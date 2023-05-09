 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Glow in the dark roads may be coming to Florida but there's just one catch   (npr.org) divider line
28
    More: Strange, Background radiation, United States, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Uranium, Radon, Fertilizer, Soil, Phosphate  
•       •       •

939 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2023 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We all knew Florida Man was going to mutate into CHUDS somehow. Now we know how.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The warmth of the radiation will draw in the manatees, like it always does, and cars will be running over manatees in addition to the boats.  And the manatees don't deserve that.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this even a topic for discussion?  Wait, don't answer that.
 
theresnothinglft [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They breathed in the chemicals while checking out on the prison bus?
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
if they do this AND utilize recovered fracking "brine" like they do in fracking country the radioactivity of both the road and the de-icer should cancel each other out.

/not a scientist
//got a C in chemistry
///better than what these idiots think is ok
 
GrayGush
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Your move, Disney's Main Street."
- DeSantis.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Last November, researchers in China who reviewed numerous existing studies on recycling phosphogypsum said they were optimistic about its potential use in road construction materials. But they concluded that more studies are needed, noting that "few studies have focused on its durability or analyzed its long-term effects on soil and water resources."

Maybe we can convince them to change their minds if we tell them that this is CHINESE and COMMUNISM
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flashfyr3: if they do this AND utilize recovered fracking "brine" like they do in fracking country the radioactivity of both the road and the de-icer should cancel each other out.

/not a scientist
//got a C in chemistry
///better than what these idiots think is ok


De-Icer?  In Florida?

Forget, he's rolling.

/I keep, I keed
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hear the roads in front of maralargo need repaving. Might make a good test bed.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Florida! For people who think Texas isn't batshiat crazy enough.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Florida tag die of radiation poisoning?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm in favor of this for many reasons, so long as they spare Key West.
 
Slypork
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Sunshine Unit State
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So we have mounds of radioactive fertilizer just laying around right now, some of it is falling into sinkholes and getting into groundwater. Greedy companies refuse to dispose of it safely, costs too much money. This allows them to SELL that crap to the state who "dispose" of it on the roads.

/Heaven forbid that companies have to obey the law.
//It's cheaper to buy the legislature.
///Plus it owns the libs. Win/win.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Last November, researchers in China who reviewed numerous existing studies on recycling phosphogypsum said they were optimistic about its potential use in road construction materials. But they concluded that more studies are needed, noting that "few studies have focused on its durability or analyzed its long-term effects on soil and water resources."

Maybe we can convince them to change their minds if we tell them that this is CHINESE and COMMUNISM


This is all about getting taxpayers to pay to take away a campaign donor's toxic waste and then be forced to wallow in the stuff.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see the new alligators.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm in favor of this for many reasons, so long as they spare Key West.


key west is going to be a shallow navigation hazard in a w/in 20 years.   enjoy it now, but i wouldn't buy any property there.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Can't wait to see the new alligators.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to understand the fuss about AI.

It's not that AI won't come up with new stupid ideas that humanity hasn't... it's that republicans will adopt them.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Can't wait to see the new alligators.


I don't understand the problem.  You know the old saying: "Two heads are better than one"...
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not to worry.... It will only be used in the poor neighborhoods.
The ones with the shallow wells.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Follow the yellow brick road...
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Florida tag die of radiation poisoning?


Nah, Polonium.

/they are republicans
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigMax: We all knew Florida Man was going to mutate into CHUDS somehow. Now we know how.


I thought everything underground in Florida was flooded, or liquefied sand.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Last November, researchers in China who reviewed numerous existing studies on recycling phosphogypsum said they were optimistic about its potential use in road construction materials.

Well, if anyone knows about quality construction and safe building materials, it would be the Chinese.

/s
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Red states have a long history of using industrial waste and tailings to build roads and infrastructure. What could go wrong?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Besides the danger, doesn't radiation also crack concrete?  I remember this being a problem at nuclear accidents, but that is super high radiation.

Still, I do not imagine it helping the lifespan of the road.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: BigMax: We all knew Florida Man was going to mutate into CHUDS somehow. Now we know how.

I thought everything underground in Florida was flooded, or liquefied sand.


Based on a documentary I saw as a child that terrified me despite its cheesiness, the CHUDS lived in the NYC sewers. Like alligators, they must have first evolved and trained in the Florida swamps.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.