 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Muscular pigeon has to be at the bird gym in 26 minutes (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Evolution, Person, Bird, strange-looking pigeon, Image, Columbidae, Esplanade, Lancetfish  
•       •       •

867 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2023 at 11:18 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is one cartoonish bird.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Bravo, first time a Star article has gotten a reaction out of me.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Funny-looking pigeons, eh?


You're on your way to journalism success, Tiffany Lo.

Fark user image
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 500x652]


This bird steals your girls fries and then shiats on your car.

What do you do?
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Muscular Pigeon is the name of my line of male pubic shaving products.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Roid rage
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Funny-looking pigeons, eh?


You're on your way to journalism success, Tiffany Lo.

[Fark user image 342x70]


Well just look at this hard-hitting portfolio...
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/authors/tiffany-lo/

Are you saying that an orangutan groping a woman isn't the kind of news that deserves your attention?

It's ok though, she's hot...
https://twitter.com/tiffany_tlo
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did that pigeon eat out of The Rock's garbage can?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Article brought to you by #BirdsArentReal.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Did that pigeon eat out of The Rock's garbage can?


Phrasing
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Did that pigeon eat out of The Rock's garbage can?


Pigeons don't eat tossed salad
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like some mad scientist cut the head off of a blue jay, grafted on a pigeon's torso, then glued chicken feathers to the legs.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure he's tall, but how does he look from the three point line?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.