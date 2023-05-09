 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Riverfront Times)   Sweet pup, Zayne has been at a shelter for 583 days & would love to have a forever home. He's down to going on a run with you or taking a hike in the woods, but he also loves napping on the couch. We at Woofday Wetnose Wednesday hope he'll be adopted soon   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
66
    More: Woofday, Animal, American Pit Bull Terrier, Pet adoption, sweet boy, Facebook features, St. Animal Pet Adoptions, Canine adoption coordinator Erinne Lowery, favorite of volunteer Chris Saupe  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 10 May 2023 at 9:00 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Pittie smiles are the best smiles
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


February 2017...sadly, the doggy on the left has passed...Hoover had a good life when he landed here.  I still have his son, Dyson and of course Tootsie and Forry and Coco (not shown)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

baka-san: Pittie smiles are the best smiles


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 500x625]
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Have a couple of Zekes of the Week
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

And a picture of the wild guest star we bumped into on our morning walk
Fark user imageView Full Size


And finally, here's Goblin helping me pack the house up as I prepare to move into a different apartment
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Have a couple of Zekes of the Week
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x320]
And a picture of the wild guest star we bumped into on our morning walk
[Fark user image 425x494]

And finally, here's Goblin helping me pack the house up as I prepare to move into a different apartment
[Fark user image 425x564]
[Fark user image 425x320]


♥♥♥♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Dyson, being cute.

And one of the boxes of blue Buffalo gooshy dog food arrived today.  Tootsie will not eat the one we have and this one he likes.  The one he doesn't like will be eaten by him....will be in the dogs dinners,  I would really want/need him to eat breakfast    My pet food dealer sent it to us.  The turkey flavor is coming from Amazon probably tomorrow or Thursday.

taking my friend and neighbor to her doctor this afternoon for a shot in her back.  She can't drive after the shot.  And she knows I will get her home.  I know where she lives.

Sigh.  I need coffee so I can have my one cup a day. I can only handle one cup a day.  That is the only caffeine I get.  I have a gift card to Starbucks so I went up to get some bagged coffee .....and walked out.   It was tooooooo crowded.  Why are there so many in there at 11 am?   I'll try again tomorrow maybe.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]


Dyson, being cute.

And one of the boxes of blue Buffalo gooshy dog food arrived today.  Tootsie will not eat the one we have and this one he likes.  The one he doesn't like will be eaten by him....will be in the dogs dinners,  I would really want/need him to eat breakfast    My pet food dealer sent it to us.  The turkey flavor is coming from Amazon probably tomorrow or Thursday.

taking my friend and neighbor to her doctor this afternoon for a shot in her back.  She can't drive after the shot.  And she knows I will get her home.  I know where she lives.

Sigh.  I need coffee so I can have my one cup a day. I can only handle one cup a day.  That is the only caffeine I get.  I have a gift card to Starbucks so I went up to get some bagged coffee .....and walked out.   It was tooooooo crowded.  Why are there so many in there at 11 am?   I'll try again tomorrow maybe.


♥♥
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
It's Bo's 14th birthday today. 😊❤❤❤

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

fatassbastard: It's Bo's 14th birthday today. 😊❤❤❤

[Fark user image 425x587]
[Fark user image 425x708]
[Fark user image 425x554]


♥♥♥
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

fatassbastard: It's Bo's 14th birthday today. 😊❤❤❤

[Fark user image image 425x587]
[Fark user image image 425x708]
[Fark user image image 425x554]


Happy birthday Bo! 🎉
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

fatassbastard: It's Bo's 14th birthday today. 😊❤❤❤

[Fark user image image 425x587]
[Fark user image image 425x708]
[Fark user image image 425x554]


Happy Birfday, Bo!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
And also...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

fatassbastard: It's Bo's 14th birthday today. 😊❤❤❤

[Fark user image 425x587]
[Fark user image 425x708]
[Fark user image 425x554]


He is DARLING!!!!!! Happy birthday, Bo!!!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Sasha is enamored with the patio. She's gonna give herself heat stroke like this......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: And also...
[Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 690x687]


That reminds me of stories of Kenai.

Kenai was my mom's dog. She got him in high school with her own money. He was a husky mutt and a VERY good boy. He protected her from creeps on the streets of Jersey city on several occasions. When I came along, he was ancient, but still a very good boy. He would sleep under my crib when I napped, when I woke up, he would go get mom. When I was in my walker, I would grab his tail, and he would go to mom and look at her as though to say "please, mom, make it stop this". I drank from his water dish and teethed on his rawhide. He was a VERY GOOD BOY and never uttered a complaint. (My dad was absolutely filming all this shiat instead of helping the dog)

Well, Kenai would go for a wander sometimes and would usually be found in the neighbor's pond
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Yay I actually fixed my crap windows laptop that I use for my ham radio stuff. Think I better back it up :-) was completely dead with error CPU fault
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
does dis photo make my nose look big????
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
dyson and Hoover shortly after they joined my home in 2012.  I walked in after work to see this....I got my camera and took photos.  Mad is not in my DNA. It still makes me smile.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]does dis photo make my nose look big????


Just makes ur nose moar boopable.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Otera: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 690x687]

That reminds me of stories of Kenai.

Kenai was my mom's dog. She got him in high school with her own money. He was a husky mutt and a VERY good boy. He protected her from creeps on the streets of Jersey city on several occasions. When I came along, he was ancient, but still a very good boy. He would sleep under my crib when I napped, when I woke up, he would go get mom. When I was in my walker, I would grab his tail, and he would go to mom and look at her as though to say "please, mom, make it stop this". I drank from his water dish and teethed on his rawhide. He was a VERY GOOD BOY and never uttered a complaint. (My dad was absolutely filming all this shiat instead of helping the dog)

Well, Kenai would go for a wander sometimes and would usually be found in the neighbor's pond


Awww....Sounds like he was an awesome pupper! ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Yay I actually fixed my crap windows laptop that I use for my ham radio stuff. Think I better back it up :-) was completely dead with error CPU fault


Yay!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Otera: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 690x687]

That reminds me of stories of Kenai.

Kenai was my mom's dog. She got him in high school with her own money. He was a husky mutt and a VERY good boy. He protected her from creeps on the streets of Jersey city on several occasions. When I came along, he was ancient, but still a very good boy. He would sleep under my crib when I napped, when I woke up, he would go get mom. When I was in my walker, I would grab his tail, and he would go to mom and look at her as though to say "please, mom, make it stop this". I drank from his water dish and teethed on his rawhide. He was a VERY GOOD BOY and never uttered a complaint. (My dad was absolutely filming all this shiat instead of helping the dog)

Well, Kenai would go for a wander sometimes and would usually be found in the neighbor's pond


Good boy Kenai! 💜

Your comment about your Dad filming your shenanigans rather than assisting Kenai immediately brought to mind a story one of my college roommates shared:  she grew up in central Ohio, an area that got alot of snow.  One day she and her many siblings were enjoying a snow day and one of her brothers encouraged another brother to jump out a second floor window into the snow below  cause, brothers 🙄  The jumper ended up head first in the snow pile, with only his feet visible.  Her Dad first took a picture before  extricating her brother from the snow pile 😆
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

almostsane: Otera: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 690x687]

That reminds me of stories of Kenai.

Kenai was my mom's dog. She got him in high school with her own money. He was a husky mutt and a VERY good boy. He protected her from creeps on the streets of Jersey city on several occasions. When I came along, he was ancient, but still a very good boy. He would sleep under my crib when I napped, when I woke up, he would go get mom. When I was in my walker, I would grab his tail, and he would go to mom and look at her as though to say "please, mom, make it stop this". I drank from his water dish and teethed on his rawhide. He was a VERY GOOD BOY and never uttered a complaint. (My dad was absolutely filming all this shiat instead of helping the dog)

Well, Kenai would go for a wander sometimes and would usually be found in the neighbor's pond

Good boy Kenai! 💜

Your comment about your Dad filming your shenanigans rather than assisting Kenai immediately brought to mind a story one of my college roommates shared:  she grew up in central Ohio, an area that got alot of snow.  One day she and her many siblings were enjoying a snow day and one of her brothers encouraged another brother to jump out a second floor window into the snow below  cause, brothers 🙄  The jumper ended up head first in the snow pile, with only his feet visible.  Her Dad first took a picture before  extricating her brother from the snow pile 😆


There's a photo on my grandmother's wall (of grandkid photos) of my baby brother* when he was about 4 with a Phantom of the Opera mask made of mud. He fell into a mud puddle, went to dad for help, and was subjected to paparazzi instead of immediate assistance.
*Baby bro's graduating college right about now.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]does dis photo make my nose look big????


There is no way to answer that, I plead the fifth
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Time for Woofday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]dyson and Hoover shortly after they joined my home in 2012.  I walked in after work to see this....I got my camera and took photos.  Mad is not in my DNA. It still makes me smile.


I don't think I could get mad at that eiher ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Otera: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 690x687]

That reminds me of stories of Kenai.

Kenai was my mom's dog. She got him in high school with her own money. He was a husky mutt and a VERY good boy. He protected her from creeps on the streets of Jersey city on several occasions. When I came along, he was ancient, but still a very good boy. He would sleep under my crib when I napped, when I woke up, he would go get mom. When I was in my walker, I would grab his tail, and he would go to mom and look at her as though to say "please, mom, make it stop this". I drank from his water dish and teethed on his rawhide. He was a VERY GOOD BOY and never uttered a complaint. (My dad was absolutely filming all this shiat instead of helping the dog)

Well, Kenai would go for a wander sometimes and would usually be found in the neighbor's pond

Awww....Sounds like he was an awesome pupper! ♥♥


There's also a photo, somewhere in dad's albums, on me, in diapers, sitting on his snout, hugging his entire head.... With the diaper directly on the poor dog's nose.

He is the Mythic level doggy in my family, the very ideal which people try to match while picking a dog to this day. Mom took the lessons she learned from Kenai and applied them to selecting Jax, and I took the lessons I learned from watching that when Mr Otera and I helped Old87 select Diamond. And my little sister did the same thing for the dog she picked out with her husband. Very good dogs all around.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Sorry, I don't have any digitalized photos of Kenai)
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is my sister's "surprise dog", not the one she picked. This plucky fellow was purchased by BIL's ex-wife to be a farm dog and pet for their two kids. He couldn't help himself around the chickens, and the ex didn't want to subject the kids to the inevitable conclusion there or be the asshole who gave the kids a dog and then took it away, so she did a really decent thing and called BIL and explained the situation. My sister and BIL were happy to take the pup to prevent broken hearts.
I mean, fark, look at that face, I've never met him, and I would still fight off a bear for him. 😹😹 It would be beyond cruel to take him away from the kids!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.