(Daily Mail)   A US family reveals that they've been living in an underground bunker for three years. Eventually, the son will return above ground and meet Alicia Silverstone   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2023 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole. Raising an entire generation of mole people.

shiat like that should be illegal.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, hasn't the son suffered enough?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Southpark did it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like an ad
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sentence three from the article - "Internet consultant Ruben Romero... with his wife Joan and their four children Eden, Enoch, Zion and Celestial" - tells you all you need to know about this mayor of Crazytown.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
3 years in and they are still eating on a cardboard box set atop Home Depot buckets. They are apocalypse ready!
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just spending the night there.
They'd of killed him by now if they had 3 solid years of that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

This looks to be South Georgia, or at least a ways south of Macon... which means the schools are terrible, but these people probably home school.
 
groppet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: 3 years in and they are still eating on a cardboard box set atop Home Depot buckets. They are apocalypse ready!


If I was going to live in a bunker I would make it look a lot better than that, at least get a good dining room table. It does look like they have a lot of room and are not crammed in there together.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is just some weirdo's project. They haven't "lived there" any more than my kids "live" in their treehouse.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: 3 years in and they are still eating on a cardboard box set atop Home Depot buckets. They are apocalypse ready!


It's interesting that we just had a doomsday scenario.  A disease swept the globe and the kind of people who become preppers wailed and gnashed their teeth because they couldn't go to Applebee's.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Living in a bunker is entirely different than being confined to a bunker.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm kinda surprised they only have four kids. I'd have expected at least double that, maybe triple.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Daily Fail. Now I doubt the existence of US families.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Christ, what an asshole. Raising an entire generation of mole people.

shiat like that should be illegal.


Not seeing the sun would be terrible. Almost like living in Ohio.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now
cdn.akamai.steamstatic.comView Full Size

Soon
play-lh.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

/"Timmy left the shelter to find water. I don't think he's coming back"
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x443]
This looks to be South Georgia, or at least a ways south of Macon... which means the schools are terrible, but these people probably home school.


They are.  They're also praying at their cardboard box/bucket dining table, thanking the lord for the bounty of pita and hummus.
 
eKonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The underground part is cool, but I'd put a small, habitable building on the surface for daily life (while undergound is good for a bunker, you want to be able to see people coming...or maybe just actual daylight).  Nothing special, of course - maybe just a funky old shack set way back in the middle of a field, with a tin roof.
 
eKonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Sentence three from the article - "Internet consultant Ruben Romero... with his wife Joan and their four children Eden, Enoch, Zion and Celestial" - tells you all you need to know about this mayor of Crazytown.


To top it off:
"Currently his three daughters and son are being home schooled, with a heavy emphasis on DIY."

Yup. Sounds about right.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Internet consultant Ruben Romero moved with his wife Joan and their four children Eden, Enoch, Zion and Celestial"

stoppedreadingrightthere.jpg
 
Alebak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Something I used to do (and may do again later because now it's on my mind) is look up videos of preppers and their doomsday shelters that they were showing off.

A lot of the time it feels like they're going for an aesthetic rather than something people are meant to live in, and in this case I see those bare walls and nothing green anywhere. The super rich lunatics have screens showing cameras displaying live footage of the outside, probably outside this guys price range but you could at least have some landscapes up. Could maybe put some carpet down as well, the sort of things that trick the brain from focusing on how they're living in what's essentially a worse office building that's underground.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Living in a bunker is entirely different than being confined to a bunker.


Depends on what side of the door the lock is on
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Russ1642: Living in a bunker is entirely different than being confined to a bunker.

Depends on what side of the door the lock is on


They wanted to make it sound like they've been in the bunker since covid hit.
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is with the uncanny vally robot child?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eKonk: The underground part is cool, but I'd put a small, habitable building on the surface for daily life (while undergound is good for a bunker, you want to be able to see people coming...or maybe just actual daylight).  Nothing special, of course - maybe just a funky old shack set way back in the middle of a field, with a tin roof.


I've thought about something similar.

Put a small house on top of a massive basement.  There were designs for mostly submerged homes back in the 90s, as earth is very insulating.  Many had a sort of glass wall / courtyard area on the south facing wall (if built in colder climates, don't know if you'd do that in hot places)

My understanding is that there were complaints because many of them didn't  sufficiently deal with the ground water / humidity issues.   You're going to want to seal the concrete well, and maybe use gravel so the water flows well around the house to drain away.

If I were to do it, I'd probably use those styrofoam leave-in-place forms, but at minimum a spray on protection if not one of those rolled water seals that they have these days.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eKonk: The underground part is cool, but I'd put a small, habitable building on the surface for daily life (while undergound is good for a bunker, you want to be able to see people coming...or maybe just actual daylight).  Nothing special, of course - maybe just a funky old shack set way back in the middle of a field, with a tin roof.


You son of a biatch!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eKonk: Mr. Tweedy: Sentence three from the article - "Internet consultant Ruben Romero... with his wife Joan and their four children Eden, Enoch, Zion and Celestial" - tells you all you need to know about this mayor of Crazytown.

To top it off:
"Currently his three daughters and son are being home schooled, with a heavy emphasis on DIY."

Yup. Sounds about right.


We really need to pass a law making it illegal to brain wash kids. Just because someone doesn't know how to use birth control, they shouldn't be granted the right to fark up that kids head for life.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Southpark did it.
[Fark user image 425x273]


Donald Fagen did it 20 years before them. 

Donald Fagen - New Frontier (Official Video) [HD Remastered]
Youtube FtovFI8etOg
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alebak: Something I used to do (and may do again later because now it's on my mind) is look up videos of preppers and their doomsday shelters that they were showing off.

A lot of the time it feels like they're going for an aesthetic rather than something people are meant to live in, and in this case I see those bare walls and nothing green anywhere. The super rich lunatics have screens showing cameras displaying live footage of the outside, probably outside this guys price range but you could at least have some landscapes up. Could maybe put some carpet down as well, the sort of things that trick the brain from focusing on how they're living in what's essentially a worse office building that's underground.


For the 'middle class' prepper, that is all money and resources that needs to be spent on 150,000 rounds of .223 and buckets of potato soup.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eKonk: Mr. Tweedy: Sentence three from the article - "Internet consultant Ruben Romero... with his wife Joan and their four children Eden, Enoch, Zion and Celestial" - tells you all you need to know about this mayor of Crazytown.

To top it off:
"Currently his three daughters and son are being home schooled, with a heavy emphasis on DIY."

Yup. Sounds about right.


Kids - today's DIY instruction comes from Deuteronomy 23:12-14
"You shall have a place outside the camp, and you shall go out to it. And you shall have a trowel with your tools, and when you sit down outside, you shall dig a hole with it and turn back and cover up your excrement. Because the Lord your God walks in the midst of your camp, to deliver you and to give up your enemies before you, therefore your camp must be holy, so that he may not see anything indecent among you and turn away from you.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Christ, what an asshole. Raising an entire generation of mole people.

shiat like that should be illegal.


Well, he might always be beneath you but nothing is beneath him for he is The Underminer.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
🎶 He works at Gizmonic Institute 🎶

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I always liked the part on Doomsday Preppers where they go "This is the Miller family from Mooseknuckle West Virginia. Here is all the supplies they have, and this is the entrance to their secret bunker, under the shed behind the house, and here is where they set the traps. Also their daughter (she's 19, you jerks) is pretty hot."

Well I guess everyone in Mooseknuckle knows where to go now.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Kids - today's DIY instruction comes from Deuteronomy 23:12-14
"You shall have a place outside the camp, and you shall go out to it. And you shall have a trowel with your tools, and when you sit down outside, you shall dig a hole with it and turn back and cover up your excrement. Because the Lord your God walks in the midst of your camp, to deliver you and to give up your enemies before you, therefore your camp must be holy, so that he may not see anything indecent among you and turn away from you.


Any thread can be a poop thread if you're brave enough.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Nuclear resistant" is just like "water resistant". It keeps out a light smattering of nuclear, but when it really starts coming down, you're getting soaked. But with nuclear.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sure you got a bunker with a 2 foot thick door that would require more tools and equipment than my raiding parts has with us to open. But what is your defense against me jamming a sock into your air intake vent and just waiting until you open the door?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Some of the biggest home improvements to date include installing internet, a contraption to filter the air, repairing the sewage system and putting in a water filtration unit."

Ok, look, you want to live in a bunker, fine. And if you have to build your bunker after TSHTF, you make due with what you have. If you pre-build a bunker for your family to survive whatever disaster, and don't install redundant, commercial/industrial grade air and water handlers, you're just pissing money away. If you don't have air, water, and power covered, it's all just cosplay.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Rapmaster2000: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x443]
This looks to be South Georgia, or at least a ways south of Macon... which means the schools are terrible, but these people probably home school.

They are.  They're also praying at their cardboard box/bucket dining table, thanking the lord for the bounty of pita and hummus.


I ask you kindly to leave pita and hummus the hell out of this...

/Bought 2 17oz tubs of hummus and 2 bags of fresh pita yesterday
//Halfway through the second of each, and I just woke up...
 
