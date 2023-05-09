 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Department of Justice disrupts Russian-controlled global malware network. If your router smelled like cheap vodka, this might be why   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks but I know why my house smells like cheap booze and I'm not Russian.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Processed food, added sugar and alcohol is chemical malware for your biochemical processes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Thanks but I know why my house smells like cheap booze and I'm not Russian.


That's awful "/

/no one should be stuck with cheap booze
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's routers smelled like cheap vodka before it was cool.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
malware that Russia's state security services have allegedly used for nearly 20 years to steal secrets from the U.S. and NATO allies.

I guess Fox News is a type of malware.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Processed food, added sugar and alcohol is chemical malware for your biochemical processes.


Yeah, okay.  Sure.  Thanks for contributing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one of the many heads of the hydra.
Keep on cutting.
We've got a long way to go.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gotta feel for the author of this piece. The big corn-field energy inherent in trying to wring an ounce of residual reader interest from "botnet" and "keylogger" in 2023.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
<sigh>
..I just thought at least one of us was getting out and having a life.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How will they get zombie Fark accounts now?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Processed food, added sugar and alcohol is chemical malware for your biochemical processes.


I'm off sugar and processed foods but I don't think I'll ever abandon my 2oz of whiskey a day habit.


4oz on the weekends.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Gotta feel for the author of this piece. The big corn-field energy inherent in trying to wring an ounce of residual reader interest from "botnet" and "keylogger" in 2023.


Every single person in this country working at a corporate job that interfaces with a computer is very well aware of their mandatory cyber security training, and every person in this country managing a household, growing wealth, or maintaining assets is well aware of identity theft.

There are more people in this world than aging boomers for whom everything is a joke.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CPAC? ALEC?
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I realized my router was compromised when it tried to enter a spin cycle.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: I realized my router was compromised when it tried to enter a spin cycle.


I get all my Russian spin from Fox News.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What is this.....vodka you speak of, Subby. Is it like vodak?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Monocultured: Gotta feel for the author of this piece. The big corn-field energy inherent in trying to wring an ounce of residual reader interest from "botnet" and "keylogger" in 2023.

Every single person in this country working at a corporate job that interfaces with a computer is very well aware of their mandatory cyber security training, and every person in this country managing a household, growing wealth, or maintaining assets is well aware of identity theft.

There are more people in this world than aging boomers for whom everything is a joke.

BE

the firewall!
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
HotLonelyTeenageGirl:

Every single person in this country working at a corporate job that interfaces with a computer is very well aware of their mandatory cyber security training


Is that the muted video I have running on my second screen next to the muted video of the 347th mandatory viewing of the same sexual harassment training?

I really wish they could just let me skip to the test at the end. I know Brad shouldn't have rubbed his junk against Sally's butt in the copier room. I don't need to see it a 348th time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: CheatCommando: I realized my router was compromised when it tried to enter a spin cycle.

I get all my Russian spin from Fox News.


It's sad that they got rid of the "No Spin Zone".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Processed food, added sugar and alcohol is chemical malware for your biochemical processes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shocktopus: HotLonelyTeenageGirl:

Every single person in this country working at a corporate job that interfaces with a computer is very well aware of their mandatory cyber security training


Is that the muted video I have running on my second screen next to the muted video of the 347th mandatory viewing of the same sexual harassment training?

I really wish they could just let me skip to the test at the end. I know Brad shouldn't have rubbed his junk against Sally's butt in the copier room. I don't need to see it a 348th time.


That's funny, but I would be more impressed you putting it into an email to your boss.  

Or telling your kids why daddy doesn't have a job, because having to sit in an air conditioned office and watch a video was stupid.
 
Muta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I, for one, am impressed that the federal government was able to thwart malware after it was bouncing around the network for only 20 years.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Shocktopus: HotLonelyTeenageGirl:

Every single person in this country working at a corporate job that interfaces with a computer is very well aware of their mandatory cyber security training


Is that the muted video I have running on my second screen next to the muted video of the 347th mandatory viewing of the same sexual harassment training?

I really wish they could just let me skip to the test at the end. I know Brad shouldn't have rubbed his junk against Sally's butt in the copier room. I don't need to see it a 348th time.

That's funny, but I would be more impressed you putting it into an email to your boss.  

Or telling your kids why daddy doesn't have a job, because having to sit in an air conditioned office and watch a video was stupid.


Randos doing really stupid shiat impresses you? Why?
 
