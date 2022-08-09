 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 440 of WW3: Moscow launched another unsuccessful overnight missile attack in front of its Victory Day parade, and there might have been more missiles fired than vehicles in the parade. This is your Tuesday Ukraine invasion discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning. It's another fine day of artillery getting pounded.

Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Looks like the Red Square Drone Dash was a bust this year, Ukraine will have to try again with those UK long distance missiles later on. Still no update to the war and counteroffensive, so just keep, keeping on. Here's you overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, May 9
You daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

UN Chief Says Ukraine Peace Talks 'Not Possible' Right Now
The day before Antonio Guterres's comments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that Russian forces would be vanquished "just as Nazism was defeated".

Transnistria Asks Russia to Increase Number of 'Peacekeepers'
Russia is again turning up the heat in Transnistria's decades-long frozen conflict, possibly in an attempt to fix Ukraine's soldiers on the Moldovan border so they can't take part in the offensive.

Fake Anti-Ukraine Protests Staged in Europe by Russia, Says New Report
Russian secret services are currently working in Europe's major cities to create anti-Ukraine sentiment, an alliance of European news organisations has concluded.

EXPLAINED: The Latest on Wagner's Ever-Changing Situation in Bakhmut
Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday questioned the Kremlin's ability to defend the country as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive and accused a Russian army unit of fleeing.

Kyiv Attacked Once Again Overnight, Russian Missiles Intercepted Over Capital
Ukraine's armed forces chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said Russia launched a total of 25 missiles - including larger Kh-555s - across the country, 23 of which were shot down.

Homage to Ukraine - Down with Russian Fascism, British Writer Says
In this period of moral crisis stemming from Russia's war against Ukraine and so utterly "devoid of ambiguity," maintaining neutrality is tantamount to complicity.

Russia Turns to Recruiting Migrants for Its War in Ukraine
The Russian Ministry of Defense is struggling to find volunteers to fight in Ukraine. On solution is to recruit the migrants looking to stay in Russia.

Erdogan's Spokesperson Claims Ukraine Is Already Losing War to Russia
The Turkish president's representative doubts that Ukraine can defeat Russia on the battlefield and believes that Russian forces are currently winning the war.

Brussels Proposes 11th Round of Sanctions Over Russia's War on Ukraine
The EU has reviewed the unprecedented wave of sanctions it imposed on Moscow since Vladimir Putin launched the war on Ukraine in February 2022 and has concluded more needs to be done.

Another Russian Oligarch Is Very Unhappy With Results of Putin's 'Special Operation'
With a failing economy, Moscow businessmen and other Russian entrepreneurs are apparently beginning to realize that things are not going according to plan.

Ukrainian Intelligence Warns Russia 'May Be Particularly Active' on May 9
Andriy Yusov's warning comes just hours after a massive drone attack against Kyiv which saw air defenses shoot down 35 drones during an incredibly noisy night.

Russia 'Shifting Missile Attack Strategy to Target Ukraine's Logistics'
Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate explained that the attacks are aimed at disrupting the Ukrainian army's offensive actions.

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief's 'Killing Russians' Comments Spark Hysteria Among Kremlin Propagandists
One particularly hyperbolic Russian politician went as far as to say that Kyrylo Budanov had 'turned into Ukraine's Osama bin Laden.'

Russian attacks hiat 10 Ukrainian regions, injure 17 civilians over past day.
Russia struck a total of 139 settlements using various types of weapons, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on May 9.

Putin claims 'real war' unleashed against Russia during Victory Day speech.
During his address at the annual Victory Day celebration at Moscow's Red Square to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that "a real war has once again been unleashed against our Motherland."

Washington Post: UK preparing to send long-range missiles to Ukraine.
The U.K. appears ready to send Ukraine long-range missiles that can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away, the Washington Post reported on May 9, citing a procurement notice by the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine.

General Staff: Russian occupation forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast move looted property to Crimea.
"Russian occupiers continue robbing Ukrainian citizens, enterprises, and state institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 9.

Governor: Civilian injured in Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
A civilian was injured after missile debris fell on a four-story building in the city of Dnipro, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported following Russia's latest attack against Ukraine.

European Commission President arrives in Kyiv.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv in the early hours of May 9. "Good to be back in Kyiv," she tweeted.

Ukraine downs 23 Russian cruise missiles.
Russian forces launched a total of 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles overnight on May 9, the Ukrainian Air Force said in its morning update.

ISW: Putin attempts to use Victory Day parade to show Russia's continued influence in Central Asia.
Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, and Tajik presidents are reportedly attending Moscow's Victory Day parade, with some confirming their visit just one day before the event, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

AP: US to announce new long-term security assistance package for Ukraine.
The U.S. should announce a $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine on May 9, the Associated Press reported, citing U.S. officials. The aid package is designed to meet Ukraine's long-term security needs, including helping Ukraine protect itself from Russian missile and drone attacks.

And that's your lot for today. Tracianne has had to go back into the hospital and it's been more than a week since we've heard from Bad Cosmonaut. Everyone keep them in your thoughts today please. Hug your loved ones and have a day. Slavia Ukraini.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Morning Farkers!  Here's an update from The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpqI55s9OoA  (I wasn't awake for his livestream of the Ruzzian Victory Day parade but I'm catching it now)

Another weekend in the books.  The numbers are looking more and more like UAF is disrupting supply/artillery operations for this upcoming offensive. ("why won't one side just win already?" LMAO)  Let's hope it happens at the best time whenever that happens to be.  Coffee is brewing and last night's tequila rampage is making me regret it not already being ready.

Let's start the day with some sunshine, yes?

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Zelensky is still alive!!!!!!

Suck it Vlad.
Suck it long and suck it hard.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 29 through May 5 (Days 430 to 436) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: And Zelensky is still alive!!!!!!

Suck it Vlad.
Suck it long and suck it hard.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.

But yeah, 100% agreed.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA

@nexta_tv
In #Russian Ivangorod, a huge screen was installed in the direction of the Estonian Narva. Estonians will be shown how #Russia will celebrate May 9th.
4:20 AM · May 9, 2023

NEXTA

@nexta_tv
#Estonians have responded to the creatives in #Ivangorod by placing a poster of #Putin on the wall of the Narva Castle, which says that he is a war criminal.
4:30 AM · May 9, 2023

NEXTA

@nexta_tv
Representatives of the #Russian border service in #Ivangorod demanded that their #Estonian colleagues remove the poster with the inscription "#Putin - war criminal." The demand was refused.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A video was published where Russian partisans claim to have destroyed a SU-24 combat aircraft in Novosibirsk.

The aircraft was located at the site for repairs and modernization. That won't be necessary now, it seems. pic.twitter.com/od5bGy9cqi
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 9, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'There Are Farmers in Ukraine With More Tanks': Putin's Red Square Parade Gets Roasted
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin leads scaled back Victory Day celebrations overshadowed by security fears and infighting

The Russian leader spoke of "a real war" being waged against his country as he sought to rally the public in his speech at Moscow's annual parade on Tuesday.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prigozhin said in a longer video that he received a combat order stating that dismissal from Wagner positions would be recognized as treason. He furthermore declares that they only received 10% ammunition and that Wagner will definitely leave positions if this is not fixed.... pic.twitter.com/qosAT4mie4
- NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 9, 2023
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Prigozhin said in a longer video that he received a combat order stating that dismissal from Wagner positions would be recognized as treason. He furthermore declares that they only received 10% ammunition and that Wagner will definitely leave positions if this is not fixed.... pic.twitter.com/qosAT4mie4
- NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 9, 2023


Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The #Russian Ambassador to #Poland failed to lay a wreath at the memorial in #Warsaw.

The citizens forced him to leave the place. pic.twitter.com/9c6yrf2uS9
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 9, 2023
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a few things that represent my feelings on the "achievements" of the SMO for Ruzzia:

RowdyPants
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I look forward to Ukraine's future Victory Day  parade.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I still don't understand what is up with my computer. Today it is a happy camper.

On the night of May 9, Russia launched 25 missiles over the territory of Ukraine

In the evening, the enemy launched eight Kalibr cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea, which they aimed at the eastern regions of the country. All eight were destroyed.

In the middle of the night, the occupiers launched 17 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms aircraft. Air defense destroyed 15 of them.
 
Muta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: And a few things that represent my feelings on the "achievements" of the SMO for Ruzzia:

fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Night rocket attack on Kyiv. What is known as of this morning:

According to preliminary information, about one and a half dozen enemy air targets were destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv.

None of the launched missiles hiat the target. Previously, without victims and serious destruction due to falling debris.

During the attack in the Holosiiv district of the capital, a fragment of a downed rocket fell on a private yard. The burning wreckage was extinguished. There were no casualties or damage.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Previously, all the rockets missed Kharkiv, there are hits in the suburbs, - Mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov Emergency services specialists are working on the ground.
❗ Yesterday evening, Russia massively bombarded the Kharkiv region with missiles
The details of the enemy attack were reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov:
▪ "Arrivals" of 6 S-300 missiles were recorded in the area of Novy Korotych village. Fortunately, all the missiles hiat the ground. There were no casualties or damage.
▪ 1 more S-300 missile hit in the area of Solonytsivka. Transport infrastructure was damaged, there was a fire in a forest plantation.
▪ In the village of Tsapivka, one of the S-300 missiles damaged a private residential building.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the night of May 9, Russia launched 25 missiles on the territory of Ukraine. In the evening, the enemy launched eight Kalibr cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea, which were directed at the eastern regions of the country. All eight were destroyed. In the middle of the night, the occupiers launched 17 winged...
Fragments of a Russian rocket fell on a four-story building in the center of Dnipro
Debris broke through the roof and reached the 3rd floor. The warhead of the missile was discovered on the spot. It was taken away for further destruction. In the building, the roof and ceiling between the apartments on the 3rd and 4th floors were damaged. About 40 people had to be evacuated.
The injured woman was hospitalized.
 
ingo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: I look forward to Ukraine's future Victory Day  parade.


It will, of course, be a parade of various home brew technicals, hulks of Russian tanks towed by tractors, and precision drill teams of babyusas tossing packets of sunflower seeds to the crowd.

Honorary Marshall will be a fella.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Liverpool is a Little Kyiv': cities unite on livestream for Rave UKraine events

Simultaneous dance events held as part of Eurovision build-up, with ticket proceeds to help people in war-torn Ukrainian cities
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russian agents who were preparing terrorist attacks against the command of the Armed Forces and SBU special forces were detained in Zaporizhzhia

One of the group members was a former military man, and the other was the personal driver of a local high-ranking official. The perpetrators were engaged in the preparation of terrorist attacks against the command staff of the Defense Forces and SBU employees stationed in the region.

Both detainees were notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code. They were remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
the Russians are heavily shelling the Kherson region to prevent a counteroffensive - OK "Pivden"

"Unfortunately, the enemy is so frightened by the counteroffensive that it is trying to simply destroy everything that approaches the right bank in a carpet manner. And they are striking very powerfully at the coastal settlements. The Kherson and Beryslav districts, the city of Beryslav, Kherson are constantly under attack , Kizomys. They are trying to strike with guided aerial bombs in order to psychologically put pressure on people and put pressure on our units as well. Supposedly their power is so great that it is not worth even trying to advance. Because, despite the fact that the enemy realizes that the forcing of the Dnipro is a powerful and complex operation, there are still fears from all directions, no matter what the analysts' forecasts are, from which direction the counteroffensive will begin," said the head of the joint press center of the operational command "South" Nataliya Humenyuk.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Neither tanks, nor planes, nor Western leaders. "Victory" parade was held in Moscow

During the "Victory" parade on Red Square in Moscow, a single tank was shown - the museum T-34. There were no helicopters or planes at all. This year, only about 8,000 military personnel took part in the parade. This is the minimum number of participants since 2008. The parade lasted about 45 minutes.

The leaders of seven countries came to Moscow for the parade - the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

During his speech at the parade, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin repeated his usual theses about the West's "new campaign" against the Russian Federation, "neo-Nazi scum from all over the world," and "Western globalist elites." Putin did not mention any "victories" in the war against Ukraine.
 
focusthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shorter parade this year? Or will Moscow run the remaining soldiers and vehicles in a loop around the block to make the parade seem longer?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted harshly to the participation of the leaders of a number of countries in the parade in Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the arrival of the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to a pseudo-parade in Moscow an immoral and unfriendly step, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a statement.

"During the event, the President of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, who is wanted by international justice for war crimes, justified the killing of Ukrainians, the destruction of Ukrainian cities and villages, the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, and repression against residents of captured Ukrainian territories... We are considering the participation of the leaders of these foreign countries in public standing alongside a war criminal who flaunted the outbreak of war in Europe on a scale unknown since the Second World War as an immoral and unfriendly step towards Ukraine, showed contempt for the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their survival and freedom," the statement said. Ministry of Foreign Affairs
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ukraine says it has alternatives if grain export deal not extended
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder if pootie is starting to realize he might have to take the L and pull out of Ukraine soonish before his army doesn't have any armour vehicles left anymore.

Before the war they had 20K tanks on record. How appetizing will large chunks of russian territory look when it becomes clear they have less than 1000 actually (marginally) operational tanks left to cover the entire, enormous russian border? Not even mentioning any other vehicle they might posess.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fasahd: Neither tanks, nor planes, nor Western leaders. "Victory" parade was held in Moscow

During the "Victory" parade on Red Square in Moscow, a single tank was shown - the museum T-34. There were no helicopters or planes at all. This year, only about 8,000 military personnel took part in the parade. This is the minimum number of participants since 2008. The parade lasted about 45 minutes.

The leaders of seven countries came to Moscow for the parade - the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

During his speech at the parade, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin repeated his usual theses about the West's "new campaign" against the Russian Federation, "neo-Nazi scum from all over the world," and "Western globalist elites." Putin did not mention any "victories" in the war against Ukraine.


Tick tock motherfarker.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: ...
And that's your lot for today. Tracianne has had to go back into the hospital and it's been more than a week since we've heard from Bad Cosmonaut. Everyone keep them in your thoughts today please. Hug your loved ones and have a day. Slavia Ukraini.


She said the fluid was back, but that she had a doctors appointment today, so would check with them.

Did things get worse?

The last talk of her medical situation that I see was 15 hours ago (the 'I'm scared' post): https://fark.com/12849440/161276582
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tracianne: 'There Are Farmers in Ukraine With More Tanks': Putin's Red Square Parade Gets Roasted


oh, ouch!

Maybe we should start posting pics of aloe vera instead of sunflowers?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
computer 's been down. This is two days  old. I don't know if anyone covered it.

Russian propagandist tries to explain away the lack of ammo
Youtube 3ACSvN4pWTc
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: Previously, all the rockets missed Kharkiv, there are hits in the suburbs, - Mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov Emergency services specialists are working on the ground.
❗ Yesterday evening, Russia massively bombarded the Kharkiv region with missiles
The details of the enemy attack were reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov:
▪ "Arrivals" of 6 S-300 missiles were recorded in the area of Novy Korotych village. Fortunately, all the missiles hiat the ground. There were no casualties or damage.
▪ 1 more S-300 missile hit in the area of Solonytsivka. Transport infrastructure was damaged, there was a fire in a forest plantation.
▪ In the village of Tsapivka, one of the S-300 missiles damaged a private residential building.


Didn't realize they were using SAM's for ground targets. I think that may invalidate the warranty.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Today in "lets hope its not just wishful thinking", there's this op ed piece on how RU is close to collapse. I mean, I hope that's the case, but, well, i'll believe it when i see it.
 
Fungal Infection [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Repost from last night.

Begun the fractures have
LIBERATION ARMY BEING FORMED against Putin inside Russia - "We are preparing for Russia's collapse"
Youtube hBzl8li4_ec
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russian propagandist tries to explain away the lack of ammo
Youtube 3ACSvN4pWTc
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's see if this works...


❗I think this might be the top-news for today.

While Putin was speaking about "Russian greatness" in Moscow, Russian troops were fleeing in Bakhmut.

Prigozhin said the 72nd brigade and Gazprom "Torch" PMC abandoned their positions after 500 Wagner members died to get them -... pic.twitter.com/QiBKDufUbX
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 9, 2023


click on the link to see the video
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aw, that parade was a letdown. I wanted to see something like the ending of Animal House, with panicked crowds and chaos, and Playboy bunnies landing in teenaged boys' bedrooms.

Oh, well. Maybe next year.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne: 'There Are Farmers in Ukraine With More Tanks': Putin's Red Square Parade Gets Roasted


I'm honestly surprised they didn't wrap some old Ladas in cardboard and tinfoil, try to 'play up the numbers'.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: fasahd: Previously, all the rockets missed Kharkiv, there are hits in the suburbs, - Mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov Emergency services specialists are working on the ground.
❗ Yesterday evening, Russia massively bombarded the Kharkiv region with missiles
The details of the enemy attack were reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov:
▪ "Arrivals" of 6 S-300 missiles were recorded in the area of Novy Korotych village. Fortunately, all the missiles hiat the ground. There were no casualties or damage.
▪ 1 more S-300 missile hit in the area of Solonytsivka. Transport infrastructure was damaged, there was a fire in a forest plantation.
▪ In the village of Tsapivka, one of the S-300 missiles damaged a private residential building.

Didn't realize they were using SAM's for ground targets. I think that may invalidate the warranty.


They've been doing that for half a year or more at this point. S-300 has a purpose-built (for... reasons?) ground attack mode. It's not great.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ukraine wants F-16s to shoot down Russian strike fighters dropping bombs it can't beat. Airpower experts say give them the jets.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Let's see if this works...

❗I think this might be the top-news for today.

While Putin was speaking about "Russian greatness" in Moscow, Russian troops were fleeing in Bakhmut.

Prigozhin said the 72nd brigade and Gazprom "Torch" PMC abandoned their positions after 500 Wagner members died to get them -... pic.twitter.com/QiBKDufUbX
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 9, 2023


click on the link to see the video


Anal torch and ass plug have got to be mistranslations... right?
 
mederu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | The final preparation for the offensive | Tanks moved to the Frontlines
Youtube OmWDgmHwJMA

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
08 May: HIMARS Raid Made Russians Convinced the COUNTEROFFENSIVE STARTS ALREADY TOMORROW AT MIDNIGHT
Youtube TtSf_APspX8

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russian forces have 24 hours to capture Bakhmut | Kadyrov is back! | Ukraine Update
Youtube 6cY4pL96uXY

Yesterdays Artur
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: danny_kay: Let's see if this works...

❗I think this might be the top-news for today.

While Putin was speaking about "Russian greatness" in Moscow, Russian troops were fleeing in Bakhmut.

Prigozhin said the 72nd brigade and Gazprom "Torch" PMC abandoned their positions after 500 Wagner members died to get them -... pic.twitter.com/QiBKDufUbX
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 9, 2023


click on the link to see the video

Anal torch and ass plug have got to be mistranslations... right?


that's the point where I have to admit that two years of one Russian class per week were not enough to prepare me for this...
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

danny_kay: Let's see if this works...


❗I think this might be the top-news for today.

While Putin was speaking about "Russian greatness" in Moscow, Russian troops were fleeing in Bakhmut.

Prigozhin said the 72nd brigade and Gazprom "Torch" PMC abandoned their positions after 500 Wagner members died to get them -... pic.twitter.com/QiBKDufUbX
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 9, 2023


click on the link to see the video


Well how about that.  The gas mercenaries up and vanished like a fart in the wind.
 
