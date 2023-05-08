 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Magic mushroom guides face uncertain trip   (cbsnews.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At one school, an alpaca farmer, a social worker, an ER nurse and a nutritionist were all in the same class, attempting to learn the tricks of a new trade.

Wait, wait, I think I heard this one
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trip guides are a mixed lot. But I suspect a fair deal has to do with what you bring to the mess.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
keg, fire pit and cannabis

please give me your $1000
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm booked for Ibogaine treatment in September.

Should make mushrooms seem like riding a bike with training wheels.
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't wait to trying micro-dosing
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All mushrooms are edible some only once.
 
scalpod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Real shame about your 'shaman'.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guide them? What is there to know once you realize that I am the all-being?
 
scalpod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a short, strange trip it's been?
 
