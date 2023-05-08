 Skip to content
(WAFB Baton Rouge)   In the latest entry into the "Homeowners blasting away at anything that nears their property" saga. Man shoots teen in back of head while she played hide and seek. Hopefully she learned to find a better hiding spot   (wafb.com) divider line
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's numb to this...
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teens play hide and seek?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hide and seekers? Trick or treaters? Girl Scouts? Fursuiters?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny.  He doesn't look like a drag queen.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headshot?  Not attempted murder.  Interesting.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Never would have expected him to look like this. Nope. Never.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detectives say Doyle told them that when he went back outside he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them, unknowingly hitting the girl.

The fark does that mean?

He's getting assault charges instead of attempted murder charges.

I take it back. There needs to be more suicides in this country.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fearful old white guy. Check.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them

His defense attorney: "fark.  This is going to be a complete waste of time."
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He saw shadows outside his house, so he went and got his gun. He saw people running away, so he opened fire. Yeah, that's really farking reasonable. /s
WTF is wrong with people? Farking psychos all over the place...

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

Where's the attempted murder charge?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was in fear of his life
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the chances he watched that Fox News piece yesterday?

Plan to Kill Everyone You Meet
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, lock this old fark up for the remainder of his life. He could have just called the cops.

Second, stay off other people's property first.  Just a good rule of thumb.  Shouldn't have to pay for it with your life or well being though.


Goddamn America is farking broken.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt threatened...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you Fox News
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone at that website just plug in the story to an AI pic generator?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope the kid fully recovers. And this SOB gets some serious jail time and loses all his assets via lawsuits by the impacted families.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

benelane: So it's numb to this...


Yep.

Until it happens to someone you love.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill him.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scared old white guys with guns. Such a pants shiating coward he has to shoot at kids running away from his property.

Well enjoy your retirement in cell block 4 you farking scumbag.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kahnzo: Headshot?  Not attempted murder.  Interesting.



Red State.    If the girl turns out to be brown or black he'll probably get a NRA medal of honor.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too_amuzed: Teens play hide and seek?


Yes, too_amuzed, teens play hide-and-seek, go trick-and-treating and have sex. Not necessarily in that order.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them

His defense attorney: "fark.  This is going to be a complete waste of time."


Difficulty: White shooter + black victim + Louisiana = 50/50.

/ who am I kidding, he'll plea it down to jaywalking
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandyBobandy: [Fark user image 323x421]Never would have expected him to look like this. Nope. Never.


Tucker never mentioned anything about 'consequences'.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How these assholes don't turn the gun around and suck start it after they've realized what they've done is a mystery to me.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MURDER
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guaran-farking-tee you he's an avid Fox News viewer.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was shooting at people running AWAY from his property? And he confessed this right of the bat to the cops?

BRILLIANT!

B-b-but I didn't KNOW I hit anyone, so I'm innocent, right? RIGHT!?!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: too_amuzed: Teens play hide and seek?

Yes, too_amuzed, teens play hide-and-seek, go trick-and-treating and have sex. Not necessarily in that order.


I once had sex while playing hide-and-seek after me and my girlfriend got back from tick-or-treating.

The boiler room in the basement of our apartment was a great place to hide, and have sex. Nice and warm down there.
 
dryknife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He could have bagged a few more had he hollered "Olly olly oxen free!"
 
farknozzle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this like that Monty Python sketch "How NOT to be Seen"
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm so done with this bullsh*t.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is one of the questions on the background check "Are you scared of, like, everything?"  If not, they should probably put it on there.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: First, lock this old fark up for the remainder of his life. He could have just called the cops.

Second, stay off other people's property first.  Just a good rule of thumb.  Shouldn't have to pay for it with your life or well being though.


Goddamn America is farking broken.


affixes onion to belt...

Back in my day we used to run all over the neighbor hood and take shortcuts thru neighbors back yards.

Now, we shoot the mailman for getting too close.

imagine how this movie would play out in these modern times

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rucker10: How these assholes don't turn the gun around and suck start it after they've realized what they've done is a mystery to me.


Ten years from now he will still be trying to figure out what he did wrong. After all, all he was doing was 'standing his ground!' you know, against...THEM!.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Detectives say Doyle told them that when he went back outside he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them, unknowingly hitting the girl.

The fark does that mean?


Surely, you can't expect bullets to strike someone just because you're firing a gun at them
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gregario: I guaran-farking-tee you he's an avid Fox News viewer.


Probably not since Tucker left.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

patrick767: He saw shadows outside his house, so he went and got his gun. He saw people running away, so he opened fire. Yeah, that's really farking reasonable. /s
WTF is wrong with people? Farking psychos all over the place...

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

Where's the attempted murder charge?


It may be similar to Georgia. There isn't a crime called "attempted murder" or "attempted homicide" in our statutes. "Aggravated assault" is the equivalent crime.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

I'm amazed. I hope she recovers and that this guy has enough assets worth suing him over.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Garbage people
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: patrick767: He saw shadows outside his house, so he went and got his gun. He saw people running away, so he opened fire. Yeah, that's really farking reasonable. /s
WTF is wrong with people? Farking psychos all over the place...

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

Where's the attempted murder charge?

It may be similar to Georgia. There isn't a crime called "attempted murder" or "attempted homicide" in our statutes. "Aggravated assault" is the equivalent crime.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

I'm amazed. I hope she recovers and that this guy has enough assets worth suing him over.


Well we know there is at least a firearm. If he is like any of the rest of the gunnuts he has $50,000 worth of AR-15s in the house and about $75,000 in ammo and tacticool shiat to bolt to them.
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: Teens play hide and seek?


perhaps you might recall 7th and 8th grade you know when you were 13 and 14 and probably not going to keggers yet

we played capture the flag at night at a local elementary school for fun on weekends
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

patrick767: He saw shadows outside his house, so he went and got his gun. He saw people running away, so he opened fire. Yeah, that's really farking reasonable. /s
WTF is wrong with people? Farking psychos all over the place...

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

Where's the attempted murder charge?


He will probably end up pleading to the discharging and go have drinks with the prosecutor and reminisce over the good old days of lynching.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Jack Sabbath: First, lock this old fark up for the remainder of his life. He could have just called the cops.

Second, stay off other people's property first.  Just a good rule of thumb.  Shouldn't have to pay for it with your life or well being though.


Goddamn America is farking broken.

affixes onion to belt...

Back in my day we used to run all over the neighbor hood and take shortcuts thru neighbors back yards.

Now, we shoot the mailman for getting too close.

imagine how this movie would play out in these modern times

[upload.wikimedia.org image 254x391]


Let's do a reimagining of ET where ET and Elliot get blasted full of holes because they dared to ride through someone's yard and the shooter is praised by the government for getting that scary illegal alien.

Or is that too on the nose?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It could have been 30-50 feral hogs! They're at it again! So really, those kids got pretty lucky.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Detectives say Doyle told them that when he went back outside he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them, unknowingly hitting the girl.

The fark does that mean?

He's getting assault charges instead of attempted murder charges.

I take it back. There needs to be more suicides in this country.


I find it plausible that many gun owners don't understand their guns fire bullets that could hit people.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Louisiana has stand your ground laws which is why it was assault and not attempted murder.

His defense attorney might even successfully argue that he was justified and he only needs to convince one juror of that...
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RandyBobandy: [Fark user image 323x421]Never would have expected him to look like this. Nope. Never.


Looks like the kind of asshole who would be shooting at shadows. Coward.
 
gregario
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: gregario: I guaran-farking-tee you he's an avid Fox News viewer.

Probably not since Tucker left.


Maybe that's why he was so pissed off....
 
