 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Farmer gets the horns. Why was he milking a bull still remains a mystery   (wral.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Milk, Surgery, Dairy, family of Randy Lewis, Plastic surgery, Farm, Lewis Road, Workweek and weekend  
•       •       •

747 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2023 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A woman had been stripped and beaten to death in a paddock close to the control tower of the Palmerston North airport. Police found her stripped to her underpants and hung up on the barbed wire fence. The body covered in bruises, abrasions and blood - the picture of a brutal murder. They found her clothes strewn right across to the other side of the field. The post mortem showed what looked like a frenzied beating - multiple fractures on both sides of the chest, and the strenum was fractured right through, an injury usually only seen in high speed car accidents where driver not wearing a seatbelt, and the steering wheel crushes the chest.

But it turned out to be a bull. The woman's farmer husband said his wife reckoned that if a bull started to chase you, you just had to take off something and throw it on the ground in front of him. And while he's distracted you can get away.

(Obviously the plan had some weaknesses)

/from book by a NZ pathologist The Cause of Death
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appears the GoFundMe will cover the medical helicopter
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bull likes it, don't interfere.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the farmer stopped before the bull finished.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You milk a bull once and he'll follow you around for life...
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A DEA officer stopped at a ranch in Texas , and talked with an old rancher. He told the rancher, "I need to inspect your ranch for illegally grown drugs." The rancher said, "Okay , but don't go in that field over there.", as he pointed out the location. The DEA officer verbally exploded saying, " Mister, I have the authority of the Federal Government with me !" Reaching into his rear pants pocket, he removed his badge and proudly displayed it to the rancher. "See this badge?! This badge means I am allowed to go wherever I wish.... On any land! No questions asked! Do you understand ?!!" The rancher nodded politely, apologized, and went about his chores. A short time later, the old rancher heard loud screams, looked up, and saw the DEA officer running for his life, being chased by the rancher's big Santa Gertrudis bull...... With every step the bull was gaining ground on the officer, and it seemed likely that he'd sure enough get gored before he reached safety. The officer was clearly terrified. The rancher threw down his tools, ran to the fence and yelled at the top of his lungs..... "Your badge, show him your BADGE!!"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What A Way To Go | Robert Mitchum's death | 1964
Youtube XqU0kAz2MCg
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark used to link to lots of articles about people having sex with animals.  I'm not sure if the lack of them these days means it's happening less, or that it's so popular it's not worth reporting on these days.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Fark used to link to lots of articles about people having sex with animals.  I'm not sure if the lack of them these days means it's happening less, or that it's so popular it's not worth reporting on these days.


If I understand it right, Google had a little problem with Fark awhile back, and Drew had to clean Fark up if we wanted to get any exposure on searches.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"He'd operated the farm for generations..."

Uh... yeah. 

Honestly, the bull doesn't need to charge to do serious damage. A flick of the head is enough to break ribs.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Fark used to link to lots of articles about people having sex with animals.  I'm not sure if the lack of them these days means it's happening less, or that it's so popular it's not worth reporting on these days.


We did just have an article on the main page last week about a guy that got caught farking a horse.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: "He'd operated the farm for generations..."

Uh... yeah. 

Honestly, the bull doesn't need to charge to do serious damage. A flick of the head is enough to break ribs.


Nah, he'll be fine.  If he's been running a farm for multiple generations he's clearly a highlander.  As long as the bull didn't decapitate him he should recover nicely.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...but you fark ONE bull.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bullbutter!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Treed- Badge Humor
Youtube -TZISm_IVG0
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's terrible, my grandfather went the same way
Not really, my grandfather was horned by bull or cow but survived
I think.. My memory ain't so great
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.