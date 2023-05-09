 Skip to content
(CBS News)   San Bernadino Sherriff: We don't catch criminals, we pay them off to leave us alone   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's okay. They'll reimburse the funds with interest when that Nigerian Prince money comes through.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great news hackers, San Bernadino County Sherrif's department is a target that will pay your ransom, so you can do this over and over and over.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suspect the hackers are mostly outside the sheriff's jurisdiction
 
untoldforce
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The hackers will then hire 10 more people with that money (a princely sum in some countries) to do this again and again.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's San Bernardino, subby. There's an r between the a and the d.
 
calbert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

replacementcool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also, since it apparently didn't impact on private data and only impacted the cops ability to do their job, I hope other police departments suffer such an attack.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oakland watches in disbelief
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"the sheriff department's information technology system"

I'd wager that more readers are puzzled by the phrase "information technology" than would've been stumped by the abbreviation "IT". Sometimes less is more.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

They can get an extra r from the sherriff, since it's apparently easy to get stuff from 'em.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

If you want that r you're going to have to pay $10,000 for it...
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the story about how the hacker and the hackee are somehow financially entangled and that its laundered money with a kickback.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I'm well aware of how to spell it but I'm going to purposely start spelling it wrong, from now on, just because you overreacted to it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So what's next, proclaiming that everyone hates the Eagles?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: I'm waiting for the story about how the hacker and the hackee are somehow financially entangled and that its laundered money with a kickback.


There wasn't even any hacking. Someone emailed them some ransomware, or better yet posted them a USB that someone opened/plugged in and locked up some internal system that they were too stupid to backup regularly, which is comforting to think about the people we as a society charge to investigate crimes using evidence. And the person who spent 1 ETH on a piece of malware they bought off the internet sold the police the decryption key for $1,100,000
 
