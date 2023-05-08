 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "I'll dig this deep hole somewhere that's structurally sound. Like this sand dune"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
35
    More: Dumbass, Outer Banks, Atlantic Ocean, United Kingdom, United States, Dune, Boy, North Carolina, England  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy in my class died 3 months before graduation when a tunnel he was digging in a gravel put collapsed.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.

I...I couldn't make it past the first sentence.

They ain't out hunting people.  I never checked under my bed for sand dunes.  Next got a "Sand dunes in your area, stay inside" text alert.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it and young people digging holes?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sum bum on a park bench: What is it and young people digging holes?


Older people haven't got the energy.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: ...the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.

I...I couldn't make it past the first sentence.

They ain't out hunting people.  I never checked under my bed for sand dunes.  Next got a "Sand dunes in your area, stay inside" text alert.


Yeah well you've never been awakened at 3 AM to a sand hole lurking outside, looking for teenagers. Fortunately it just takes a good guy with a shovel to fix that.

/the bullets do nothing
//a man's home is his sand castle?
///stand your dune!
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sum bum on a park bench: What is it and young people digging holes?


The Simpsons - Nature's Biggest Holes
Youtube DERjNPnr31Q


/good propaganda?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said Hunter Flaxbeard's death

Author thought he could just make up names and he'd get away with it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate those farking sandholes.

/not racist
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a surprise.

/lives in sand dune country
//was instructed at an early age because some idiot kid had recently offed himself in our area by digging sideways into a wet dune
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sum bum on a park bench: What is it and young people digging holes?


Everything is cooler underground!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How darude!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: ...the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.

I...I couldn't make it past the first sentence.

They ain't out hunting people.  I never checked under my bed for sand dunes.  Next got a "Sand dunes in your area, stay inside" text alert.


Oh, look at me, I'm freakdiablo and I can afford to live in the burbs where I don't have to worry about roving bands of sand dunes.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medium sized holes are one of those things that are way more dangerous than people give them credit for.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unstable? What do you mean?

cfm.yidio.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: ...the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.

I...I couldn't make it past the first sentence.

They ain't out hunting people.  I never checked under my bed for sand dunes.  Next got a "Sand dunes in your area, stay inside" text alert.


Sand holes, not dunes.

Sand holes are awful when people don't backfill them at the end of their day on the beach, especially places like the Outer Banks where you can drive on a good portion.  Nothing like not seeing a huge sand hole at night when driving on the beach.

BTW, people that dig huge sand holes and leave them are also the same people that leave their entire beach setup (tents, chairs, etc) because they think their weekly rental entitles them to their private little space on the sand.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Digging a trench (or hole) in any soil, but esp. loose and/or wet soil is dangerous. When you're doing it for a job (like in construction), most places (I hope) require it to be done in a certain way (with protective barriers to keep the sides of the trench from caving in).

People think if soil caves in, you're not buried by much dirt (unlike in an avalanche, for example, which can involve feet of snow) so it's easy to dig out. Not so much. As in this story.

And of course, if you're gonna murder and then bury someone, dig the hole first well ahead of time so you don't have to dig one with a dead body right next to you. It takes way longer to dig a hole of sufficient depth than you think.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we were young and foolish we wanted to dig a bunker in our backyard. Digging in the red clay soil disabused us of that notion. We got maybe a foot into the little hillside and decided a treehouse would be much easier to construct.

Forward 50 years or so. My wife's aunt specified a "green" burial. The Monastery of the Holy Spirit east of Atlanta has a cemetery for that. No embalming and a simple untreated casket or a cloth burial wrap. The really impressive thing is the workers dig the graves by hand in that same red clay soil, this though permeated with more granite in some places. And yes, they do go six feet down.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Elder, ocean rescue director for the town of Kill Devil Hills on North Carolina's Outer Banks, said he finds large holes that have been dug in the sand multiple times a month.

Sometimes he'll encounter people on the beach while they're digging them. Their reactions to his explanations of the dangers range from, "We understand and we'll take care of it" to "I didn't even think about that."


How much do you wanna bet this guy hears the second quote more often?

This country's public education system is lacking in physics, among other thngs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.

Folks, remember to listen to Bob and get your sand hole spayed or neutered to prevent wild ones from spreading.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [media.tenor.com image 498x373]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/image from tfa
 
jmr61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Darwin says thanks kid!
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The spice must flow!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Scourge of Sand Holes is the name of my deathmetal Beach Boys cover band.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [Fark user image 300x168]


I can hold my breath a very looooooong time!

/Gandalf
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dunes Bury.

As a kid I never thought it was funny.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
GOP voters hate America. All of them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sum bum on a park bench: What is it and young people digging holes?


SUBBY'S MOM!!!!
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: sum bum on a park bench: What is it and young people digging holes?

Older people haven't got the energy.


Also, it feels like we're digging our own graves.
 
invictus2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: MythDragon: [media.tenor.com image 498x373]

[Fark user image 425x239]
/image from tfa


Get out of there, Lahey!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live in a beach town and this happens at least once each year.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a problem with some sand dunes forming on old forests, then the trees rot and leave holes. They tend to be known and staked out as danger spots. Still people go crawling over them.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sum bum on a park bench: What is it and young people digging holes?


imageio.forbes.comView Full Size
 
