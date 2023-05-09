 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Possible meteorite strikes through New Jersey home, authorities believe it's not the start of another War of the Worlds   (abc7ny.com)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless the officials concoct a reason to seize it, the homeowners just got a nice chunk of money for repairs. Meteorites are worth a good bit, and that sounds like a big one.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neat AF.
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What is Tom Cruise's dumbest movie?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Unless the officials concoct a reason to seize it, the homeowners just got a nice chunk of money for repairs. Meteorites are worth a good bit, and that sounds like a big one.


Official: I'm going to need that meteorite

Me: What meteorite

Official: The one that did this damage

Me: Hmm. Never found it. I wonder if someone took it.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finders keepers.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Unless the officials concoct a reason to seize it, the homeowners just got a nice chunk of money for repairs. Meteorites are worth a good bit, and that sounds like a big one.


I have an appraiser they can take it to

cdn.barstoolsports.comView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so is this the campaign announcement?
miro.medium.comView Full Size

/fingers crossed
 
karnal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: [Fark user image 550x370]

What is Tom Cruise's dumbest movie?


Not even in the top ten of the dumbest Tom Cruise movies.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd color for a meteorite. If it is, wth is it made of?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Farkers, now you know that when you pray for a 'giant' meteor you need to be more specific in terms of size.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the Dave Matthews Band tour bus anywhere in the area?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You go to Grover's Mill to see the memorial to those senselessly slaughtered in the Martian invasion.

wellesnet.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Well Farkers, now you know that when you pray for a 'giant' meteor you need to be more specific in terms of size.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeowner should have negotiated with the meteorite union to avoid the strike.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: You go to Grover's Mill to see the memorial to those senselessly slaughtered in the Martian invasion.

[wellesnet.com image 480x581]


They're only a few miles off.

google.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Martians at all subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over half the population in the US took horse de-wormer for a virus. Suddenly this becomes more of a scientific reality then fiction.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Finders keepers.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Odd color for a meteorite. If it is, wth is it made of?


It appears to be a carbonaceous chondrite meteorite. If it were solid nickel-iron ferrous meteorite of that size if would have blown straight through the floor.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: ArcadianRefugee: Odd color for a meteorite. If it is, wth is it made of?

It appears to be a carbonaceous chondrite meteorite. If it were solid nickel-iron ferrous meteorite of that size if would have blown straight through the floor.


Yeah, it kinda looks like it's got the telltale regmaglypts- the thumbprints. I've got a piece of Sikhote-Alin. That baby has nice regmaglypts.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cinepunx.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Quick, someone wake up the holographic similacrum of Richard Burton's head! It will know what to do!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is Tony Soprano ok?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I'm not mistaken in modern times there's been more than one house hit in NJ and I think a car in NY. I guess it's density or maybe God hates that area.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: If I'm not mistaken in modern times there's been more than one house hit in NJ and I think a car in NY. I guess it's density or maybe God hates that area.


I'd like to see a graph of Giant Meteor merch sales vs geographic location vs meteor strikes.
 
