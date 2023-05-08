 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Yeah, it's gonna be a no from me dawg
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WSJ wrapped in a BI header.

Until I see a photograph with a store name, a printed receipt, and a photo of the person who took the photo, I'm going to remain skeptical.

I use self-checkout all the time since most of my purchases are small.

FTFA:
One customer, for example, who took a beer from a self-service beer fridge at San Diego's Petco Park

I'm gonna call BS on this. Every place that I've been to in California that has alcohol and self-service checkouts also have signs up saying that you cannot purchase alcohol at the self-service checkouts.

But hey, calling 1/2 dozen people from around the US who claim that this is going on and people are confused is certainly the quality of reporting that I expect from a Murdock-owned publication.

In other words, none.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen this, but I also don't frequent "cafes, sports stadiums, and airports" so maybe that's the difference.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep - everywhere I've been won't even ring it up at self-checkout, biatches at you for trying

/found out once due to having a bottle of cooking wine in with the normal stuff I hadn't thought about
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoohoo! Tipping thread!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip, a LANDLORD?

Gross.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's bad to tip an actual person a penny, is it just as bad to take penny from a self-checkout tip jar?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tipping sucks. It should always be for above and beyond instead of a necessity that makes up the bulk of the employees wage. Raise your prices 20%, give it ALL to your employees and let the customers know tipping is truly optional.

If what's happening is actually happening, it's because some employer is farking their employees out of their wage.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In Missouri ringing alcohol at a self-checkout freezes the transaction and an employee comes over, checks your ID (if necessary, I'm old), and enters their code so that you can complete the transaction. I do it at the grocery store and Sam's Club all the time.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago pizza is the best, but it has to have ham and pineapple.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always tip when an actual human is providing a service and it's warranted but there's absolutely no way I'm going to give extra money to a machine for no reason.
 
CRM119
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITs always bogo at wally world and home   tip yourself
 
Ersatz Hatrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I'm the one doing the work shouldn't I be the one getting the tip?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: I always tip when an actual human is providing a service and it's warranted but there's absolutely no way I'm going to give extra money to a machine for no reason.


Sometimes when it's a human, I give just the tip.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in PA, the local supermarket chain's self-checkout machines always ask if I'd like to donate to the local food bank.

That's as close as I've been asked to "tip" at the self-checkout.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you tip at any self-checkout or to go items? I'm perfectly fine with tipping delivery and service. Treat them right and they'll remember you for the future.

But I'm paying for the stuff. Me having to drive there and pick it up removes the staff from the picture. I'm not tipping the equivalent to a shelf and label.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would you like to donate a dollar to (random charity name I know nothing about)?"

"Would you like to round up your total to date to (another random charity name I know nothing about)?"

"Would you like to tip [15%] [20%] [25%] [no tip] to (store slush fund to increase CEO's bonus)?"

No. You're a store, you have way more money than me, knock it off with the constant begging.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/am i doing it right?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone asking you to chip in a few dollars for a charity, which they use as a tax deduction.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Automated payment systems have started adding a tipping option. It doesn't appear to be malicious by the seller and just part of an all-in-one system.

And no, I'm not giving you my email address to send me a receipt
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got Capt. D's at the drive through today and saw a paper cup in the window today what had TIPS written on it.

Nope.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can ask. No harm in that. I'm not going to do it. What's going to happen? Will I get scathing looks from a touchscreen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working self-checkout can be rough. I have up to six customers at one time, quite frequently a long line. It's easy to get two customers with ID checks, another needing help on how to put in the price of asparagus while another customer ignored the "Machine is out of cash"sign and asked for more than what's in my drawer. I ping pong back and forth and get emotionally spent. And this is just the concise, abridged version. I scrape by on bills can barely pay my rent let alone afford groceries, vapes and gas. I can't afford medical or dental that work keeps holding out on for some beaurocratic reason.  My only extraneous expenditure is the occasional cheapie records for some sort of entertainment. I don't want tihe customers tipping me, it feels patronizing or even condescending  if even well intentioned.  perhaps this is because I feel they're not the ones who should have to properly pay me a living wage for my efforts.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Automated payment systems have started adding a tipping option. It doesn't appear to be malicious by the seller and just part of an all-in-one system.

And no, I'm not giving you my email address to send me a receipt


Yep. I always select print and then crumple up the receipt in my pocket.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: C18H27NO3: I always tip when an actual human is providing a service and it's warranted but there's absolutely no way I'm going to give extra money to a machine for no reason.

Sometimes when it's a human, I give just the tip.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Chicago pizza is the best, but it has to have ham and pineapple.


BIDEN IS THE REAL FASCIST!!
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Automated payment systems have started adding a tipping option. It doesn't appear to be malicious by the seller and just part of an all-in-one system.

And no, I'm not giving you my email address to send me a receipt


It's an option, that they can turn off if they don't want to beg from their customers.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gratuity I give my landlord is to take out the garbage regularly instead of just letting it accumulate in the house and fester.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park Randy dosen't donate to charity
Youtube 3KT9IUd_Cnc
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I hope I'm not giving the impression that I'm complaining, I love my work and can't imagine me doing anything else at the moment. It's my second home, then regulars are awesome, and it's just chaotic and dysfunctional that I feel I belong there.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At the local Targets around here they have to actually scan your ID before a liquor sale (or anything else age restricted).

/Yes, I know it's really for data tracking purposes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "Would you like to donate a dollar to (random charity name I know nothing about)?"

"Would you like to round up your total to date to (another random charity name I know nothing about)?"

"Would you like to tip [15%] [20%] [25%] [no tip] to (store slush fund to increase CEO's bonus)?"

No. You're a store, you have way more money than me, knock it off with the constant begging.


But if you don't donate, they can't claim it on their taxes as a charitable donation!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't tip... cows.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thing is, you could get mad at the workers, but it's the corporation that's using this mechanism to justify paying their employees less. I am willing to bet most of the floor staff hate the automatic tip system.

If only there was a way for workers to band together and bargain to get better pay and remove this garbage from the system that's doing more harm than good. If only.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

6nome: Chicago pizza is the best, but it has to have ham and pineapple.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
my personal favorite is when the auto-checkout asks me to donate some money to the poors when i just bought a farking 12 pak of ramen noodles for the 24th week in a row. geez i wonder who the poors are?

/fark you, stupid computer that can track so much of my activity that the personalized coupons are farking exquisitely tailored to me and me alone -- i'm the one who clearly needs the dollar
 
synithium
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a tipping thread so....


Q: What did the leper say to the prostitute?
A:  Keep the tip.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a self-serve lunch buffet place near my office with no human service (self-serve, self-checkout) that adds a tipping option at the register. I don't find it that hard to tap "no."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I don't tip... cows.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 460x300]


MOOOO!
*thud*
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: And no, I'm not giving you my email address to send me a receipt


I've had email receipts from places I never gave my email to. My bank is a big fat gossip. And before you say "cash," none of the coffee shops that roast their beans where you can see/smell them accept cash, and that was before the pandemic.
 
jumac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Same in Maine.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Tip, a LANDLORD?

Gross.


The idea is gross enough alone, but TFA linked TicTok this refers to is possibly the grossest capitalist propaganda pieces I've seen in a long time.

At the end he just gives up says he'll raise rent to cover the "tip" he feels he deserves, and the renter wont be able to do anything about it. The rent-seeking ahole can't even contain himself for the 36 second clip, before threatening the subtext of "tip me, or else."

SNL couldn't air it, it's too on the nose to call parody.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Everyone asking you to chip in a few dollars for a charity, which they use as a tax deduction.


This. I don't engage with human charity muggers. I'm certainly not donating to a machine collecting on behalf of a corporation's tax breaks.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cooking wine _is_ drinking wine

/fight me
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Automated payment systems have started adding a tipping option. It doesn't appear to be malicious by the seller and just part of an all-in-one system.

And no, I'm not giving you my email address to send me a receipt


I still tip cash and then do No Tip if I pay with a card.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Everyone asking you to chip in a few dollars for a charity, which they use as a tax deduction.


I thought that was the case, too, but it's actually not a thing they can do.

Unless they do it illegally, of course, but if they're breaking the law that hard, your donation doesn't matter one way or the other.

(I still don't give. I have a monthly budget for charity and those checkout things don't fit in it.)
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

California had that, then they went cray: separate transactions required at one store, Aldi or Fresh & Natural or something
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Paige no!
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Would you like to donate a dollar to (random charity name I know nothing about)?"

"Would you like to round up your total to date to (another random charity name I know nothing about)?"

"Would you like to tip [15%] [20%] [25%] [no tip] to (store slush fund to increase CEO's bonus)?"

No. You're a store, you have way more money than me, knock it off with the constant begging.


But but but, you donate and they get the write off.  Step it up, citizen.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Would you like to donate a dollar to (random charity name I know nothing about)?"

"Would you like to round up your total to date to (another random charity name I know nothing about)?"

"Would you like to tip [15%] [20%] [25%] [no tip] to (store slush fund to increase CEO's bonus)?"

No. You're a store, you have way more money than me, knock it off with the constant begging.


This is the answer. Big corp has always used social engineering to pick your pocket, now the smaller cottage industries are doing it.
 
