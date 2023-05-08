 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Outlet mall shooter Mauricio Garcia's social media posts uncovered, and you were right   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Sick, Law, Weapon, Mass murder, Crime, Dallas, Mass shooting, Ideology, Overview of gun laws by nation  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2023 at 5:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow.  Holy fark.  If there's one of him, then you can postulate there's another, and another, and another.  Sick twisted stuff.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OMG they're coming across the border!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one could have seen this coming
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good news everyone.

Flags in Texas were at half--mast today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Again I have been assured that if we simply pray more for these kids and love them harder, instead of getting rid of force multipliers like guns, that everything will be OK.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But he has a Messican last name so he must have been one of those eee-legals.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In before some shiatty "news organization" claims the shooter was a really deep undercover member of ANTIFA wanting to smear the good name of conservatives.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Wow.  Holy fark.  If there's one of him, then you can postulate there's another, and another, and another.  Sick twisted stuff.


Well, yes.  4chan was popular with many people.

They should be ashamed they drove traffic to that cesspool.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phygz: OMG they're coming across the border!

[Fark user image 425x616]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hate Texas Nazis.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was an asshole?   I had a suspicion, admitedly, based on no evidence whatsoever.....aside from him being a murderous, arrogant prick, I mean.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, is margarine going to apologize now?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phygz: OMG they're coming across the border!

[Fark user image image 425x616]


What What Whaaat?
Youtube _3PUu88nOcw
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mauricio Garcia, 33, maintained a profile on the Russian social networking platform OK.RU

Maybe he's sad that his Russian buddies are getting their asses kicked.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He's was just a collector of nazi stuff, like Harland Crow is, just likes to have it around to look at
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Garcia has no criminal record that authorities were immediately aware of."

and he never will.
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But...NOTHING about the trans-guy that shot up the Nashville school, Audrey Hale.
Suppose to have a "manifesto"...but nary a word about it from the media.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Many of his posts referenced his mental health. In his final post, he lamented what his family might say and wrote that no psychologist would have been able to fix him."

Sounds like a Tate fanboi.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those tats look fresh.  iat would be enlightening to find out where he got the ink done.

Also, how much of a failure does a guy have to be to not finish boot camp?
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ukexpat: So, is margarine going to apologize now?


You know that's not how it works. They just move on to the next defamation and ignore anything that runs inconveniently contrary to the straw-worldview, like facts and evidence.

If they were swayed by facts or evidence they wouldn't espouse the insane views they spread to begin with.
 
bittermang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And still no love for Fark from the dangerous zealot community.

Don't worry Farkers, we'll have our own homegrown extremist someday. Heck, it might even be you reading this, don't give up on yourself.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Mauricio Garcia, 33, maintained a profile on the Russian social networking platform OK.RU

Maybe he's sad that his Russian buddies are getting their asses kicked.


One speculation I've seen is that that site in particular has virtually no moderation. He had no followers/followees and used the site mostly as a diary with considerable detail about the planning for this event.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: But...NOTHING about the trans-guy that shot up the Nashville school, Audrey Hale.
Suppose to have a "manifesto"...but nary a word about it from the media.


Google News; how does it work?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://twitter.com/leahmcelrath/status/1655656545667915776

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: Those tats look fresh.  iat would be enlightening to find out where he got the ink done.

Also, how much of a failure does a guy have to be to not finish boot camp?


Eh. I hated being yelled at or otherwise being made to deal with authoritarian pricks from well before graduating high school.  But knowing this I decided that military service wouldn't have been for me and I never talked to the recruiters.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phygz: OMG they're coming across the border!

[Fark user image 425x616]


They really are taking American's jorbs.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BrandyZadrozny: His postings were all over the place. A hodgepodge of hate seemingly honed by years on incel forums, hate sites like 4chan, and a media diet including white nationalist Nick Fuentes. There's a lot going on here. But here's all you really need to know. https://t.co/hXpkIQyaKz https://t.co/IYQv0gcaC6


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If there was a damsel willing to take one for the team and get this guy laid, it may have prevented this whole travesty.

I joke the bad joke. Sorry.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snapper Carr: Good news everyone.

Flags in Texas were at half--mast today.

[Fark user image 275x183]


Might as well just leave them like that.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.