(CTV News)   ♫ In the navy you can sail the seven seas (@42k/yr) ♫ In the navy Yes, you can put your mind at ease (20 vacation days) ♫ In the navy, Come on now, people, make a stand (free food and quarters) ♫ In the navy, in the navy Can't you see we need a hand
24
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question - what do vacation days look like for a submariner on deployment?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Question - what do vacation days look like for a submariner on deployment?


Their dream when they get back to port.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In other news, Canadia has a navy.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigMax: Question - what do vacation days look like for a submariner on deployment?


Moist...
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: BigMax: Question - what do vacation days look like for a submariner on deployment?

Their dream when they get back to port.


Except you have duty every three days in port, because they can't spare anyone.

Never again SSN!
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are those supposed to be good numbers these days? I guess it would get you a really nice cardboard box in some of the cheaper neighborhoods.
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: Are those supposed to be good numbers these days? I guess it would get you a really nice cardboard box in some of the cheaper neighborhoods.


But can't you see.  You wouldn't need a cardboard box.  You would have a metal tube.
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"No strings attached"? Good luck keeping that ship next to the dock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: In other news, Canadia has a navy.


You're surprised that a giant country bordered by 3 oceans has a navy?
 
veale728
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes but how are the rum portions? Not to mention sodomy and the lash?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is that tax free? I don't know how Canadia works. That might be 50k pre tax, and 62k with room and board. One year and 42k in the stonks, then live your life with a bonus on your CV. Interesting at least.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It gives Canadians between 17 and 57 (years of age) the opportunity to join the Navy for one year," says Mark O'Donohue, deputy commander Canadian fleet pacific. "At the end of the year, they can either choose to sign on and become a member of the Royal Canadian Navy or they can walk away."


57 years old, it really sound like they're desperate for recruits. I wonder how they decided to limit it up to that age instead of 50 or 55.

Feel free to call me ageist.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigMax: Question - what do vacation days look like for a submariner on deployment?


Open a porthole and watch the sea pass on by.
 
Seacop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We got to work with the US Coast Guard Active and US Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin bottom," says Medwid. "We use their 'hit run' unit which is essentially a guy with a sniper and a helicopter shooting out their engines. (It was) very exciting."

* US Coast Guard Cutter Active
* US Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms
* HITRON
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless you have documented skills that can put you straight into a good rating (e.g., electronics or pipe-fitter), you're going to be a Deck Ape, scraping rust and slapping on paint for a year. They're not going to pay for any schools until you sign up for a full enlistment.

Might be fun if you're taking a "gap year" between HS and college, but don't have the money to slum around Europe.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

talkertopc: 57 years old, it really sound like they're desperate for recruits. I wonder how they decided to limit it up to that age instead of 50 or 55.


Sounds to me like they want some old guys who might be contemplating retirement to work for one more year and pass on their knowledge via OTJ training vs an "A" school like we have in the US.

A master electrician would probably be bumped up a few grades to E-4 or E-5 and would mostly supervise the noobs.
 
docgrog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Last I heard, their Air Force had an airplane that could get off the ground.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigMax: Question - what do vacation days look like for a submariner on deployment?


I was going to come up with a stupid joke for this but I've been playing with ChaptGPT today and thought I'd let him give it a crack.  This is the conversation:

User

Hi chatgpt, you are a stand up comedian today.

ChatGPT

Hello there! I'll do my best to make you laugh. Let's get started!
Why did the tomato turn red?
Because it saw the salad dressing!
Why don't scientists trust atoms?
Because they make up everything!
Why did the math book look sad?
Because it had too many problems.
Why was the math book sad again?
Because it had too many logarithms!
I hope those jokes made you chuckle at least a little bit. Remember, laughter is the best medicine!

User

wait wait wait. Don't start yet. I'll give you a set up and you provide the punchline. Let me know when you're ready.

ChatGPT

Sure, I'm ready whenever you are! Let's do this!

User

Where do submariners go for vacation?

ChatGPT

I'm not sure, where do submariners go for vacation?

User

No, I provide the setup and then you provide the punchline.

ChatGPT

Oh, I see! My apologies for the confusion. Please give me the setup again and I'll provide the punchline this time.

User

Where do submariners go for vacation?

ChatGPT

Ah, got it! Where do submariners go for vacation?
To the deepest depths of the ocean!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SNL "The Navy" S4E15 1979
Youtube jhioeOeOHsA
 
keldaria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [i.pinimg.com image 640x431]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So the Canadian Navy is looking for short term seaman hookups that could lead to longer relationships? Hey, whatever floats your boat, Canada.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The first full-length album I bought with my own money was Go West (which featured the single In The Navy) by The Village People. I got it in the summer of 1979, at the Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls, MT and absentmindedly left it in a hot car while my family and I had lunch at the nearby 4Bs Restaurant, where I enjoyed mash potatoes and beef gravy and coconut cream pie. I came out to find the record melted/warped. I brought it home and my mom put it in the oven to heat it up again and then molded it into an ash tray that she used for many years. The experience was so traumatizing that I never joined the Navy.

Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

