Today is not National Lupus Day. That's tomorrow
15
•       •       •

ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never Lupus Day. Except that one time.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY!
assets.petco.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it on the second floor?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it begins
capitalmexico.com.mxView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.animenewsnetwork.comView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: YAY!


Exactly what I was thinking:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow is also Whacking.Day.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Tomorrow is also Whacking.Day.


Let's give ourselves a hand
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My sister's kidneys have shut down so she's now on dialysis. They think she has lupus. But they have to do kidney biopsies to find root cause. And, as she lives in rural Georgia, she has to work out scheduling it between a major Georgia city hospital and when her husband or kids can afford time off to take her.

I love American healthcare. Thanks Republicans.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x600]


Sometimes it is though

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Lupus damaged her heart valve a d she had her first surgery at 21.
//two more surgeries in 2018 and 2020 to clean up post-infection damage and now has a pacemaker
 
