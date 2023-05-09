 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philly Voice)   Man spends $100,000 to gain 3 inches, probably not where you think   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
48
    More: Interesting, Medicine, Health care, Surgery, Nursing, Health, Patient, United Kingdom, Surgeon  
•       •       •

1072 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2023 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hope he has enough cash left for an arm lengthening surgery or he's going to need to keep his spare change in a shirt pocket
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd repeat for 3 inches

///3 slashies to close
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me of the story about the woman who was 6'8" tall. She went under the knife and had 3'' of bone and muscle removed below the knees and 4" removed above the knees. Surgery went amazingly well and she was back on her feet after just a few months of healing and physical therapy.
She's still strikingly tall but what makes her really stand out is when she walks her hands hang below her knees.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x560]

hope he has enough cash left for an arm lengthening surgery or he's going to need to keep his spare change in a shirt pocket


That picture shows a 6" difference.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park did it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY BALLS!!!
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you were suppose to buy one of these when you were "short".

journal.classiccars.comView Full Size

wallpapercave.comView Full Size

deskrush.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I-K-Rumba:

So let's do that.

Then to Korea for eyelids

Over to Brazil for butt

Italy for lips

India for skin bleaching

American boob job

Japanese nose job

Body modification implants from Scandinavia


We can make ourselves into cartoon characters
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwww.

He now has the confidence to get laid more, and elevator rides are a bit more pleasant for him.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are some pretty expensive shoes

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's why you save your popsicle sticks.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the curious, because I end up reading about various medical procedures.
This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do. It does work, but you are physically stretching, ripping and tearing, muscle and bone to get these results.

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

If you're winching in your seat right now, you're getting the idea.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been rumoured that this happens with professional hackeysackers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't so expensive I would at least thing about it. But as it states it is very complex.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do.



I've read that bone pain alone is some of the worst someone can have. Add it all the rest and it has to be hell.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: For the curious, because I end up reading about various medical procedures.
This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do. It does work, but you are physically stretching, ripping and tearing, muscle and bone to get these results.

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

If you're winching in your seat right now, you're getting the idea.


I stopped reading at "cut through the bone" and my stomach went meh.

This sounds absolutely terrifying.  Something that would be done as some weird torture method along with brainwashing and some mutating agent and bam you've got farking Slenderman.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100K

Inflation is a biatch. back in the day it was practically free.

shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness is my best guess.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: For the curious, because I end up reading about various medical procedures.
This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do. It does work, but you are physically stretching, ripping and tearing, muscle and bone to get these results.

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

If you're winching in your seat right now, you're getting the idea.


That's what I was thinking and you have to assume it's a life long pain. Sounds really unpleasant. I hope he still thinks it's worth it in a decade.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: For the curious, because I end up reading about various medical procedures.
This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do. It does work, but you are physically stretching, ripping and tearing, muscle and bone to get these results.

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

If you're winching in your seat right now, you're getting the idea.


Mrs had her hip replaced at a young age. it involved reworking the end of her femur. in the process, they lengthened the leg by an inch. so, yes, all the soft tissue was stretched. and there was a lot of oxy and phys therapy thereafter.

and the effect aren't limited to that one leg. because the muscles that move the leg extend up into the hips, on both sides. and the muscles to control balance are effected since everything they know about where things should be is now wrong. and so the abdomen and back will get involved. which, of course, means the upper back and shoulders are now involved too. and the neck. and the other leg, which is now doing a slightly different job.

about the only things that aren't effected are the arms.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and i just used "effected" a dozen times when i should have used "affected".

this is going to be a great day.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: South Park did it.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: I-K-Rumba:

So let's do that.

Then to Korea for eyelids

Over to Brazil for butt

Italy for lips

India for skin bleaching

American boob job

Japanese nose job

Body modification implants from Scandinavia


We can make ourselves into cartoon characters


You forgot Turkey for hair transplant
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

8 inches: Hi.


Reported for trolling username.  Drew, please change this username to 5 inches.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

p51d007: I thought you were suppose to buy one of these when you were "short".

[journal.classiccars.com image 850x566]
[wallpapercave.com image 850x531]
[deskrush.com image 850x519]


That top photo looks like Bumblebee got a facelift.
 
hej
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: For the curious, because I end up reading about various medical procedures.
This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do. It does work, but you are physically stretching, ripping and tearing, muscle and bone to get these results.

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

If you're winching in your seat right now, you're getting the idea.


I've got Invisalign.  At worst it's short lived, mild discomfort that can be completely mitigated with over the counter nsaids.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What do women call men less than 6'?

Friends.

/shamelessly stolen from a (suspectedly taller) Farker.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Speaking as a Very Tall American, I consider this cultural appropriation.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: For the curious, because I end up reading about various medical procedures.
This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do. It does work, but you are physically stretching, ripping and tearing, muscle and bone to get these results.

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

If you're winching in your seat right now, you're getting the idea.


On the plus side, it would keep my dick from dragging on the ground.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: HerptheDerp: For the curious, because I end up reading about various medical procedures.
This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do. It does work, but you are physically stretching, ripping and tearing, muscle and bone to get these results.

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

If you're winching in your seat right now, you're getting the idea.

On the plus side, it would keep my dick from dragging on the ground.


We offered you prosthetic legs and you declined, Stumpy.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: jtown: South Park did it.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


That wasn't surgery.  :D

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People can do what they like with their own bodies but that's a hell of a thing to choose.

Speaking as a tall person, being tall sucks too. Though to be fair, I'm never envious of people shorter than me so I guess the psychology is completely different.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.



The setup I've seen is a magnetic device attached to a rod with a very high thread count (60 TPI or so).  Every few days you slip a coil over the device, turn it on, and the the magnetic field generated by the coil slowly spins the device a few threads.

Anyone can do the lengthening of muscles, blood vessels, and nerves.  Stand up, then lean over and try to touch your toes.  Most people can't reach them.  Repeat the process a few times a day for a few weeks, and you'll eventually reach your toes at the tissues lengthen.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd do it. Try ignoring me on Tinder when I'm 6 feet 9 inches tall ya pack of babes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HerptheDerp:

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

As someone who just put in a new tray this morning, yep.  I'm on my third revision and am 2.5 years in.  It's caused so much neck strain it's literally caused my cervical spine to pull in one direction and I have periodic adjustments I need to do on it with a NUCCA chiropractor.  This has also given me tinnitus.  I cannot emphasize enough how terrible invisalign is and would not recommend it for anyone.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sometimes being 5'8" is the only thing that keeps my ego in check.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x560]

hope he has enough cash left for an arm lengthening surgery or he's going to need to keep his spare change in a shirt pocket


Can he still fap?
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Creoena: HerptheDerp:

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

As someone who just put in a new tray this morning, yep.  I'm on my third revision and am 2.5 years in.  It's caused so much neck strain it's literally caused my cervical spine to pull in one direction and I have periodic adjustments I need to do on it with a NUCCA chiropractor.  This has also given me tinnitus.  I cannot emphasize enough how terrible invisalign is and would not recommend it for anyone.


can you turn your head like an owl?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: What do women call men less than 6'?

Friends.

/shamelessly stolen from a (suspectedly taller) Farker.


As an AFAB Enby who is only 5'2", know what I call people over six feet tall? Another species.

Like, I'm asexual spectrum and aromantic so everyone is just a potential friend, but god damn people, if I have to rent climbing gear or get a ladder from maintenance to look you in the eye you are adding a challenge to my life. Also I don't need you visiting and telling me you can tell where I don't dust because anything above my head level when I'm on my step stool doesn't exist as far as I'm concerned.

/I want top surgery but hell, that's $20k on the expensive end
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

synithium: HerptheDerp: For the curious, because I end up reading about various medical procedures.
This is supposedly one of the absolute most excruciatingly painful things you can do. It does work, but you are physically stretching, ripping and tearing, muscle and bone to get these results.

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

If you're winching in your seat right now, you're getting the idea.

I stopped reading at "cut through the bone" and my stomach went meh.

This sounds absolutely terrifying.  Something that would be done as some weird torture method along with brainwashing and some mutating agent and bam you've got farking Slenderman.


Yeah, this shiat is nightmarish. Just like every other sub-6' guy, I'm a little insecure about my height and would definitely like to be a couple inches taller, but I genuinely can't imagine being so obsessed with it that I'd pay six figures to go through absolute physical hell to get it.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: Creoena: HerptheDerp:

If you've ever had Invisalign, you know how uncomfortable breaking in a new tray can be? Imagine going in periodically, and they use a screw expanded on your legs.

As someone who just put in a new tray this morning, yep.  I'm on my third revision and am 2.5 years in.  It's caused so much neck strain it's literally caused my cervical spine to pull in one direction and I have periodic adjustments I need to do on it with a NUCCA chiropractor.  This has also given me tinnitus.  I cannot emphasize enough how terrible invisalign is and would not recommend it for anyone.

can you turn your head like an owl?


Alas, Owls still remain the masters of looking into crazy places.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/in all seriousness, it gives me less neck movement
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x560]

hope he has enough cash left for an arm lengthening surgery or he's going to need to keep his spare change in a shirt pocket

That picture shows a 6" difference.


you sound short
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: People can do what they like with their own bodies but that's a hell of a thing to choose.

Speaking as a tall person, being tall sucks too. Though to be fair, I'm never envious of people shorter than me so I guess the psychology is completely different.


What height are you? I'm 6'3" and wouldn't change it for the world
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x560]

hope he has enough cash left for an arm lengthening surgery or he's going to need to keep his spare change in a shirt pocket

Can he still fap?


He doesn't need to. Being short was the only thing keeping him from sleeping with a new woman every day. Getting a few inches taller fixed every single one of his problems, and now he's just drowning in pussy.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.