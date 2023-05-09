 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Turkmenistan: your partner's new nickname   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Greenhouse gas, Fossil fuel, Atmosphere, Caspian Sea, Petroleum, Global warming, Electricity, Atmosphere of Earth  
Monocultured
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
State-owned gas production results in free gas and electricity for its people. Damn evil socialists and their evil quality of life.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Second largest methane leaker in the world?
Texas.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Second largest methane leaker in the world?
Texas.


Stands to reason. Texas is a human turd factory.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Darzava show how close to the surface the methane deposits are. I might poke around to see why they're so close to the surface.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Easily fixed =\= free.  So.  Problem will remain.
 
orygubner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Monocultured: State-owned gas production results in free gas and electricity for its people. Damn evil socialists and their evil quality of life.

You really should check out the history of their leaders. They basically have spent two or three generations giving the population cheap fuel so they don't complain that things like movies are banned in lieu of... Puppet shows!

Truly some wildly insane dictators.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
the western fossil fuel field in Turkmenistan, on the Caspian coast, leaked 2.6m tonnes of methane in 2022


Shiat...I can beat that on Taco Bell night.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Exhibit #83475 how we aren't going to solve climate change by emissions reductions alone.

I suppose we could militarily invade Turkmenistan to plug these leaks, because it appears anything short of that isn't going to happen.  Looks like their leader (singular) simply doesn't care.

I personally think the only way to solve climate change is to actively geoengineer our way out on a massive scale.  But because that is "cheating", nobody wants to do this.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My safeword is Constantinople.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I also blame cow farts.
 
rpm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: My safeword is Constantinople.


Not Istanbul?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, for the days of Turkman Türkmenbaşy, the Father of all Turkmen. Now thatwas a crazy ass dictator/cult leader. He'd name the months of the year after random shiat from his autobiography. He also had a gold statue of himself constructed that would rotate so his face was always facing the sun.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orygubner: Monocultured: State-owned gas production results in free gas and electricity for its people. Damn evil socialists and their evil quality of life.
You really should check out the history of their leaders. They basically have spent two or three generations giving the population cheap fuel so they don't complain that things like movies are banned in lieu of... Puppet shows!

Truly some wildly insane dictators.


You've sold me. Let's tear down the interstate highway system, among other things.
 
