discover those.

[Fark user image 850x376]


you mean UTVs? those are the two-seater "I'm totally not a jeep" jeeps.  ATVs are the typical Quads.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy Getting Jet Ski License
Youtube WMlAlLxrcak
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: AppleOptionEsc: SMB2811: Can someone tell me how you drive a jetski down the highway?

Carefully. Or recklessly. My county just approved ATVs on non-state highways.

I can't reason why or how, but sometime between 2005 and now ATVs cost the same as cars, and they are about the same size. So I guess functionality other than creature comforts... and federal highway and crash standards...why not?

/I don't trust people with actual cars to begin with

Just looked at Honda, and the ATVs seem to be priced about like motorcycles.  Way smaller and cheaper than cars.

Are you talking about Side-by-sides?

FSM help us all the day the hood boys of the District and Bmore discover those.

[Fark user image image 850x376]


Yeah, side-by-side.

But I haven't seen an actual single driver ATV in years. The short-hand kind just evolved into ATV=those small things that aren't cars or motorcycles.

/insert assault weapon and clip/magazine argument here
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: don't jetskis work with propellers or something?


Uh...no.  Jetskis don't have propellers.  Jetskis have a jet propulsion engine, which has an impeller that uses rotating fan blades to suck water into the engine and then forcefully eject it.  That's why they are called JETskis.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Need to let people know you are a douche?   The "salt life" sticker on your windshield already did it.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As opposed to the traditional way?

acornabbey.comView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Goin' Crazy at the Lake
Youtube MZ55W_SV3Tg
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: AppleOptionEsc: SMB2811: Can someone tell me how you drive a jetski down the highway?

Carefully. Or recklessly. My county just approved ATVs on non-state highways.

I can't reason why or how, but sometime between 2005 and now ATVs cost the same as cars, and they are about the same size. So I guess functionality other than creature comforts... and federal highway and crash standards...why not?

/I don't trust people with actual cars to begin with

Just looked at Honda, and the ATVs seem to be priced about like motorcycles.  Way smaller and cheaper than cars.

Are you talking about Side-by-sides?

FSM help us all the day the hood boys of the District and Bmore discover those.

[Fark user image 850x376]


A solid quad will set you back around 10k but you can find something okish for maybe 6 or 7.

A decent UTV (something like a gator) probably twice that once you option it out and if you get carried away can get you into car territory.

Resale on quads is shiat though, so you are better off buying someone's toy from last summer for half price. Not unlike a jetski.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Richard Hammond's Alfa races a jet ski around Lake Como - Top Gear: Series 21 Episode 2 - BBC Two
Youtube Gxr16GE4kEU
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Izunbacol: AppleOptionEsc: SMB2811: Can someone tell me how you drive a jetski down the highway?

Carefully. Or recklessly. My county just approved ATVs on non-state highways.

I can't reason why or how, but sometime between 2005 and now ATVs cost the same as cars, and they are about the same size. So I guess functionality other than creature comforts... and federal highway and crash standards...why not?

/I don't trust people with actual cars to begin with

Just looked at Honda, and the ATVs seem to be priced about like motorcycles.  Way smaller and cheaper than cars.

Are you talking about Side-by-sides?

FSM help us all the day the hood boys of the District and Bmore discover those.

[Fark user image image 850x376]

Yeah, side-by-side.

But I haven't seen an actual single driver ATV in years. The short-hand kind just evolved into ATV=those small things that aren't cars or motorcycles.

/insert assault weapon and clip/magazine argument here


I don't think I've seen a side-by-side in person.  I see ATVs pretty regularly though...

https://ggwash.org/view/63914/this-is-what-it-looks-like-when-100-people-ride-dirt-bikes-through-your-neighborhood

/not in my neighborhood though, thankfully
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A picture attached to the post shows the man sitting on a bright yellow jet ski with pink stripes. A Daphne police vehicle is seen behind the man with its lights on.

Thank god they told me what the picture was....I was completely baffled.
 
benelane
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TPB - Cory And The Trevster (Lost Interview)
Youtube CmJvhdHxz5Q
 
