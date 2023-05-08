 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Mynd you, elephant bites can be pretti nasti   (wmur.com) divider line
3
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never had an elephant bite me.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The doctor was able to go in there are plates, there's screws, and everything is put back together. But it's gonna be a long road"

Your arm there's a long road in there too run-on sentence?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do not mess with elephants. They will straight-up kill your ass and there's not much anyone without a .700 nitro rifle can do about it.

/ Also...I doubt that an elephant actually wanted to hurt her as she's still alive.
 
