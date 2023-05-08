 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   UK preparing to send long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine to target "Russian command centers, supply lines, ammunition and fuel dumps deep inside Crimea and Russian-held territory"   (stripes.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took long enough
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake Eyes won't be pleased.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Snake Eyes won't be pleased.


Came here to make a GI Joe reference...Leaving satisfied...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, since when does Cobra Commander work with the UK?
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyogaM: Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.


wat? Storm Shadow works for Cobra and is Snake-Eyes' enemy.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Snake Eyes won't be pleased.


RyogaM: Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.


I'm so confused what Snake Eyes would do.  Does Snake Eyes Approve?  Disapprove?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: RyogaM: Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.

wat? Storm Shadow works for Cobra and is Snake-Eyes' enemy.


He actually changes sides then leaves both teams in the comics.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Kit Fister: Snake Eyes won't be pleased.

RyogaM: Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.

I'm so confused what Snake Eyes would do.  Does Snake Eyes Approve?  Disapprove?


You can tell by if the corners of his eyes wrinkle.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: RyogaM: Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.

wat? Storm Shadow works for Cobra and is Snake-Eyes' enemy.


I'm the comics, Storm Shadow turns good.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyogaM: Kit Fister: RyogaM: Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.

wat? Storm Shadow works for Cobra and is Snake-Eyes' enemy.

I'm the comics, Storm Shadow turns good.


Itsh a TRAP!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: RyogaM: Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.

wat? Storm Shadow works for Cobra and is Snake-Eyes' enemy.


Snake-Eyes and Stormshadow are blood brothers.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Creoena: Kit Fister: Snake Eyes won't be pleased.

RyogaM: Snake-Eyes gives a thumbs up.

I'm so confused what Snake Eyes would do.  Does Snake Eyes Approve?  Disapprove?


I tried to clear up the confusion by asking him, but now he's refusing to comment, the jerk.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Storm Shadow - The Cobra Ninja in Toronto, 2003
Youtube 6Dl11HCsg0M
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Our Newest Member, Calvin | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube DW3dg9VURMU
 
