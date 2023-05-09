 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Chuckie wishes he hadn't invited the spare to New Hat Day   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Harry is treaded worse than the Royal Pedophile. That tells me all I need to know.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Harry is treaded worse than the Royal Pedophile. That tells me all I need to know.


Charles had long term close personal friendships with 2 prolific predatory paedophiles (not including Andrew) and started "courting" Diana when she was 15 and he was 29.

Birds of a feather shiat all over everything together, and all that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Harry is treaded worse than the Royal Pedophile. That tells me all I need to know.


I can never tell if the bigger crime was a black woman, or an american.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's all part of the game.  If they all got along, there would be no tabloid articles, and interest in their goings-on might wane.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
King Charles and Prince Harry both feel regret over how events played out at the Coronation, a royal expert has said.

I've read Spare, and while I have mixed feelings about Harry and Megan and the whole family, I am convinced from what Harry writes that most articles about the Royal family that are sourced like this are worthless bs.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I mean, he had obviously the excuse of his son's birthday to fly back to but very, very telling.

He had no formal role in either the ceremony or the reception after, and his son's birthday was also happening. It's very telling to me that he just wanted to be with his kid and not hanging around for something he has no part in, and not "omg drama!"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More bollocks from The Mirror. Plus ça change.
 
