 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dayton Daily News)   Man receives degree in mechanical engineering, dies later that same evening when the jack collapses and his car falls on top of him   (daytondailynews.com) divider line
30
    More: Ironic, Death, YouTube, Immaculate Conception, Funeral director, memorial gathering place, University, Dayton police, entire campus community  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2023 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There are old engineers and there are bold engineers...
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
horrifying thought.  you couldn't pay me enough to get into one of those pits where they work underneath cars.
I'm sure they're safe n all, but... there's no benefit to me getting underneath a farking car, into a dark, oil stained, concrete hole- a cold harrowing place to die... so I'm just not going to.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A jack apparently collapsed, police said, and the man later identified as Brunner was found dead at the scene.

Lots of questions: scissor jack or hydraulic? No stands or ramp? No tire chock?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: There are old engineers and there are bold engineers...


Why do engineers prefer the bottom?

Cause they're used to f*cking up.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything seems reasonable until it goes to shiat. No telling how many times he did that and came out unscathed, or even had a close call.
 
KWess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...Does that mean he was one jack off?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And to think he was worried about being crushed with student debt
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obviously didn't graduate summa cum laude.

/summa cum deadly?
//Oh, that would be a good horror movie title.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I was in Engineering school, the guy who worked on my car pointed out that one of my classmates in Automotive Engineering had run his car dry of oil and destroyed the engine.  That was on a VW GTI that he bought the year before.  Never a single oil change and the car would have had a red warning light for weeks before the red flashing and annoying buzzer kicked in.  The guy had asked if it was covered under warrantee.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He didn't know jack.
 
This Face Left Blank
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember helping out my handyman BIL, and he had some work to do on a garage that needed jacked up while he completed it.  He went to the hardware store to buy a heavy-duty jack for the job, and he took it to a sales associate for purchase.  He asked, "Does this jack really handle what it's rated for?"  The sales associate said that if he was unsatisfied, he could return it for a refund.  He said, "If I'm unsatisfied, my next-of-kin will be returning it for a refund."

Yeah, he put a lot of faith in that jack that day.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I work with engineers. I am unsurprised.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Engage the parking brake, ya dingus!
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Something something jack off something mechanically inclined something something
 
FutureWars
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: A jack apparently collapsed, police said, and the man later identified as Brunner was found dead at the scene.

Lots of questions: scissor jack or hydraulic? No stands or ramp? No tire chock?


One purchased from Harbor Freight, apparently.

/from Harbor Freight to dead weight
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That story failed to be uplifting.
 
That was for Vega Nine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: I work with engineers. I am unsurprised.


I am an engineer.  I am also unsurprised.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If he had received a finance degree he would have died in a bank collapse.
 
Turbozutek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you watch Scotty Kilmer on YT for serious car advice.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: horrifying thought.  you couldn't pay me enough to get into one of those pits where they work underneath cars.
I'm sure they're safe n all, but... there's no benefit to me getting underneath a farking car, into a dark, oil stained, concrete hole- a cold harrowing place to die... so I'm just not going to.


They're safe, but going underneath a car that's only held up by a jack, as this guy's car apparently was?  Hell no.  Car up on ramps with the wheels blocked?  Sure.  On a jack with things like cinder blocks underneath the frame in case the jack fails?  Okay.  But just a jack?  No.  I did that once on the side of a busy highway because I didn't have much of a choice -- car died and I had to crawl underneath to make a repair.  The car kept swaying on the jack as the wind from passing vehicles hiat it.  Dim, dark days of the 1980s, so calling a wrecker (or Uber) wasn't possible.

Never again.
 
Death Rocket [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Always use jack stands. Lost a coworker to this move.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aquapope: If he had received a finance degree he would have died in a bank collapse.


I had a relative who lived well into his 80s, never sick a day in his life. One day, the n Dover, NH he was out for a walk and decided to check out a bank that was undergoing a major remodel. He walked under a scaffold, which collapse, killing him instantly. I'm trying to find the newspaper article, but I think it read,

"Area Man Dies in Bank Collapse."
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would trust just a jack if I were just changing a tire, I guess.  But to get under the vehicle?   Hell no.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: And to think he was worried about being crushed with student debt


Now he'll never get it paid off.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Having a degree doesn't make you smart.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Death Rocket: Always use jack stands. Lost a coworker to this move.


Always use jack stands AND block the wheels.  Better yet, use ramps if you can and block the wheels (for both forward or rearward movement)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lady J: horrifying thought.  you couldn't pay me enough to get into one of those pits where they work underneath cars.
I'm sure they're safe n all, but... there's no benefit to me getting underneath a farking car, into a dark, oil stained, concrete hole- a cold harrowing place to die... so I'm just not going to.


I dated a gal once that found that got her motor running.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Engage the parking brake, ya dingus!


What if that is What you are fixing?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jack a car up, take the wheel off and put the wheel under the car.

/Use jackstands.
//Try to avoid HF cheap jackstands and jacks--if it can kill you, spend some money.
///But HF cheap is better than nothing.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.