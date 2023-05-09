 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Writer of a book on how children deal with grief charged with getting too close to the subject matter   (cbsnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How's she dealing with it?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Research for the next book.
Book her
Then throw the book at her
Book it.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Write what you know.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was significantly less horrific than I was expecting from the headline.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Does she not realize Utah uses firing squads?

/Definite death penalty candidate.
//Unlikely though as she's female and white.
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For a segment entitled "Good Things Utah," Richins called her husband's death...

They may want to consider changing the name of that television show.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They keep saying "Write what you know"?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
goldinauctions.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not that it matters, but the article says she "requested 'some of the Michael Jackson stuff,' asking specifically for fentanyl." That's incorrect - the doc who killed Jackson gave him an overdose of sleep medications he was already taking. Fentanyl wasn't so widely known until a few years ago, outside medical settings.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Not that it matters, but the article says she "requested 'some of the Michael Jackson stuff,' asking specifically for fentanyl." That's incorrect - the doc who killed Jackson gave him an overdose of sleep medications he was already taking. Fentanyl wasn't so widely known until a few years ago, outside medical settings.


Propofol, fentanyl - same diff.

(It's not. But she's clearly not a very clever girl.)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've never seen Corey spelled that way before.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy sh*t this article has more juicy details:

https://www.kpcw.org/summit-county/2023-05-08/summit-county-mom-arrested-for-husbands-murder

"Eric holds a joint life insurance policy with his business partner Cody Wright. The two men ran the business C&E Stone Masonry.  A warrant states Kouri logged into the two men's life insurance policy in January 2022 and changed the policy. She removed them as each other's beneficiary and named herself as the policy's only beneficiary."

"Before his death, Eric changed the beneficiary of his will and his power of attorney, replacing Kouri with his sister.
A warrant states he didn't tell Kouri about the change because, according to his sisters, he believed Kouri might "kill him for the money" and wanted their kids to be financially secure.
Warrants allege he was planning to file for divorce, but he died before any proceedings began."

The day after her husband's death she bought a $2M home and threw a big party:

"That same day she invited friends over for what a search warrant called "a large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating."

Needless to say this woman is crazy AND an incompetent murderer.  She left a trail of incriminating evidence and then used an easily traceable drug to kill him.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Not that it matters, but the article says she "requested 'some of the Michael Jackson stuff,' asking specifically for fentanyl." That's incorrect - the doc who killed Jackson gave him an overdose of sleep medications he was already taking. Fentanyl wasn't so widely known until a few years ago, outside medical settings.


Lorazepam, diazepam, midazolam and propofol. They blame it on the propofol, as it is used as surgery anesthetic IN A HOSPITAL, NOT AT HOME, but apparently he was given 3 different benzodiazepines in close proximity as well, which is usually avoided in order to NOT KILL PEOPLE.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The publisher announced plans to put her second book 'How To Get Away With Murder' on hold.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

efefvoC: That was significantly less horrific than I was expecting from the headline.


I concur.  I guessed all the details wrong before clicking.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hammettman: For a segment entitled "Good Things Utah," Richins called her husband's death...

They may want to consider changing the name of that television show.


I vote for "WTF Utah?"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
assets2.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size


So you're telling me she's single?  I'll take my chances.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [assets2.cbsnewsstatic.com image 620x414]

So you're telling me she's single?  I'll take my chances.


teeth of a killer.
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trust a book person to go the Flowers in the Attic route.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
See people, the only way to stay safe is to not have any money worth being poisoned for.   If I die, my significant other is getting:

1. A 2001 Subaru with 240,000 miles, a slipping clutch, and a bad wheel bearing.
2. A 15-year-old incontinent dog.
3. A workshop filled with Harbor Freight tools, lightly used.
4. An extensive collection of Jazz-rock concert t-shirts from the 80s
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

czei: Holy sh*t this article has more juicy details:

https://www.kpcw.org/summit-county/2023-05-08/summit-county-mom-arrested-for-husbands-murder

"Eric holds a joint life insurance policy with his business partner Cody Wright. The two men ran the business C&E Stone Masonry.  A warrant states Kouri logged into the two men's life insurance policy in January 2022 and changed the policy. She removed them as each other's beneficiary and named herself as the policy's only beneficiary."

"Before his death, Eric changed the beneficiary of his will and his power of attorney, replacing Kouri with his sister.
A warrant states he didn't tell Kouri about the change because, according to his sisters, he believed Kouri might "kill him for the money" and wanted their kids to be financially secure.
Warrants allege he was planning to file for divorce, but he died before any proceedings began."

The day after her husband's death she bought a $2M home and threw a big party:

"That same day she invited friends over for what a search warrant called "a large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating."

Needless to say this woman is crazy AND an incompetent murderer.  She left a trail of incriminating evidence and then used an easily traceable drug to kill him.


All that, and she still passes the crazy eyes test (at least in the photo used for the article).
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Excelsior: They keep saying "Write what you know"?


Method acting equivalent for writers.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

efefvoC: That was significantly less horrific than I was expecting from the headline.


Yeah I totally thought tfa was going to be about child molestation.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
czei

4. An extensive collection of Jazz-rock concert t-shirts from the 80s

Depending on who the bands are, some could be worth a small (small) fortune...
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Congradulations on closing on that property today dear!
I've fixed you a nice vodka drink to celebrate!"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [assets2.cbsnewsstatic.com image 620x414]

So you're telling me she's single?  I'll take my chances.


BYOB

/*protip
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [assets2.cbsnewsstatic.com image 620x414]

So you're telling me she's single?  I'll take my chances.


She'll bake your cock.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She will. Bake. Your cock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

czei: Holy sh*t this article has more juicy details:

https://www.kpcw.org/summit-county/2023-05-08/summit-county-mom-arrested-for-husbands-murder

"Eric holds a joint life insurance policy with his business partner Cody Wright. The two men ran the business C&E Stone Masonry.  A warrant states Kouri logged into the two men's life insurance policy in January 2022 and changed the policy. She removed them as each other's beneficiary and named herself as the policy's only beneficiary."

"Before his death, Eric changed the beneficiary of his will and his power of attorney, replacing Kouri with his sister.
A warrant states he didn't tell Kouri about the change because, according to his sisters, he believed Kouri might "kill him for the money" and wanted their kids to be financially secure.
Warrants allege he was planning to file for divorce, but he died before any proceedings began."

The day after her husband's death she bought a $2M home and threw a big party:

"That same day she invited friends over for what a search warrant called "a large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating."

Needless to say this woman is crazy AND an incompetent murderer.  She left a trail of incriminating evidence and then used an easily traceable drug to kill him.


Damn, she might as well use fireworks and a neon sign saying "I did it!". Guess it would be too much to ask to lay low for a year or two.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Jeebus Saves: [assets2.cbsnewsstatic.com image 620x414]

So you're telling me she's single?  I'll take my chances.

She'll bake your cock.

[Fark user image image 425x365]

She will. Bake. Your cock.


[Fark user image image 425x569]


Wow, that first pic is the only one of her that I've ever seen that doesn't feature her cleavage.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: cyberspacedout: Not that it matters, but the article says she "requested 'some of the Michael Jackson stuff,' asking specifically for fentanyl." That's incorrect - the doc who killed Jackson gave him an overdose of sleep medications he was already taking. Fentanyl wasn't so widely known until a few years ago, outside medical settings.

Lorazepam, diazepam, midazolam and propofol. They blame it on the propofol, as it is used as surgery anesthetic IN A HOSPITAL, NOT AT HOME, but apparently he was given 3 different benzodiazepines in close proximity as well, which is usually avoided in order to NOT KILL PEOPLE.


Sean Lock on the trial of Michael Jackson's Doctor
Youtube IyohWamNeUc
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like that she immediately bought a house thinking the insurance money was coming. Good thing they got her locked up or the kids would have been next.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll get a TextNow number and use that to procure the murder weapon, they'll never figure that out.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nice job on making your kids orphans, you psycho.

Guess her next book will be, "Mommy Did A Bad Thing".

/Was making his company partner the beneficiary any better? There's no obligation to care for someone else's kids.
 
LostOrNot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you think someone is trying to poison you, consider leaving the relationship. Or at the very least not eating or drinking anything in your house.
 
