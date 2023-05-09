 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Fans nationwide rally to save home of 'Misty of Chincoteague', the OG brony   (wavy.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Chincoteague, Virginia, Horse, Marguerite Henry, Misty of Chincoteague, Donation, Chincoteague Pony, Ash Wednesday, Misty (film)  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good book btw, but I haven't been to Chinconteague since 2014. If you like laid-back places with no boardwalks it is your place. The anti-Ocean City, if you will.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Good book btw, but I haven't been to Chinconteague since 2014. If you like laid-back places with no boardwalks it is your place. The anti-Ocean City, if you will.


I was just down there a few months ago and drove by the Beebe Ranch, lots of fun in the off season as we practically had the whole area to ourselves to explore. The local seafood was great of course.
/also did the NASA rocket complex which was cool
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assateague is pretty cool. Good memories there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My coworker adores that place and she goes there with her kid all the time, I enjoy the pony pictures she brings back.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The OG Brony

Mods asleep? Post ponies?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ponytown gots ponygirls.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the horse the hero of one of those books of "classic" children's literature that elderly adults speak fondly of having read and no actual child will still read?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this guy the OG brony?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah the books are lies. Just 90% lies.

Misty, and Misty's descendants, actually exist. There is an auction annually for the ponies, if you want to buy one. But their origin wasn't a shipwreck or pirates it was tax fraud. And the ponies themselves are a small population that struggles with inbreeding.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're not native, they're a long-standing feral invasive. We can argue about how long the mustangs have been in America (longer than you probably think), but Chincoteague Ponies should, realistically, be rounded up and removed permanently from the island for conservation purposes. They do not belong there. They are not native. Get Henry's estate or Breyer or something to step up and pay for relocation and breed preservation.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Good book btw, but I haven't been to Chinconteague since 2014. If you like laid-back places with no boardwalks it is your place. The anti-Ocean City, if you will.


I read that when I was a little kid. The only thing I remember about it, other than that it involved a horse, was the word "whiskerbrooms."
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I grew up on that woman's books, read every one of them.  The horse pictures were so pretty.
Save the ponies!
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy who went to Assateague to camp.  A horse chewed on his tent.  Actually went to the ranger's office and demanded to be paid for the damage.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Is the horse the hero of one of those books of "classic" children's literature that elderly adults speak fondly of having read and no actual child will still read?


Horse stories get outdated?
Yeah, it's probably too much to expect children today to relate to actual living animals, or to  have any respect for them, unless its their furbaby.  
Or adults either, I guess.  They learned it somewhere.
 
JessieL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: MikeyFuccon: Is the horse the hero of one of those books of "classic" children's literature that elderly adults speak fondly of having read and no actual child will still read?

Horse stories get outdated?
Yeah, it's probably too much to expect children today to relate to actual living animals, or to  have any respect for them, unless its their furbaby.  
Or adults either, I guess.  They learned it somewhere.


You're SO CLOSE to figuring out that your generation raised the generations you're so mad at.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Is the horse the hero of one of those books of "classic" children's literature that elderly adults speak fondly of having read and no actual child will still read?


hard agree on the horse-ass bullshiat. this shiat tho is still farking FIIIIREEEEE...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.