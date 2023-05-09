 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Wouldn't you like to go where everybody knows your name...unless you're a local cop who slams a kid at the mayor's restaurant while attending a First Communion party   (westchester.news12.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not arrested.
I guess not enough eye witnesses in the place?
Or the pigs are too cowardly to enforce the law on their own.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reminds me of that one episode of paw patrol where all the pups threw a party to celebrate, but Chase, the police pup snuck in beer and became intoxicated. Tracker, the youngest pup noticed Chase and went up and asked him, "Chase, are you feeling okay?", and when Chase misunderstood Tracker's question he became defensive and raised his voice "What do you mean, am I okay? are you trying to say I'm not doing my job?  You think you're better than me?"

And Tracker was all like, "No, Chase, I didn't mean it like that. I just wanted to make sure you're feeling alright."

But Chase's drunken mind continued to twist Tracker's words into an insult. In a fit of anger, he lunged at Tracker, knocking him to the ground. Tracker's head slammed into the concrete with a sickening thud, and he lay there unconscious, blood seeping from his ears.

As Tracker was taken to the hospital, the pups gathered together to discuss the situation. They knew that Chase's actions had put Tracker's life in danger, but they also understood that pressing charges would result in severe consequences for Chase. After much deliberation, the pups decided to give Chase a chance to learn from his mistake and agreed not to press charges.

Ryder, however, made it clear that Chase's actions could not go unpunished. As per department policy, Chase was placed on administrative leave with pay unless charges were filed.

The PAW Patrol team took this incident as a harsh lesson in the importance of responsible behavior, teamwork, and forgiveness.

RIP Tracker
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So far, the officer has not been arrested.

Why? Apparently the facts are in order enough to report and comment on them.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Munden: reminds me of that one episode of paw patrol where all the pups threw a party to celebrate, but Chase, the police pup snuck in beer and became intoxicated. Tracker, the youngest pup noticed Chase and went up and asked him, "Chase, are you feeling okay?", and when Chase misunderstood Tracker's question he became defensive and raised his voice "What do you mean, am I okay? are you trying to say I'm not doing my job?  You think you're better than me?"

And Tracker was all like, "No, Chase, I didn't mean it like that. I just wanted to make sure you're feeling alright."

But Chase's drunken mind continued to twist Tracker's words into an insult. In a fit of anger, he lunged at Tracker, knocking him to the ground. Tracker's head slammed into the concrete with a sickening thud, and he lay there unconscious, blood seeping from his ears.

As Tracker was taken to the hospital, the pups gathered together to discuss the situation. They knew that Chase's actions had put Tracker's life in danger, but they also understood that pressing charges would result in severe consequences for Chase. After much deliberation, the pups decided to give Chase a chance to learn from his mistake and agreed not to press charges.

Ryder, however, made it clear that Chase's actions could not go unpunished. As per department policy, Chase was placed on administrative leave with pay unless charges were filed.

The PAW Patrol team took this incident as a harsh lesson in the importance of responsible behavior, teamwork, and forgiveness.

RIP Tracker


That's nothing compared to the incident with Skye on the lookout elevator.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll bet he propositioned the kid and was rebuffed, then suddenly realized the kid was going to tell a restaurant full of people.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: So far, the officer has not been arrested.

Why? Apparently the facts are in order enough to report and comment on them.


We all know why.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you want to ensure a person hates all police forever, provide ample cop abuse before the age of 18.
My experiences were comparatively minimal, but sufficient to say fark those pigs.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hell, it ain't a real party without at least one good donnybrook.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A metaphor:

A police officer, drunk on power, smashes a child's face into a brick wall and threatens innocent bystanders with similar harm. Despite dozens of witnesses, the officer faces no significant consequences.

America.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: A metaphor:

A police officer, drunk on power, smashes a child's face into a brick wall and threatens innocent bystanders with similar harm. Despite dozens of witnesses, the officer faces no significant consequences.

America.


He's an Officer of the Law. His word is the Word of God. The kid should have just complied or physical force wouldn't have been necessary.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: If you want to ensure a person hates all police forever, provide ample cop abuse before the age of 18.
My experiences were comparatively minimal, but sufficient to say fark those pigs.


This.....
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You need police to have a police state.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The officer is suspended with pay under the rules of the department's contract until charges are filed, according to DeStefano.
So far, the officer has not been arrested."

Qualified immunity. He was never told he couldn't punch a 14 year old and smash his face into a brick wall.  Now he has been told about 11, 12, and 15 year olds, but not 14, so he didn't know he couldn't do that.

Cops: The only people who can blatantly break the law and assault and murder people with multiple witnesses and cameras, and the worst that happens is they get fired and have to go to work one town over. But *you* just changed lanes without signaling on a deserted street at 2am. That's a $300 fine and a tasering for getting lippy.  And an arrest for resisting arrest.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My money is on the kid smarted off at the cop with some kind of ACAB-themed comment.

So the cop proceeded to convince the kid that he was right.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: My money is on the kid smarted off at the cop with some kind of ACAB-themed comment.

So the cop proceeded to convince the kid that he was right.


I'll bet it's something simpler like the kid didn't take his hat off.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TBF, most 14-year-old boys deserve to have their faces smashed into a brick wall.

/s
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
THANK YOU PATRIOT FOR PROTECTING US FROM THAT DANGEROUS TEENAGER

I SAW A BLACK MAN ACROSS THE STREET A FEW MINUTES AGO I FEEL THREATENED PLEASE STOP HIM FROM MURDERING US ALL

BLUE LIVES MATTER
 
moto-geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Smails Kid: TBF, most 14-year-old boys deserve to have their faces smashed into a brick wall.

/s


As do you apparently.
 
moto-geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moto-geek: The Smails Kid: TBF, most 14-year-old boys deserve to have their faces smashed into a brick wall.

/s

As do you apparently.


/s
 
