(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Joy Division, Eurythmics, and The Dream Academy. No not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #463. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello everyone.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here!! Also, Skinny Puppy tonight!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here!! Also, Skinny Puppy tonight!!!


Teh Mish for me tomorrow & Thursday.
Been making mic socks today so they don't sand out like a sore thumb on a black shirt collar
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*every song is a cover of "Freebird"*
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, SCNW, have you ever played Church-adjacent music for the Service, like from Jack Frost or Kennedy/Kilbey?
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I'm here!! Also, Skinny Puppy tonight!!!

Teh Mish for me tomorrow & Thursday.
Been making mic socks today so they don't sand out like a sore thumb on a black shirt collar
[pbs.twimg.com image 270x360]


No, tomorrow night is Ladytron :p

/Have a great time!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Floki: Hey, SCNW, have you ever played Church-adjacent music for the Service, like from Jack Frost or Kennedy/Kilbey?


not for church service, but other times yes. church service is strictly for the church
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ooof May is gonna be a bit life chaotic... now add Placebo, SOM, Cruel World, the Cure - all in concert! Already a bit sleep deprived, not sure I will survive it all.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice to be here. And thank you to the TF fairy!
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ooof May is gonna be a bit life chaotic... now add Placebo, SOM, Cruel World, the Cure - all in concert! Already a bit sleep deprived, not sure I will survive it all.


You can catch up on sleep in June!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
[Waves in Canadian]
hello.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
watching her push the mic button "off" when I'm done coughing is....amusing
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Back soon    flip phone    lo batt
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Back soon    flip phone    lo batt


Welcome back
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hi everybody,

I think I'm present.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ooof May is gonna be a bit life chaotic... now add Placebo, SOM, Cruel World, the Cure - all in concert! Already a bit sleep deprived, not sure I will survive it all.

sno man: [Waves in Canadian]
hello.


I was just in Vancouver!!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Ooof May is gonna be a bit life chaotic... now add Placebo, SOM, Cruel World, the Cure - all in concert! Already a bit sleep deprived, not sure I will survive it all.


AND you have to put up with some jerk from Seattle.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My hugs and condolences SCNW!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shiat. So sorry SCNW
*hugs*
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry for your loss, SCNW.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love this story!!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man, this is one kickass grandma.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've only gotten up to 120mph, and that was on the autobahn!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She sounds like a pretty interesting character, SCNW... So sorry for your loss.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, you have a very awesome and colorful family, dj. So sorry for your loss. (((hugs)))
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My condolences - it's good you got to see her fairly recently.

After hearing about your Dad and Grandma, I'm starting to think that everyone in your family has an interesting driving story ...
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So sad to hear of your grandmother's passing. Sounds like she had an interesting life. Love Johnny Hartman, too. Had "Just Like Being In Love" played at my wedding.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hooray, Joy Division!!

/sorry I'm late, it's hard to make the users stay away...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
oh and she's a published author:

https://www.amazon.com/Willie-Polliwog-Joyce-Soderberg/dp/0980200903/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=PBKC9TXDUH3Y&keywords=joyce+soderberg&qid=1683652595&sprefix=joyce+soderberg%2Caps%2C193&sr=8-1

((not spamming, she won't get any sale proceeds at this point haha))
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm very sorry for your loss, Mr. DJ.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Back soon    flip phone    lo batt


welcome back. hoping the low battery is the phone and not pacemaker
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sorry for your loss SCNW.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just now reading the thread; my wife lost her last grandmother last week. So very sorry, can relate.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nucal: After hearing about your Dad and Grandma, I'm starting to think that everyone in your family has an interesting driving story ...


i don't. much to my dismay
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody,

I think I'm present.


I am now prescient. The rest of the show is really Great!
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: nucal: After hearing about your Dad and Grandma, I'm starting to think that everyone in your family has an interesting driving story ...

i don't. much to my dismay


There's still time! 😉
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: nucal: After hearing about your Dad and Grandma, I'm starting to think that everyone in your family has an interesting driving story ...

i don't. much to my dismay


There's still time for you!! (I have a couple)
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh gods... now you're hurting me.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Floki: socalnewwaver: nucal: After hearing about your Dad and Grandma, I'm starting to think that everyone in your family has an interesting driving story ...

i don't. much to my dismay

There's still time! 😉


Jinx!! :D
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I lost my keys this morning, pretty sure they have gone to a better place, Condolences

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I lost my keys this morning, pretty sure they have gone to a better place, Condolences

[media0.giphy.com image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Have you checked your pockets? :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i was wrong. it's quartet that's getting the six cd treatment
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pc_gator: I lost my keys this morning, pretty sure they have gone to a better place, Condolences

[media0.giphy.com image 500x250]


Check your door. That's where I've found mine on more than one occasion.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
jasonvatch just checked in here at pastFORWARD Central. he's actually not *officially* back yet, he's out of the hospital but in PT. he said he should be back next week.
 
