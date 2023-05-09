 Skip to content
(IOL.co.za) Hero While visiting the city of Cape Town, UK tourist jumped in the ocean to save a boy from drowning. Once he safely brought the boy to the beach, he then saved a second boy that was lying motionless face down in the sand   (iol.co.za) divider line
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! Right time, right place, and the right person. He had the knowledge and the strength to save that kid. And the other kid. Impressive.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Was going to say "right guy, right place."  But you've taken care of it for me.

I hope if I'm ever drowning, there is a triathlete nearby!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The third boy he just threw back in the ocean.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Way to go and fark up the low-rent White Lotus adventures those kids were on.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't think there is a Cape Town in the UK.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
UK tourist being helpful? Unpossible.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Next they'll be expecting us to believe it was a sober UK tourist.  Obvious nonsense

/not that I'd expect much better out of any tourist, really
//no matter how intelligent and reasonable of a human you start as
///visiting other places immediately chops like 40 points off your IQ
////you slowly regain points the more time you spend wherever
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Two is the daily limit so...
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Especially one as good looking as him.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

When I worked at one of the Disney hotels, I always joked that as soon as people clicked Confirm on their reservation, they got an electo shock lobotomy via their mouse. Or the earpiece of their phone for those that called in.
 
