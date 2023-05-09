 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Boom goes zee dynamite   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Transport, Explosive material, German Transport Minister Volker Wissing, V speeds, crowd of spectators, pounds, Brunhilde Grombeil, new replacement building  
•       •       •

431 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2023 at 12:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
German engineering.
You would think it would last longer
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did someone FIRE ZE MISSILES!?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: German engineering.


Lololol.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Around 330 pounds (150 kg) of explosives were needed...

That's a lot of sauerkraut!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Explosives are a weapon of war.
You mean they just give them out to anybody that can legally own/use them?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: German engineering.
You would think it would last longer


After a few years, it became ridiculously expansive to maintain, so they decided to just get a new one.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Around 330 pounds (150 kg) of explosives were needed...

That's a lot of sauerkraut!


Every single morning!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know who else blew up bridges in Germany?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: You know who else blew up bridges in Germany?


Jimmie Stewart?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's so many rare times I can use this unsarcastically:

NOICE!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: vudukungfu: German engineering.
You would think it would last longer

After a few years, it became ridiculously expansive to maintain, so they decided to just get a new one.


All bridges are expansive.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bridgekaputen.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
get.tvView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.